Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of Justice

- President Klaus Iohannis affirms in a message sent on Tuesday to "The Bucharest Forum - Towards a Common European Platform for Refugee Inclusion" the need for Europe to remain united in the difficult context created by the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele…

- Regional cooperation between Romania and Poland, as well as the evolution of the war in Ukraine, were among the topics addressed on Monday by the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs in a press release.…

- Consolidating sectoral cooperation between Romania and the Czech Republic, as well as the multidimensional impact of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, were on the agenda of talks in Prague, between Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and his counterpart Jan Lipavsky, on Thursday.…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will be paying a visit to Prague on Thursday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, in the context of the Czech Republic holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, informs a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent…

- Romania is deeply anchored into a Euro-Atlantic system of values, security and unshakable solidarity, including as a result of decades of diplomatic work, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday, on the celebration of 160 years since the establishment of the institution that…

- A cooperation program in the field of higher education and academic research between the Ministry of Education in Romania and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Palestine for the period of 2022 - 2025 was signed by Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and the Minister of Foreign…

- The number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 will increase by mid-August, according to estimates made by the Ministry of Health, Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, noting that during this period, the health system must be prepared, especially in the outpatient area for a sixth wave of the…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania wants to build a real strategic partnership with Hungary. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.