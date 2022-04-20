Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to UkrainePublicat:
Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had a very good conversation with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on […] The post Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania, Bulgaria to continue co-ordinating efforts to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine
19:41, 20.04.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on Wednesday about the situation in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode
11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…
Europe faces record inflation as Russian invasion ties ECB’s hands
17:36, 02.03.2022 - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a record high of 5.8% in February, underscoring how high the war’s cost will be for Europe as energy prices spiral following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to Politico. The preliminary data released Wednesday showed a spike well above the European Central Bank’s…
EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion
13:20, 02.03.2022 - European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters. EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks…
Iohannis: Romania will continue to provide support to Ukraine, humanitarian assistance mainly
08:41, 25.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Thursday, in Brussels, Romania's full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and said that our country will continue to provide support, mainly humanitarian assistance, the Presidential Administration informs, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele…
Nicolae Ciuca, discuții cu premierul ucrainean: „Ne ajutam vecinii care au nevoie”
17:50, 24.02.2022 - Premierul Nicolae Ciuca a avut, joi, o convorbire telefonica, despre situatia din Ucraina, cu omologul sau, premierul ucrainean Denys Shmyhal. Prim-ministrul a trasmis, intr-un mesaj pe Twitter, ca Romania isi ajuta vecinii si sprijina independenta si suveranitatea Ucrainei. „Solidaritate si sprijin…
Romania ready to face any economic, humanitarian consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict
16:56, 24.02.2022 - Romania is ready to face any economic and humanitarian consequences that a lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to See News. „We are in constant contact with our allies and partners in NATO, the European Union and the United…
Romania sees huge jump in COVID-19 cases
15:10, 26.01.2022 - Romania on Wednesday recorded a huge jump in COVID-19 infections, hitting a pandemic record of nearly 35,000 daily cases, almost doubling its previous record set only a day earlier. The number of deaths have also begun to climb, according to AP News. Daily coronavirus cases in the country have dramatically…