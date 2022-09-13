Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of Justice

Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of JusticePublicat:
Romania filed on Tuesday the Declaration of Intervention in the proceedings brought by Ukraine against the Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu as Romania's Agent before ICJ, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release sent to Agerpres.
