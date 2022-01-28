Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap

Stiri Recomandate

TIR înzăpezit pe drum între Cepari și Liviu Rebreanu FOTO

Un TIR a rămas blocat pe carosabil între localitățile Cepari și Liviu Rebreanu, din cauza zăpezii. În spatele său s-a creat o coloană de mașini, iar traficul este îngreunat. Conform informațiilor oferite de un martor, șoferul de TIR a reușit să oprească după o porțiune de drum… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziție de artă vizuală semnată de artistul Roland Pangrati, la Suceava

La Muzeul de Istorie Suceava va avea loc marți, 1 februarie 2022, la ora 13:00, vernisajul expoziției de artă vizuală „The Moon Glows the Same", semnată de artistul român Roland Pangrati. Evenimentul este organizat de Muzeul Național al Bucovinei.… [citeste mai departe]

Patru centre de evaluare a pacienților confirmați cu Covid-19 funcționează în județul Dâmbovița

COMUNICAT  DE  PRESĂ              Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Dâmboviţa vă informează că în toate cele 4 spitale din judeţul nostru: Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Târgovişte, Spitalul Municipal… [citeste mai departe]

Brazilia a remizat cu Ecuador în preliminariile Cupei Mondiale din 2022. VAR l-a ajutat pe arbitru, acesta anulând două penaltiuri și un gol

Selecţionata Braziliei a încheiat la egalitate, scor 1-1, meciul susţinut, vineri, în compania echipei Ecuadorului,… [citeste mai departe]

Veste bună pentru antreprenorii din HoReCa care au aplicat cu succes pentru schema de ajutor de stat. Vor fi plătiţi până la sfârşitul lunii

Antreprenorii din HoReCa care au aplicat cu succes pentru schema de ajutor de stat vor fi plătiţi până la… [citeste mai departe]

Se anunță pasul decisiv în cazul legii privind interzicerea centralelor de apartament. Ministrul Mediului: „Nu va exista retroactivitate”

Apar noi detalii în privința demersurilor ce vizează eliminarea centralelor de apartament. Ministrul Mediului, Tanczos… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Moldovei nedumerit de acțiunile INTERPOL. Oameni ca Vladimir Plahotniu, Ilan Șor și alții sunt de neatins. De ce? Am multe întrebări

Interpol ar crea piedici în procesul de tragere la răspundere a celor mai căutați fugari din R.… [citeste mai departe]

Vine Apocalipsa pentru economia UE. Putin ne poate închide fabricile fără să tragă un foc

Chiar și o oprire pe termen scurt a tuturor importurilor de gaze din Rusia ar avea „consecințe profunde” pentru economiile din UE și ar necesita măsuri de urgență pentru a reduce cererea, potrivit ultimei analize… [citeste mai departe]

482 de familii din Târgu Mureș au beneficiat în anul 2021 de sprijin financiar pentru nou-născuți!

Consiliul Local al municipiului Târgu Mureș, prin Direcția de Asistență Socială, continuă și în anul 2022, acordarea sprijinului financiar în valoare de 2.000 de lei pentru nou-născuți în maternitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Boc prevestește sfârșitul pandemiei:„Se va intra curând într-o fază de platou sau fază de dinți de ferăstrău cum se spune”

Primarul Clujului a declarat în cadrul unei emisiuni live că după 15 februarie există toate șansele ca numărul de cazuri COVID să… [citeste mai departe]


Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap

Publicat:
Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap

Romania‘s consolidated budget deficit declined to 6.7% of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, from 9.79% of GDP a year earlier, finance minister said on Thursday, according to . Caciu stated that Romania will further lower the deficit in 2022. Romania planned a deficit equivalent to 7.16% of GDP and […] The post Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

