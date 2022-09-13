Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of Justice

Stiri Recomandate

Câciu: Investiţiile străine directe au crescut cu 43,7% în primele şapte luni ale acestui an, ajungând la 5,5 miliarde euro faţă de 3,83 miliarde euro cât însumau în perioada similară a anului trecut

„România… [citeste mai departe]

President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Tuesday, the president of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania (UCOR), Andreas Huber, on the occasion of which he reiterated the opening of the ministry… [citeste mai departe]

Obiectul care aduce mare ghinion în casă nouă. Este interzis să-l iei cu tine

Mulți oameni sunt superstițioși. Majoritatea românilor cred foarte mult în vorbele rămase din bătrâni. Unii dintre ei sunt extrem de atenți mai ales când vine vorba despre un eveniment special precum mutatul într-o nouă casă. Oamenii știu… [citeste mai departe]

Crește interesul românilor pentru iodura de potasiu: Peste 200.000 de persoane au ridicat comprimatele în august, față de 1.000 în iulie.

Numărul românilor care s-au prezentat în farmacii pentru a-și ridica comprimatele de iodura de potasiu a crescut considerabil… [citeste mai departe]

Profesor SNSPA: „Se cunoaște foarte puțin despre situația reală de la Chișinău” - De ce l-a decorat Iohannis pe omul lui Plahotniuc

„Înțeleg că acum e bun. A fost o lista intreaga de decoratii. Mi-a scăpat. Este și președintele Curți ide Conturi Marian… [citeste mai departe]

Pensiile vor crește cu mai mult de 10% - Marcel Ciolacu: „Măreşti la fel şi celui care are 1.500 de lei şi celui care are 20.000 de lei”

„Anul acesta vom avea o creștere economică mai mare decât cea estimată. Este inuman să vorbim de o decizie de… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Bălan este însărcinată în șase luni! Prima imagine cu burtica de gravidă

Cristina Bălan, cunoscută publicului după ce a câștigat emisiunea «Vocea României», a oferit o vește neașteptată tuturor! Artista este însărcinată din nou și urmează ca famila ei să devină mai numeroasă peste doar trei luni,… [citeste mai departe]

În fața unei ierni dificile, Olaf Scholz vrea să reformeze piața electricității: Este de neconceput ca producătorii să facă profituri suplimentare

Cancelarul german Olaf Scolz anunţă marţi că vrea o reformă a pieţei electricităţii care să… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul vicepreşedinte al ANAF, condamnat la 13 ani de închisoare cu executare

Șerban Pop, fostul șef al ANAF, condamnat la 13 ani de închisoare. Şerban Pop este acuzat că a primit o mită în valoare de 2,5 milioane de euro în schimbul obținerii unor beneficii fiscale în cazul unei tranzacții dintre două firme, dar și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Moldovenii se gândesc să renunțe la Gazprom înainte de rușii să închidă conducta

Vicepremierul Andrei Spînu are "foarte mari îndoieli" cu privire la continuarea relaţiilor cu Gazprom, principalul furnizor de gaze al Republicii Moldova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]


Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of Justice

Publicat:
Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of Justice

Romania filed on Tuesday the Declaration of Intervention in the proceedings brought by Ukraine against the at the of Justice (ICJ), with Minister of as Romania's Agent before ICJ, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release sent to Agerpres.

