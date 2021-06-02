Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1 The Incoming Romania Association (AIR) welcomed the decision by the Romanian Government to lift the ban on the entry of foreign citizens into the country from June 1, according to Romania-Insider. “It is a beneficial measure for all of us and is, in fact, the signal to restart international tourism in Romania. From now on, […] The post Romania opens borders for tourists from June 1 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission (EC) insisted on attaching a list of reforms to accomplish on the E16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan and will invite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist in monitoring the execution of the reforms on the list, according to…

- The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region, known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle will host “vaccination marathons” for a month as the first event starts on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The “vaccination marathons” will be held in the Medieval Customs buildings at the Bran…

- The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

- Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said that Bucharest will not be placed under lockdown this Orthodox Easter, explaining that the Ministry of Health has drawn up an order that has introduced new criteria for quarantining localities, according to Romania-Insider. “Bucharest will not lockdown for Easter.…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider. Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…

- A new batch of 511,290 COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured by Pfizer BioNTech is set to arrive in the country today, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccine doses will be delivered by air to Bucharest, Cluj, and Timișoara. The doses will be distributed to storage centers in Bucharest (171,990 doses),…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider. Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…