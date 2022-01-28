Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gapPublicat:
Romania‘s consolidated budget deficit declined to 6.7% of the projected gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, from 9.79% of GDP a year earlier, finance minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday, according to See News. Caciu stated that Romania will further lower the deficit in 2022. Romania planned a deficit equivalent to 7.16% of GDP and […] The post Romania ends 2021 with 6.7%/GDP budget gap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Circul din coaliție continua. Ministrul Finanțelor Adrian Caciu de la PSD ii raspunde lui Florin Cițu de la PNL
11:20, 27.01.2022 - Romania este stabila și nu se pune problema sa ne imprumutam la FMI, este declarația de joi a ministrului social-democrat al Finanțelor, Adrian Caciu, care i-a raspuns, astfel, lui Florin Cițu, fost premier și ministru de Finanțe, care s-a aratat “ingrijorat”, in ultimele zile, de imprumuturile pe care…
Romania to borrow E305mln from EIB to build hospital in Cluj
15:40, 06.01.2022 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that it has approved a E305mln loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to be used to co-finance the construction of a regional hospital in Cluj, according to See News. “The loan represents approximately 67% of the net cost of the project,” said…
Romanian president endorses 2022 budget projecting 5.84% deficit, 4.6% GDP growth
12:55, 29.12.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…
Romania’s budget deficit increases to 4.7% of GDP after 11 months
12:55, 27.12.2021 - Romania‘s Finance Ministry said on Monday that the country’s general consolidated budget deficit increased to 4.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after the first 11 months of 2021 compared to 4.03% of GDP between January and October, according to Agerpres. The execution of the general consolidated…
Romania’s industrial producer prices jump 26.8% y/y in October
12:30, 02.12.2021 - Romania’s National Institute for Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday that the country’s industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 26.84% in October 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. “On a monthly comparison basis, industrial producer prices rose…
Ministerul Finanțelor a semnat acordul de imprumut PNRR cu Comisia Europeana
12:30, 27.11.2021 - Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Caciu a semnat, vineri, acordul de imprumut prin Mecanismul de Redresare și Reziliența, incheiat intre Comisia Europeana și Romania, in valoare de aproximativ 15 miliarde de euro. Banii vor veni in 10 tranșe, iar prima rata va fi de aproape 2 miliarde de euro, anunța Ministerul…
Romania’s Ministry of Finance launches the 6th issue of Fidelis government bonds
11:36, 18.11.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Romania‘s Ministry of Finance is carrying out a new public offer for the sale of Fidelis government bonds for individual investors between November 18 and December 10, under the sticker R2212A, according to a press release. BVB stated…
European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring
15:26, 04.11.2021 - Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…