Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

Un șofer din Cluj s-a urcat rupt de BEAT la volan și a cauzat un accident

Un șofer din Cluj s-a urcat rupt de BEAT la volan și a cauzat un accident

Un șofer, în vârstă de 48 de ani, din municipiul Câmpia Turzii, județul Cluj, a provocat un accident pe raza localității Luna. Bărbatul ar fi pierdut controlul volanului, părăsind partea carosabilă. În urma testării cu aparatul… [citeste mai departe]

Vrancea: Un bărbat a decedat, pe DN 23D, în urma coliziunii între motocicleta pe care se afla şi un autoturism

Vrancea: Un bărbat a decedat, pe DN 23D, în urma coliziunii între motocicleta pe care se afla şi un autoturism

Un motociclist a decedat joi, pe DN 23D, după ce motocicleta pe care o conducea a intrat în coliziune cu un autoturism, a informat Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Vrancea.… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Cum va arăta cel de-al treilea magazin Kaufland din Chișinău

(foto) Cum va arăta cel de-al treilea magazin Kaufland din Chișinău

Kaufland continuă extinderea rețelei de magazine în Republica Moldova și anunță desfășurarea construcțiilor în municipiul Chișinău, pe strada Nicolae Testemițanu 3. Astfel, în toamna anului 2021, va fi deschis cel de-al treilea magazin Kaufland din Capitală și… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Cîțu anunță toleranță ZERO față de falsificarea certificatelor de vaccinare. Mesajul premierului pentru polițiști

VIDEO Cîțu anunță toleranță ZERO față de falsificarea certificatelor de vaccinare. Mesajul premierului pentru polițiști

Premierul Florin Cîţu le-a transmis prefecţilor şi reprezentanţilor Direcţiilor de Sănătate Publică, că trebuie să continue campania de vaccinare,… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PNL Timiș despre scandalul din coaliția de guvernare: „De la început a fost vizibilă lipsa de experiență a echipei USR-PLUS"

Președintele PNL Timiș despre scandalul din coaliția de guvernare: „De la început a fost vizibilă lipsa de experiență a echipei USR-PLUS”

Liderul liberal Alin Nica a votat astăzi în Biroul Național Permanent al PNL rezoluția de susținere pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Cseke Attila: Am semnat astăzi contracte de finanţare prin POR de peste 92 milioane de lei

Cseke Attila: Am semnat astăzi contracte de finanţare prin POR de peste 92 milioane de lei

14 noi contracte de finanţare prin Programul Operaţional Regional (POR) 2014-2020, în valoare totală eligibilă de 92.545.342,98 de lei, au fost semnate de ministrul dezvoltării, lucrărilor publice şi administraţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Selecția Moldox Festival 2021: Fragilitatea sistemelor sociale și schimbarea climatică - focusul ediției din acest an

Selecția Moldox Festival 2021: Fragilitatea sistemelor sociale și schimbarea climatică - focusul ediției din acest an

În perioada 8-12 septembrie 2021 la Cahul va avea loc cea de-a șasea ediție a Festivalului de Film Documentar pentru Schimbare Socială Moldox, care de această… [citeste mai departe]

Prima întâlnire ca șefi de stat între Biden și Zelenski. SUA va da 60 de milioane de dolari Ucrainei pentru armament împotriva Rusiei

Prima întâlnire ca șefi de stat între Biden și Zelenski. SUA va da 60 de milioane de dolari Ucrainei pentru armament împotriva Rusiei

Statele Unite au promis, miercuri, Kievului ajutor militar suplimentar în conflictul cu separatiştii proruşi şi şi-au exprimat… [citeste mai departe]

Cîţu: Trebuie să verificăm fiecare caz de falsificare a certificatelor de vaccinare

Cîţu: Trebuie să verificăm fiecare caz de falsificare a certificatelor de vaccinare

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat, joi, ‘zero toleranţă’ faţă de cazurile de falsificare a certificatelor de vaccinare, adăugând că trebuie verificată fiecare situaţie de acest tip. Precizările au fost făcute în cadrul unei videoconferinţe… [citeste mai departe]

Sezonul 5 "La Casa de Papel" începe pe 3 septembrie

Sezonul 5 ”La Casa de Papel” începe pe 3 septembrie

După o lungă așteptare, ultimul sezon al celebrei serii spaniole „La Casa de Papel”, unul dintre cele mai apreciate seriale de pe Netflix, debutează vineri, 3 septembrie, la ora 10.00. Sezonul 5 este împărțit în două părți: prima se poate vedea mâine, iar partea a doua pe 3 decembrie 2021.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

Publicat:
Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM

Romania‘s centrist ruling coalition faced possible collapse on Thursday as a junior party withdrew support for the prime minister in a row over the sacking of its justice minister, threatening economic recovery and prolonged instability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of deepened rifts in the centrist coalition formed between Prime Minister Florin Cițu’s […] The post Romania coalition at risk after second party pulls support for PM appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US braces for more ISIS attacks after deadly Kabul attacks

11:16, 27.08.2021 - US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after an Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 US soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport, According to Reuters.  Two blasts and gunfire rocked the area outside the airport…

Romania joins the Crimea Platform and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty

15:26, 23.08.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu participated at the Kyiv summit on Monday, launching the International Crimea Platform and announced that Romania has joined the platform and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty.   Citu stated at the summit that Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter…

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Herat; embassies getting staff out

11:30, 13.08.2021 - The Taliban have captured Afghanistan‘s second and third-biggest cities, officials said on Friday, fuelling fears the US-backed government could fall to the insurgents as international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war, according to Reuters. The capture of the second-biggest city…

ECB promises even longer support for euro zone economy

15:51, 22.07.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc’s struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB’s 2% target for nearly a decade, according to Reuters.  Unveiling a new strategy…

Covid: China rejects WHO plan for second phase of virus origin probe

13:55, 22.07.2021 - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said, according to Reuters. The WHO this month proposed a…

U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest

15:15, 15.07.2021 - A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties, according to Reuters.  The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events…

Romania’s Prime Minister dismisses the Finance Minister

15:15, 08.07.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.  The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…


