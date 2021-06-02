Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1

Stiri Recomandate

Propaganda comunistă chineză se extinde pe glob ca pandemia

Președintele Xi Jinping cere intensificarea propagandei chineze la nivel mondial, „o voce internațională” care să reflecte statutul țării pe scena lumii. Luând cuvântul la o reuniune de studiu a Partidului Comunist, Xi a spus că este crucial pentru China să-și îmbunătățească capacitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă rolurile: profesorii vor fi evaluați de către elevi

Elevii au acum opțiunea de-a completa o fișă de feedback semestrial, prin care vor evalua cadrele didactice. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

În mai au fost înmatriculate 10.191 autovehicule noi, cu 18,7% mai multe decât în mai 2020

În luna mai au fost înmatriculate în România 10.191 autovehicule noi, cu 18,7% mai multe decât în luna similară a lui 2020, se arată într-o statistică APIA, făcută pe baza datelor Direcției Regim Permise de... [citeste mai departe]

Vâlcea: O lebădă rănită, salvată de polițiști

Polițiștii din cadrul Poliției pentru Protecția Animalelor Vâlcea au venit în ajutorul unei lebede rănite. Polițiștii au fost sesizați, ieri, de un bărbat de 49 de ani din comuna Bujoreni, cu privire la faptul că, în timp ce se afla la pescuit cu copiii săi, au găsit o lebădă rănită, pe malul… [citeste mai departe]

Se întâmplă în campania electorală: UE anunță că va oferi o sumă colosală Moldovei

CHIȘINĂU, 2 iunie - Sputnik. Cele 600 de milioane de euro, aprobate de Comisia Europeană pentru Republica Moldova, vor fi folosite în următorii trei ani, în promovarea investițiilor care stau la baza unei redresări durabile… [citeste mai departe]

Centru de vaccinare nonstop la Aeroportul Henri Coandă din București

Pasagerii care tranzitează Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă din Bucureşti se pot vaccina, de miercuri, într-un cabinet special amenajat în zona publică a aerogării, a anunţat ministrul Transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă, citat de Agerpres . „Cabinet de vaccinare… [citeste mai departe]

Exponatul lunii iunie la Muzeul Județean: Cupele de campioană a României cucerite de FC Argeș

Exponatul lunii iunie la Muzeul Județean: Cupele de campioană a României cucerite de FC Argeș. Muzeul Județean Argeș propune publicului o nouă prezentare din colecția sa, în cadrul micro-expoziției „Exponatul… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea copiilor cu vârste între 12 și 15 ani a început. Valeriu Gheorghiță: Să nu vină singuri, ci cu un părinte sau tutore legal

Vaccinarea copiilor cu vârste cuprinse între 12 și 15 ani a început oficial, miercuri, imunizarea făcându-se cu serul… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de copii cu părinţii plecaţi în străinătate sunt în atenţia Direcţiei de Asistenţă Socială

Un număr de 115 elevi din municipiul Deva, care au unul sau ambii părinţi plecaţi în străinătate, se află, în prezent, în atenţia Direcţiei de Asistenţă Socială Deva, prin colaborarea… [citeste mai departe]

Momente de groază! Un tren Interregio cu 100 de pasageri a rămas fără frâne!

fost panică marți seară în Argeş, unde un tren Regio cu 100 de călători, care plecase din Bucureşti către Craiova, a rămas fără frâne la scurt timp după ce a trecut de localitatea Titu. Peste 40 de pasageri au suferit atacuri de panică. Toţi… [citeste mai departe]


Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1

Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1

The Incoming Romania Association (AIR) welcomed the decision by the to lift the ban on the entry of foreign citizens into the country from June 1, according to Romania-Insider. “It is a beneficial measure for all of us and is, in fact, the signal to restart international tourism in Romania. From now on, […] The post Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

