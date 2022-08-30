Romania: National unemployment rate moves upward to 2.56% in July The national unemployment rate was 2.56% at the end of July, higher than in the previous month by 0.01 percentage points and down 0.40 pp from that reported in July 2021, a press release issued by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), on Tuesday, and sent to AGERPRES, reads. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

