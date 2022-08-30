Romania: National unemployment rate moves upward to 2.56% in July

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi uriașe pentru românii care merg cu trotinetele auto. Gafa care se pedepsește aspru

Amenzi uriașe pentru românii care merg cu trotinetele auto. Gafa care se pedepsește aspru

Sunt prevăzute amenzi uriașe pentru românii care merg cu trotinetele auto. Mersul pe trotinetă, dar și pe bicicletă poate aduce cu sine amenzi substanțiale, dacă respectivii conducători încalcă niște reguli prevăzute… [citeste mai departe]

Memorandum de înțelegere CCIR – KOIMA

Memorandum de înțelegere CCIR – KOIMA

Camera de Comerț și Industrie a României (CCIR) a semnat, azi, 30 august, un Memorandum de Înțelegere cu Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), în vederea consolidării relațiilor de afaceri și dezvoltării cooperării economice dintre cele două state. [citeste mai departe]

Secretar de stat urmărit penal de DNA

Secretar de stat urmărit penal de DNA

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene Dan Dumitrescu este urmărit penal într-un dosar în care este bănuit de trafic de influenţă când era la Ministerul Sănătăţii. Ar fi primit aproape 70.000 lei, dar a cerut și ca soția să îi fie angajată ca psiholog. Procurorii DNA au dispus urmărirea penală… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au recreat o mână de orășeni „grădina bunicii” la un liceu din municipiu

Cum au recreat o mână de orășeni „grădina bunicii” la un liceu din municipiu

Unul dintre cele mai inedite proiecte a unui liceu din Bistrița – grădina comunitară are deja aproape 5 ani de funcționare. Liceul Tehnologic Agricol Bistrița a pus o bucată de pământ la dispoziția orășenilor care vor să aibă grijă… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul a cerut iar ministerul a aprobat repartizarea a 160 de norme didactice pentru județul Suceava. Moldovan a mai solicitat suplimentarea numărului de microbuze școlare și asigurarea școlilor cu cabinete medicale

Prefectul a cerut iar ministerul a aprobat repartizarea a 160 de norme didactice pentru județul Suceava. Moldovan a mai solicitat suplimentarea numărului de microbuze școlare și asigurarea școlilor cu cabinete medicale

Conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING! Mihai Politeanu NU MAI ESTE presedintele USR Prahova. Conducerea de la Bucuresti a ANULAT alegerile interne

BREAKING! Mihai Politeanu NU MAI ESTE presedintele USR Prahova. Conducerea de la Bucuresti a ANULAT alegerile interne

Lovitura fatala pentru Mihai Politeanu! Alegerile interne din USR Prahova, masluite de Mihai Politeanu, au fost anulate de conducerea nationala a partidului! Biroul National… [citeste mai departe]

TUNURILE pe companiile din Energie: Guvernul le-a pregătit taxa de solidaritate

TUNURILE pe companiile din Energie: Guvernul le-a pregătit taxa de solidaritate

Mihai Tudose, vicepreședinte al PSD, susține că se impune o taxă de solidaritate, pentru că „în buzunarele unor firme” ar intra bani, deși nu fac decât „să plimbe hârtii”. Noile modificări vor viza impozitarea întregului lanț de producție,… [citeste mai departe]

Hramul Schitului Izvoare şi binecuvântarea locului pentru casa monahală                  

Hramul Schitului Izvoare şi binecuvântarea locului pentru casa monahală                  

Marele praznic al Tăierii Capului Sfântului şi Slăvitului Prooroc Ioan Botezătorul a animat vechea staţiune Izvoare, unde au sosit mai multe sute de credincioşi, poate în jur de o mie,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania: National unemployment rate moves upward to 2.56% in July

Publicat:
Romania: National unemployment rate moves upward to 2.56% in July

The national unemployment rate was 2.56% at the end of July, higher than in the previous month by 0.01 percentage points and down 0.40 pp from that reported in July 2021, a press release issued by the for Employment (ANOFM), on Tuesday, and sent to AGERPRES, reads.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's VP Tudose: It was necessary to reshuffle Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu

15:30, 30.08.2022 - Deputy Chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Mihai Tudose declared, on Tuesday, in a press conference, that the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, should have been dismissed from the Government, because "much of today's chaos", in the managed field, is because of him. Fii la curent cu…

Over 119,000 people enter Romania on August 2, including around 10,000 Ukrainians

12:01, 03.08.2022 - As many as 119,214 people entered Romania on Tuesday, August 2, including 10,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 14.2% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Unemployment rate in June 2022 is 2.55%

18:20, 01.08.2022 - The nationally registered unemployment rate was 2.55% at the end of June, equal to the previous month and 0.45 percentage points lower than in June 2021, according to a release of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Drinking water distribution network increases by 2.6% in 2021, natural gas distribution network - by 4.3%

11:50, 19.07.2022 - The length of the drinking water distribution network was, last year, 90,352.4 km, by 2.6% higher than in 2020, and that of the natural gas distribution network was 45,444.9 km, up 4.3%, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele…

Romania reports 176 of COVID-19 Omicron cases, July 4 - 10

15:35, 12.07.2022 - Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) said on Tuesday that in the July 4 -10 week, 176 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Annual inflation rate hits 15.1 pct this June

10:25, 12.07.2022 - Romania's annual inflation rate climbed to 15.1 percent this June from 14.5 percent in May, as non-food prices rose 17.92, food prices grew 14.67 percent and services grew by 7.81 percent more expensive, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent…

Military taking part in Invictus Games The Hague, decorated by president Iohannis

18:55, 21.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for decorating several military that took part in the Invictus Games The Hague 2022, a press release sent by the Presidential Administration informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Bucharest Stock Exchange daily trades at 733 ml RON

21:10, 09.06.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices moving up and 733.31 million RON (148.28 million euros) worth of transactions, of which trades in BCR bonds accounted for almost 96 percent (702 million RON or 142.25 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 august 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 17°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 27°C
Timisoara 17°C | 30°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 14°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 30 august 2022
USD 4.8497
EUR 4.8652
CHF 4.9933
GBP 5.6896
CAD 3.7346
XAU 270.228
JPY 3.5047
CNY 0.7028
AED 1.3204
AUD 3.3682
MDL 0.2517
BGN 2.4875

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec