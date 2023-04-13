Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

Stiri Recomandate

Președintele PNL Dâmbovița a cerut mai multă implicare pentru protejarea intereselor fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina

Președintele PNL Dâmbovița a cerut mai multă implicare pentru protejarea intereselor fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina

Pentru sprijinirea fermierilor afectați de războiul din Ucraina, România a primit despăgubiri în valoare de 10,5  milioane de euro,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor

FOTO VIDEO: Incendiu de proporții la Câmpeni. Au ars o brutărie, un magazin și două garaje. Mobilizare de forțe a pompierilor Incendiu de… [citeste mai departe]

Preţurile petrolului au crescut miercuri cu 2%, după datele privind încetinirea inflaţiei în SUA

Preţurile petrolului au crescut miercuri cu 2%, după datele privind încetinirea inflaţiei în SUA

Cotaţia ţiţeiului Brent a câştigat 1,79 dolari, sau 2,1%, până la 87,40 dolari pe baril, în timp ce preţul U.S. West Texas Intermediate a crescut cu 1,92 dolari, sau cu 2,3%, la 83,43 dolari. Preţurile… [citeste mai departe]

RADU OPRUȚ, JUCĂTORUL MECIULUI CHINDIA – HERMANNSTADT 1-2

RADU OPRUȚ, JUCĂTORUL MECIULUI CHINDIA – HERMANNSTADT 1-2

Deţinătorii drepturilor tv şi Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal desemnează la finalul fiecărui meci cel mai bun jucător. Iată care au fost fotbaliştii evidenţiaţi în partidele etapei a 3-a din play-off şi play-out: FC Voluntari – UTA Arad 1 – 1, Danylo Kucher (UTA) Universitatea Cluj… [citeste mai departe]

Unde a fost găsită bătrânica dispărută de câteva zile de la un azil din Cluj-Napoca. A parcurs 500 de km

Unde a fost găsită bătrânica dispărută de câteva zile de la un azil din Cluj-Napoca. A parcurs 500 de km

O femeie de 79 de ani care a plecat voluntară, de câteva zile, de la un centru pentru persoane vârstnice din Cluj-Napoca a fost căutată de polițiști inclusiv cu anunțuri în mass-media.    [citeste mai departe]

Polonia îşi propune să înfiinţeze un centru de service pentru tancurile Abrams din Europa și să producă miezuri de muniţie cu uraniu sărăcit

Polonia îşi propune să înfiinţeze un centru de service pentru tancurile Abrams din Europa și să producă miezuri de muniţie cu uraniu sărăcit

Polonia îşi propune să devină centrul de service în Europa pentru tancurile Abrams fabricate în Statele… [citeste mai departe]

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile

Programul ING Bank de Paște. Când se închid băncile. Băncile din România vor funcționa după un program special de Paște. Astfel, cei care au credite bancare, ori care vor să rezolve diferite situații privind contul lor, sau au de realizat niște tranzacții, trebuie să știe că timpul este limitat.… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 414 | Kievul ia în calcul să amâne contraofensiva de primăvară

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 414 | Kievul ia în calcul să amâne contraofensiva de primăvară

Autoritățile ucrainene iau în calcul să-şi amâne până către vară contraofensiva pentru eliberarea teritoriilor sale ocupate de Rusia, pentru a fi sigure că această operaţiune este sută la sută pregătită,… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice au efectuat controale pentru combaterea ilegalităţilor în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale

Poliţişti din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalităţii Economice au efectuat controale pentru combaterea ilegalităţilor în perioada premergătoare Sărbătorilor Pascale

Sancţiuni aplicate de poliţişti… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit pompierii cu mai multe autospeciale

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit pompierii cu mai multe autospeciale

VIDEO| INCENDIU puternic la o BRUTĂRIE din Câmpeni: Focul a cuprins și un magazin și 2 garaje. Au intervenit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

Publicat:
Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased capacity to produce what is needed and Romania […] The post Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

15:05, 29.03.2023 - The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog returned Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a day after saying a deal to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power facility from a catastrophic accident due to the war in Ukraine was “close,” according to AP News. International Atomic Energy…

France eyes water restriction during winter drought

10:25, 23.02.2023 - France is to adopt a series of water restriction measures and a major water plan, as it currently faces an unprecedented winter drought, said Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Speaking to France Info, Bechu recalled…

Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

18:40, 22.02.2023 - A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme

10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

Poland preparing for possible migrant flows from Russia

10:15, 06.02.2023 - Poland will soon start building an electronic fence at its border with Kaliningrad Oblast as it fears Russia and Belarus will again help migrants cross the border in a bid to destabilise Europe, according to Euractiv. The barrier will cover about 200 kilometres of land border and include a system of…

ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

14:36, 25.01.2023 - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

New German defence minister says he will strengthen army, help Ukraine

14:15, 19.01.2023 - Germany‘s new defence minister said on Thursday it was his task to strengthen the armed forces so that they could do their job at a time of conflict in Europe with Russia waging war against Ukraine, according to Reuters. Boris Pistorius was officially made minister on Thursday at a time when Germany…

NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

13:56, 17.01.2023 - NATO surveillance planes were due to arrive in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance’s eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity, according to Reuters.  Last week NATO announced that it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5196
EUR 4.9381
CHF 5.008
GBP 5.6089
CAD 3.3574
XAU 292.277
JPY 3.378
CNY 0.6568
AED 1.2307
AUD 3.0098
MDL 0.2499
BGN 2.5248

Urmareste stirile pe: