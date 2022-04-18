Romania donates 11 ambulances to Ukrainian emergency services Romania has donated 11 ambulances to the emergency services in Ukraine, the government said on Monday. The humanitarian action was carried out through the logistics hub in Suceava. Nine ambulances came from the County Ambulance Services and two from the emergency rescue service SMURD. The ambulances are fully equipped and functional and will be used […] The post Romania donates 11 ambulances to Ukrainian emergency services appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

