Romania plans to acquire PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for its Patriot system

Stiri Recomandate

Șoc: Întreg fotbalul din Turcia suspendat, după ce președintele unui club a lovit un arbitru cu pumnul

Șoc: Întreg fotbalul din Turcia suspendat, după ce președintele unui club a lovit un arbitru cu pumnul

Federația Turcă de Fotbal (TFF) a suspendat toate campionatele, într-o seară de "rușine" pentru fotbalul național, după ce președintele clubului Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, l-a lovit luni seara… [citeste mai departe]

Un petrolier sub pavilion norvegian, lovit de o rachetă în Marea Roșie

Un petrolier sub pavilion norvegian, lovit de o rachetă în Marea Roșie

Un petrolier sub pavilion norvegian a fost lovit de o rachetă „lansată din zona controlată de Houthi în Yemen", au anunțat americanii. Nava nu s-a scufundat, iar marinarii nu au fost răniți, a adăugat sursa menționată, potrivit Sky News. Ulterior, s-a anu [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Harry, obligat să plătească 56.000 de euro tabloidului Mail on Sunday, după ce a pierdut într-un proces de calomnie

Prinţul Harry, obligat să plătească 56.000 de euro tabloidului Mail on Sunday, după ce a pierdut într-un proces de calomnie

Prinţul Harry a fost obligat luni să plătească 48.000 de lire sterline, 56.000 de euro, către editura Mail on Sunday, după ce a pierdut o rundă… [citeste mai departe]

Răsturnare de situaţie în cazul fetelor care s-au aruncat în gol, la Lupeni! Nu ar fi fost singure în „clădirea morţii”

Răsturnare de situaţie în cazul fetelor care s-au aruncat în gol, la Lupeni! Nu ar fi fost singure în „clădirea morţii”

Procurorii anchetează în amănunt dosarul sinuciderilor celor două fete de la Lupeni. Adolescentele de 15 ani s-au aruncat în gol, de la 20 metri,… [citeste mai departe]

APIA employees warn with more protests if salary discrimination situation is not settled

APIA employees warn with more protests if salary discrimination situation is not settled

The officials of the Payments and Intervention in Agriculture Agency (APIA), members of the APIA National Federation of Trade Unions, continue the Japanese strike protest every day, between 10:00 and 11:00, and warn that, if… [citeste mai departe]

Termeni pe care e bine să îi știi înainte de achiziționarea unui cântar profesional

Termeni pe care e bine să îi știi înainte de achiziționarea unui cântar profesional

Achiziționarea unui cântar nu este doar o investiție într-un instrument de măsurare, ci și o decizie strategică ce afectează eficiența operațiunilor și precizia măsurătorilor în mediul industrial sau comercial. Înainte de… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia închide Consulatul României la Rostov pe Don. Autoritățile de la București, notificate abia după ce știrea a apărut în presă

Rusia închide Consulatul României la Rostov pe Don. Autoritățile de la București, notificate abia după ce știrea a apărut în presă

Agenția oficială de presă TASS a anunțat că șeful guvernului de la Moscova, Mihail Mişustin, a semnat ordinul de închidere… [citeste mai departe]

Ce caracter! De ce nu s-a bucurat Dan Nistor când a marcat în partida cu Dinamo

Ce caracter! De ce nu s-a bucurat Dan Nistor când a marcat în partida cu Dinamo

Universitatea Cluj s-a întors de pe „Arcul de Triumf” cu 3 puncte și a urcat pe locul 5 în Superligă. Unicul gol a fost marcat de Dan Nistor în minutul 4. De ce nu s-a bucurat mijlocaşul când a marcat.  [citeste mai departe]

Vremea în Capitală: Posibile ploi și maxime de 9 grade

Vremea în Capitală: Posibile ploi și maxime de 9 grade

Temperaturile în Capitală vor fi mai mari decât mediile multianuale, cu maxime de până la 9 grade, dar vor fi posibile ploi slabe, se arată în prognoza pentru București, valabilă din noaptea de marți spre miercuri, de la ora 2.00, până joi, la ora 10.00. [citeste mai departe]

Facilitățile fiscale acordate persoanelor fizice care desfășoară activități de creeare de programe pentru calculator

Facilitățile fiscale acordate persoanelor fizice care desfășoară activități de creeare de programe pentru calculator

AJFP Sălaj face cunoscut faptul că prin Legea nr. 296/2023 au fost aduse modificări cu privire la facilitățile fiscale acordate persoanelor fizice care desfășoară… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania plans to acquire PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for its Patriot system

Publicat:
Romania plans to acquire PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for its Patriot system

Romania’s has submitted a request to parliament to purchase 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the country’s Patriot system to stay prepared amid the current security crisis in the region, according to EuractivForwarded to the on Monday after submission to the of the two chambers, the request focuses […] The post Romania plans to acquire PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for its Patriot system appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Scholz’s SPD puts cannabis legalization on hold

13:20, 06.12.2023 - Germany’s plans to legalize cannabis appear to be in limbo after the Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition announced on Tuesday that the law will not be passed this year as initially planned, according to Euractiv.  Plans to hold a vote on the law in mid-December,…

Romania aims to recycle 7 billion PETs per year

10:56, 01.12.2023 - Romania’s guarantee return system for plastic, glass and metal packaging went live on Thursday, with an ambitious target to recycle around 7 billion pieces of reusable PET plastic each year to massively increase the country’s current separate collection rate of about 12-13%, according to Euractiv. …

EU Commission approves new version of Romania’s recovery plan

10:55, 22.11.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, which places greater emphasis on the green transition and reduces funding for certain hospital construction projects, according to Euractiv.  The adjusted plan sees a decrease of approximately E2 billion in recovery…

Romania sent EU Commission first draft of integrated national energy, climate plan

11:00, 14.11.2023 - Romania submitted the first draft of its Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate to the EU Commission last week, ensuring it addressed a series of previous issues that contributed to its delay in approval, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Integrated…

European Union faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas

11:21, 10.10.2023 - Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv.  The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…

Czech FM calls to start Ukraine’s EU accession talks in autumn

10:15, 03.10.2023 - EU accession negotiations with Ukraine should be opened in autumn 2023 or early next year, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday, according to Euractiv. According to Lipavsky, the meeting in Kyiv was not just symbolic but also included important…

Ecological coalition emerges ahead of Romania’s 2024 elections

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

Austria rebuts von der Leyen’s call for Schengen enlargement

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6131
EUR 4.9708
CHF 5.2443
GBP 5.7989
CAD 3.3932
XAU 295.659
JPY 3.1542
CNY 0.6425
AED 1.2562
AUD 3.0265
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5415

Urmareste stirile pe: