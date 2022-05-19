Romania endorses investor-friendly amendments to Offshore Law

Stiri Recomandate

Mihăești. Fetiță de șase ani lovită MORTAL de o mașină

Mihăești. Fetiță de șase ani lovită MORTAL de o mașină

Tragedie în Argeș după ce o fetiță de șase ani a fost accidentată mortal de o mașină, la Mihăești. IPJ Argeș transmite: „Din verificările preliminare, efectuate de polițiștii Biroului Rutier Câmpulung, s-a stabilit că, în împrejurări care vor fi stabilite din cercetări, pe fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Premii pentru elevii talentaţi din Argeş

Premii pentru elevii talentaţi din Argeş

Iașiul, “această Florență a culturii românești, acest oraș printre cele mai frumoase din Europa” (Ioan Alexandru), a găzduit în perioada 12-15 mai faza națională a Concursului Național Transcurricular „Ionel Teodoreanu” de lectură și interpretare pentru clasele gimnaziale, aflat la cea de-a XVII-a ediție. Cu implicarea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicole Cherry se căsătorește și își botează fetița astăzi. Artista are mari emoții: „Avem 300 de invitați”

Nicole Cherry se căsătorește și își botează fetița astăzi. Artista are mari emoții: „Avem 300 de invitați”

Astăzi, 19 mai, este o zi mare pentru Nicole Cherry. Artista se căsătorește civil cu Florin Popa și tot astăzi o vor boteza și pe fetița lor, Anastasia. Nicole… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, români! Amendă usturătoare de mii de lei pentru această faptă

Atenție, români! Amendă usturătoare de mii de lei pentru această faptă

Mare atenție, români! Acest gest vă poate aduce o amendă USTURĂTOARE de mii de lei. Dar pe lângă sancțiunea financiară, se va aplica încă o pedeapsă și mai dură. Dacă până acum majoritatea persoanelor considerau această faptă un lucru banal, de acum… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este Tom Ford. Povestea de viață a creatorului de modă

Cine este Tom Ford. Povestea de viață a creatorului de modă

Tom Ford este un creator de modă și regizor de film care a fost director de creație al Gucci în perioada 1994-2004. În 2004 și-a fondat propria marcă de modă Tom Ford.Cine este Tom Ford?În timp ce studia arhitectura la campusul parizian al Școlii de Design Parsons, Tom Ford a… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski prelungește cu trei luni legea marțială și perioada de mobilizare generală în Ucraina

Zelenski prelungește cu trei luni legea marțială și perioada de mobilizare generală în Ucraina

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a semnat joi un decret privind prelungirea cu trei luni a legii marţiale şi a perioadei de mobilizare în ţară în faţa posibilităţii ca războiul cu Rusia să se… [citeste mai departe]

Senator Dănuț Bica: Guvernul a adoptat prelungirea șomajului tehnic de 75% din salariu

Senator Dănuț Bica: Guvernul a adoptat prelungirea șomajului tehnic de 75% din salariu

„Pachetul #SprijinpentruRomânia , prezentat de premierul PNL Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă, este implementat rapid! Astfel, reușim să protejăm locurile de muncă și să sprijinim angajații să treacă peste această perioadă economică dificilă!… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Simona Bucura-Oprescu a semnat un acord de cooperare la nivel înalt între România și Republica Moldova

Deputatul Simona Bucura-Oprescu a semnat un acord de cooperare la nivel înalt între România și Republica Moldova

Deputatul PSD de Argeș Simona Bucura-Oprescu, președinte al Comisiei pentru administrație publică și amenajarea teritoriului din Camera Deputaților, a semnat un acord de… [citeste mai departe]

Un parc eolian va lua ființă la Cluj pe aproape 200 de hectare. Câte locuri de muncă va crea?

Un parc eolian va lua ființă la Cluj pe aproape 200 de hectare. Câte locuri de muncă va crea?

O investiție care se întinde pe o suprafață de 200 de hectare va fi edificată în comuna Săcuieu și va genera sute de locuri de muncă. Parcul eolian, a primit avizul de urbanism în cadrul ședinței... Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Haine ale unor branduri mari contrafăcute, confiscate de polițiști de la bărbat de 48 de ani din municipiul Suceava

Haine ale unor branduri mari contrafăcute, confiscate de polițiști de la bărbat de 48 de ani din municipiul Suceava

Miercuri, 18 mai, polițiști din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice au acționat pe raza municipiului Suceava pentru prevenirea și combaterea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania endorses investor-friendly amendments to Offshore Law

Publicat:
Romania endorses investor-friendly amendments to Offshore Law

of Deputies endorsed on Wednesday the amendments to the that were expected for years to unlock several investment projects in various development stages in the Romania’s perimeters, according to Romania-Insider. “With this law, production can basically begin in the ,” told lawmakers. “It […] The post Romania endorses investor-friendly amendments to appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell

18:20, 10.05.2022 - Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News.  The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per…

Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as ‘gas blackmail’

08:21, 27.04.2022 - Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…

Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

13:35, 21.04.2022 - World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg.  The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

20:45, 20.04.2022 - Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

Net average wage In Romania increased by 1.9% YoY in February

11:40, 12.04.2022 - The net average wage in Romania increased by 10.6% in February, compared to the same month last year (YoY), to RON 3,791 (EUR 752), according to data published by the statistics office INS. In real terms, the net average wage thus increased by 1.9% YoY, according to Romania-Insider.com. The net wage…

Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

12:00, 23.03.2022 - President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters.  Biden, due to arrive…

Romania will not ban grain exports, expects no shortages

10:45, 10.03.2022 - Romania’s Minister of Agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu said on Wednesday after meeting with bakers and grain traders that there is no reason to expect shortages on the market, daily Adevarul reported, according to Romania-Insider.  The meeting took place as the Ministry of Agriculture has been monitoring…

Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

11:51, 02.03.2022 - Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24.  The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 19 mai 2022
Bucuresti 9°C | 22°C
Iasi 8°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 21°C
Timisoara 7°C | 24°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 4°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 mai 2022
USD 4.7141
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.827
GBP 5.8404
CAD 3.6722
XAU 276.833
JPY 3.6881
CNY 0.697
AED 1.2834
AUD 3.2954
MDL 0.2466
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec