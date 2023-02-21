Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy ministerPublicat:
Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania has been floating the […] The post Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
