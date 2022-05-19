Romania endorses investor-friendly amendments to Offshore Law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per…

- Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…

- World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg. The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

- Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

- The net average wage in Romania increased by 10.6% in February, compared to the same month last year (YoY), to RON 3,791 (EUR 752), according to data published by the statistics office INS. In real terms, the net average wage thus increased by 1.9% YoY, according to Romania-Insider.com. The net wage…

- President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters. Biden, due to arrive…

- Romania’s Minister of Agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu said on Wednesday after meeting with bakers and grain traders that there is no reason to expect shortages on the market, daily Adevarul reported, according to Romania-Insider. The meeting took place as the Ministry of Agriculture has been monitoring…

- Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24. The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…