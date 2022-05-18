Romania considers changing its tax system Romania is considering changing its tax system, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday in a surprise announcement, and his leftist coalition partners stated they wanted to replace the current flat income tax rate with a progressive one, according to Reuters. Ciuca’s Liberals introduced a flat tax of 16% on income and profit in 2005, […] The post Romania considers changing its tax system appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

