Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM Romania's centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Stelian Ion deepened rifts in the centrist coalition formed between Prime Minister Florin Cițu's

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

