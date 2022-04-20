Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul Sucevei a cerut peste 100.000 de lei pentru hrana refugiaţilor din Ucraina

Primarul Sucevei a cerut peste 100.000 de lei pentru hrana refugiaţilor din Ucraina

Municipalitatea suceveană a solicitat de la Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) suma de peste 100.000 de lei, pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina, a informat, miercuri, primarul Ion Lungu. Primarul municipiului Suceava a precizat… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a pățit Ramona Olaru în trafic. A făcut o criză de nervi: ‘Tărâțe în loc de creier’

Ce a pățit Ramona Olaru în trafic. A făcut o criză de nervi: ‘Tărâțe în loc de creier’

Ramona Olaru a revenit în atenția presei. Frumoasa asistentă de la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani a avut parte de un incident nefericit în trafic, cu o altă femeie conducătoare auto. De ce a concluzionat blondina… [citeste mai departe]

MJ pune în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru valorificarea unor măsuri dovedite a fi benefice în starea de alertă

MJ pune în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru valorificarea unor măsuri dovedite a fi benefice în starea de alertă

Ministerul Justiţiei a anunţat, miercuri, că a pus în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru valorificarea adaptată a unor măsuri dovedite… [citeste mai departe]

CCR judecă pe 18 mai sesizarea privind modificarea Legii 45/2009

CCR judecă pe 18 mai sesizarea privind modificarea Legii 45/2009

CCR a stabilit ca sesizarea președintelui Klaus Iohannis referitoare la modificarea și completarea Legii nr. 45/2009 privind organizarea și funcționarea Academiei de Științe Agricole și Silvice „Gheorghe Ionescu-Șișești” să fie judecată pe 18 mai. Preşedintele României,… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE! Propunerile lui Viziteu pentru Insula de Agrement: Program până seara la 19.00 sau 22.00, fără trotinete electrice, iar câinii nu au voie să latre

UPDATE! Propunerile lui Viziteu pentru Insula de Agrement: Program până seara la 19.00 sau 22.00, fără trotinete electrice, iar câinii nu au voie să latre

UPDATE: Primarul Stanciu-Viziteu a f[cut o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook în care… [citeste mai departe]

Veste de ultimă oră despre pensiile din România. Toți pensionarii trebuie să afle

Veste de ultimă oră despre pensiile din România. Toți pensionarii trebuie să afle

Încă de la venirea sa la Ministerul Muncii, Marius Budăi anunța proiectul de recalculare a pensiilor pentru anul 2022. Se pare că acest lucru este în plină desfășurare pentru nu mai puțin de 2,3 milioane de pensionari. Conform ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Charles Michel, la Kiev: Putin nu va reuși să divizeze UE. Vom face totul ca Ucraina să câştige războiul

Charles Michel, la Kiev: Putin nu va reuși să divizeze UE. Vom face totul ca Ucraina să câştige războiul

Preşedintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, l-a asigurat, miercuri, la Kiev, pe preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski că Uniunea Europeană va face "tot ce îi stă în puteri"… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 450 de tone de alimente și băuturi expirate au fost distruse la Kabul

Peste 450 de tone de alimente și băuturi expirate au fost distruse la Kabul

Peste 450 de tone de alimente şi băuturi expirate au fost distruse la Kabul, capitala Afganistanului, a anunţat miercuri Ministerul afgan al Sănătăţii Publice, relatează Xinhua. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă anunță că România va livra armament în Ucraina

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă anunță că România va livra armament în Ucraina

Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, miercuri, la Oradea, despre un proiect de lege aflat pe site-ul MApN, prin care se modifică legea, astfel încât să pot fi făcute livrări de armament și echipamente în Ucraina. MApN a postat pe site-ul său un proiect de OUG… [citeste mai departe]

După decizia luată în premieră la Wimbledon, ucraineanca Elina Svitolina cere excluderea din circuit a jucătorilor ruşi şi belaruşi

După decizia luată în premieră la Wimbledon, ucraineanca Elina Svitolina cere excluderea din circuit a jucătorilor ruşi şi belaruşi

Ucraineanca Elina Svitolina, ex-N.5 mondial al tenisului feminin, cere "excluderea" din circuit a jucătorilor ruşi şi belaruşi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had a very good conversation with President of on […] The post Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania, Bulgaria to continue co-ordinating efforts to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

19:41, 20.04.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on Wednesday about the situation in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode

11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…

Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands

17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico.  The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…

EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion

13:20, 02.03.2022 - European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks…

Iohannis: Romania will continue to provide support to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance mainly

08:41, 25.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday, in Brussels, Romania's full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and said that our country will continue to provide support, mainly humanitarian assistance, the Presidential Administration informs, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele…

Nicolae Ciuca, discuții cu premierul ucrainean: „Ne ajutam vecinii care au nevoie”

17:50, 24.02.2022 - Premierul Nicolae Ciuca a avut, joi, o convorbire telefonica, despre situatia din Ucraina, cu omologul sau, premierul ucrainean Denys Shmyhal. Prim-ministrul a trasmis, intr-un mesaj pe Twitter, ca Romania isi ajuta vecinii si sprijina independenta si suveranitatea Ucrainei. „Solidaritate si sprijin…

Romania ready to face any economic, humanitarian consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict

16:56, 24.02.2022 - Romania is ready to face any economic and humanitarian consequences that a lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to See News. „We are in constant contact with our allies and partners in NATO, the European Union and the United…

Romania sees huge jump in COVID-19 cases

15:10, 26.01.2022 - Romania on Wednesday recorded a huge jump in COVID-19 infections, hitting a pandemic record of nearly 35,000 daily cases, almost doubling its previous record set only a day earlier. The number of deaths have also begun to climb, according to AP News.  Daily coronavirus cases in the country have dramatically…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 17°C
Iasi 4°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 17°C
Constanta 7°C | 15°C
Brasov 0°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 440.546,40 2.607.518,00
II (5/6) 13 11.296,06 -
III (4/6) 665 220,82 -
IV (3/6) 12.104 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.264.335,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2022
USD 4.5496
EUR 4.9422
CHF 4.8003
GBP 5.9302
CAD 3.6261
XAU 284.915
JPY 3.5536
CNY 0.7098
AED 1.2386
AUD 3.3826
MDL 0.2477
BGN 2.5269

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec