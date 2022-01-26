Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

Stiri Recomandate

Porecla pe care a primit-o Războinicul Relu la Survivor 2022. Toți s-au amuzat

Relu Pănescu este unul dintre cei mai apreciați concurenți din echipa Războinicilor. Chiar dacă este seniorul competiției, având vârsta de 50 de ani, antreprenorul a acceptat provocarea de a participa la Survivor România 2022 pentru a-și testa… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada SUA la Kiev îi îndeamnă pe cetățenii americani să plece cât mai rapid din Ucraina

Cetățenii americani din Ucraina sunt sfătuiți de reprezentanții Ambasadei SUA să părăsească ”acum” țara cu ajutorul zborurilor comerciale sau a altor variante de transport privat, potrivit unui mesaj publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Ianis Hagi, înlocuit de un fotbalist român la Glasgow Rangers. Anunțul șoc al scoțienilor

Ianis Hagi s-a accidentat grav la genunchi în timpul victoriei cu 4-0 a lui Rangers în fața lui Stirling Albion, vineri, în Cupa Scoției. Internaționalul român a fost operat luni la Londra. De la începutul noului… [citeste mai departe]

REVOLTĂTOR Violator lăsat liber de judecători - Acuzațiile tatălui unei fete de 14 ani

Un bărbat din judeţul Braşov acuză că fiica sa, în vârstă de 14 ani, a fost violată vara trecută la Costineşti, iar tânărul de 24 de ani, suspectat de această faptă, nu mai este cercetat deoarece dosarul a fost clasat… [citeste mai departe]

Țara care legalizează cultivarea canabisului în gospodării

Canabisul va fi eliminat de pe lista drogurilor. De acum această plantă va putea fi cultivată inclusiv în gospodării.   Thailanda a devenit în 2018 prima ţară din Asia de Sud-Est care a legalizat marijuana în scopuri medicinale şi cercetare, informează  CNN . De acum locuitorii… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 19.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

18.873 de persoane au primit vaccinul împotriva coronavirusului în ultimele 24 de ore, anunță Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea (CNCAV) în raportatea transmisă miercuri, 26 ianuarie. Cifrele sunt în creștere față… [citeste mai departe]

40.935 de dosare pentru 82 de judecători

Pe rolul Tribunalului și al judecătoriilor din județul Arad au fost înregistrate în cursul anului 2021, 40.935 de cauze nou intrate, a căror soluționare a fost asigurată de 82 de judecători și 152 de grefieri, asistenți judiciari, agenți procedurali, aprozi, funcționari publici, şi personalul contractual angajat al instanțelor,… [citeste mai departe]

Lista completă cu parfumuri elegante pentru bărbați

Sursa foto: https://unsplash.com/photos/dP6g1YJWQcA    Un parfum va completa întotdeauna look-ul elegant al fiecărei persoane, fie ca vorbim de o petrecere sau de un eveniment important. Din lista aromelor pentru bărbați fac parte note de parfum intense, care emană masculinitate și putere, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Surse. Liderii coaliţiei, întrunire la Guvern, după eroarea apărută şi corectată în OUG privind măsurile din energie

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă şi liderii coaliţiei de guvernare Marcel Ciolacu, Florin Cîţu şi Kelemen Hunor s-au întâlnit la Guvern, după ce Executivul a trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

Sutiene alăptare și cămașa alăptare pentru confortul tău și al bebelușului

Principala diferență între un sutien normal și un sutien alăptare este capacitatea de a expune un sân prin desfacerea cupei. Pentru a expune sânul într-un sutien obișnuit, trebuie să desfaci dispozitivul de fixare al sutienului de pe spate,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

Publicat:
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border with Ukraine and we must make […] The post Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

