Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania este stabila și nu se pune problema sa ne imprumutam la FMI, este declarația de joi a ministrului social-democrat al Finanțelor, Adrian Caciu, care i-a raspuns, astfel, lui Florin Cițu, fost premier și ministru de Finanțe, care s-a aratat “ingrijorat”, in ultimele zile, de imprumuturile pe care…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News. “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…

- Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

- Romania‘s Finance Ministry said on Monday that the country’s general consolidated budget deficit increased to 4.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 4.03% of GDP between January and October, according to Agerpres. The execution of the general consolidated…

- Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday that the country’s industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 26.84% in October 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. “On a monthly comparison basis, industrial producer prices rose…

- Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Caciu a semnat, vineri, acordul de imprumut prin Mecanismul de Redresare și Reziliența, incheiat intre Comisia Europeana și Romania, in valoare de aproximativ 15 miliarde de euro. Banii vor veni in 10 tranșe, iar prima rata va fi de aproape 2 miliarde de euro, anunța Ministerul…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…

- Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…