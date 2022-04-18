Romania donates 11 ambulances to Ukrainian emergency services

Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina anunță că Rusia a început faza a doua a războiului: Atacuri de mare amploare în regiuni din est

Oficialii ucraineni din regiunile Harkov și Luhansk au raportat luni bombardamente intense din partea forțelor rusești. Ei susțin că au respins cu succes atacurile rusești în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: We continue to provide direct, rapid support to Ukrainian state; 11 ambulances, donated to evacuate the wounded

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says Romanian authorities continue to provide direct and rapid support to the Ukrainian state affected by Russian aggression, citing… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii din ceea ce urmează în Ucraina: Rusia urmărește să distrugă totul, cu meticulozitate

Comandamentul armatei ucrainene a comunicat luni că a observat indicii ale începutului ofensivei ruse aşteptate în estul Ucrainei, transmite Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

O noua firma pe piata media din Constanta! Cum s-a infiintat

Este vorba despre Dotto TV Media SRL, infiintata ca urmare a divizarii partiale a firmei Intersat SRL. Chivu Gheorghita este actionar al noii firme cu 20 din actiuni, iar Gabriela Codruta Gheorghita detine 80 din capitalul social. Administratorul va fi Chivu Gheorghita. O noua societate… [citeste mai departe]

Trageri de luptă efectuate în masivul Leaota de vânătorii de munte din Forţa de Răspuns a NATO

MApN a anunţat luni seara exerciţii de trageri de luptă efectuate în masivul Leaota de o companie din Forţa de Răspuns a NATO, aparţinând Batalionului 30 Vânători de Munte „Dragoslavele” din Câmpulung… [citeste mai departe]

Când vom scăpa de dependența gazelor rusești și când vom avea gaz ieftin? Răspunsul ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu

„Niște colegi, care nu au fost în stare să scrie trei rânduri la Legea off shore, se așteptau că Guvernul și Ministerul Energiei să vină cu legea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reacţionat un jurnalist apropiat de Putin după nimicirea crucişătorului Moskva: „ Spuneţi-mi, cum aţi reuşit s-o pierdeţi?” VIDEO

Nimicirea navei Moskva l-a supărat pe jurnalistul -rus Vladimir Soloviov. „Nu-mi pasă ce anume s-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Viața bate filmul: Alertă cu bombă lângă barul lui Bobiță din Las Fierbinți, poliția și pompierii intervin

Viața bate filmul! E alertă cu bombă lângă barul lui Bobiță din Las Fierbinți. Polițiștii și pompierii intervin la fața locului, conform unor surse judiciare. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Cristiano Ronaldo anunță moartea fiului său

Cristiano Ronaldo a anunțat, în urmă cu scurt timp, decesul fiului său. Iubita sa, Georgina, era însărcinată cu gemeni, un băiat și o fată, însă băiatul a murit la naștere. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×… [citeste mai departe]


Romania donates 11 ambulances to Ukrainian emergency services

Publicat:
Romania has donated 11 ambulances to the emergency services in Ukraine, the government said on Monday. The humanitarian action was carried out through the logistics hub in Suceava. Nine ambulances came from the and two from the emergency rescue service SMURD. The ambulances are fully equipped and functional and will be used […] The post Romania donates 11 ambulances to Ukrainian emergency services appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

11:55, 04.04.2022 - The European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will work “as a matter of urgency” on additional sanctions against Moscow, according to Bloomberg. “The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had…

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

12:10, 22.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

Ukrainian refugees boost demand for euro banknotes in Romania

16:25, 07.03.2022 - Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

12:35, 07.03.2022 - Russia announced a yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to hammer some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement, according to…

Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

22:21, 23.02.2022 - A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…


