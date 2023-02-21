Stiri Recomandate

Gala Națională a Excelenței în Asistență Socială. O dâmbovițeancă nominalizată anul acesta la Premiul pentru asistentul social din domeniul servicii medicale și de sănătate

Gavrilița, despre zvonul că ar putea fi numită Guvenatoare la BNM: Profilul meu economic este potrivit pentru această funcție

FRHG stă pe un butoi de pulbere. Probleme și scandaluri în hocheiul românesc

Angela Merkel păcălită de doi farsori ruși. Incredibil ce conversație a purtat la telefon fostul cancelar german

Lucrări inovative de îmbunătăţire a eficienţei energetice la Bazinul Olimpic din Alba Iulia: Actualizarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici la vot în CL

Chicu, către Recean: Calm, Dom. premier. Aeroportul e pe mâinile rușilor din 2013, când un guvern „patriot” și „pro-european” l-a cedat celor de la „Habarovsc”

Mai multă consiliere psihologică pentru elevii din Cluj care au nevoie de ajutor

Rusia a cerut Statelor Unite să retragă armata și echipamentul din Ucraina

(UPDATE) Meteo: Avertizare cod roșu de intensificări ale vântului în județe ale Moldovei

Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

Publicat:
Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the to carry Azeri power to the , have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania has been floating the

Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an "unpredictable" escalation, according to Reuters. "The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible," Defence

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine's

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

Germany's new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

Russia said on Tuesday that it would make "major changes" to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

Ukraine's efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran's support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. "Necessary meeting with


