Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia‘s defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an “unpredictable” escalation, according to Reuters. “The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible,” Defence…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

- Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

- Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

- Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…