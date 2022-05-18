Romania considers changing its tax system

Stiri Recomandate

Mafia din fotbalul românesc ar putea lua sfârșit: sistemul VAR începe să funcționeze din 9 iulie, la Supercupa României

Preşedintele FRF, Răzvan Burleanu, a declarat, miercuri, că implementarea sistemului VAR în România decurge conform graficului şi se află în faza de… [citeste mai departe]

Loviturã de gratie pentru Jackson, pistolarul pãcãlici de la Husi

LA LOC COMANDA…Doar pentru mai putin de douã zile, Rãscanu Paul Dan, zis Jackson, a simtit gustul libertãtii. Si asta dupã ce magistratii huseni au admis cererea de înlocuire a arestului preventiv cu mãsura arestului la domiciliu. Bucuria lui Jackson a fost una extrem… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastru total pentru Elon Musk: Tesla a fost eliminată din indicele S&P 500 ESG din cauza reclamațiilor de discriminare rasială

S&P Dow Jones Indices a eliminat producătorul de automobile electrice Tesla din indicele S&P 500 ESG, din cauza reclamațiilor de discriminare… [citeste mai departe]

Brodocul îsi pierde jucãtorii

Liga 4 PROBLEME… Devenitã campioanã a Ligii 4 Vaslui, Rapid Brodoc îsi poate pierde câtiva jucãtori care au fost esentiali pentru primul titlu din istorie. Nu mai putin de sapte dintre componentii echipei de fotbal Rapid Brodoc, care sãptãmâna trecutã si-a asigurat titlul de campioanã judeteanã, se gândesc sã pãrãseascã gruparea antrenatã… [citeste mai departe]

Atitudinea Croației ar putea urma exemplul Turciei privind aderarea Suediei şi Finlandei la NATO

Preşedintele Croației, Zoran Milanovic, vrea ca ţara sa să urmeze exemplul Turciei, încercând să blocheze aderarea Suediei şi Finlandei la NATO. Milanovic se află într-o aprigă dispută cu premierul croat… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorul general suspendat al Republicii Moldova a primit nota 2,19 la evaluarea comisiei de specialitate: ar putea să-și piardă funcția

Performanțele Procurorului General suspendat, Alexandr Stoianoglo, pentru mandatul din 29 noiembrie 2019 - 5 octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai valoroasă monedă din România. Cine are așa ceva se alege cu o mică avere

Specialiștii dezvăluie care este cea mai valoroasă monedă din România. Cine are așa ceva se poate alege cu o mică avere. Moneda a fost emisă în nu mai mult de 200 de exemplare. Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Ofertă de nerefuzat . Cum… [citeste mai departe]

Campania “Orașe curate”, în Negrești: premii pentru cei care se debarasează responsabil de deșeurile electrice și electronice

ECO… Campania națională “Orașe curate” ajunge astăzi la Negrești. Cetățenii care vor să se debaraseze responsabil de deșeurile electrice… [citeste mai departe]

Pictorul Henry Mavrodin a murit la vârsta de 84 de ani

Pictorul Henry Mavrodin a murit la vârsta de 84 de ani, anunţă miercuri Uniunea Artiştilor Plastici, într-o postare pe Facebook. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică de confidențialitate… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Zamfir, despre schimbările fiscale dorite de PSD: Nu luăm de la bogaţi să dăm la săraci / Faci profit în România, plăteşte frate impozite în România

Senatorul PSD Daniel Zamfir a declarat, miercuri, la Profit News TV,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania considers changing its tax system

Publicat:
Romania is considering changing its tax system, said on Wednesday in a surprise announcement, and his leftist coalition partners stated they wanted to replace the current flat income tax rate with a progressive one, according to Reuters. Ciuca’s Liberals introduced a flat tax of 16% on income and profit in 2005, […] The post Romania considers changing its tax system appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

