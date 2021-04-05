Romania and Jordan sign extradition treaty, Aurescu hails ‘excellent’ ties

Stiri Recomandate

Adolescentă din Galaţi, confuză, apel la 112 către Poliţia Găeşti: „mi-a pus ceva în băutură"

Adolescentă din Galaţi, confuză, apel la 112 către Poliţia Găeşti: „mi-a pus ceva în băutură”

O adolescentă în vârstă de 17 ani, din Galaţi, le dă bătăi de capă oamenilor legii din Găeşti. În weekendul trecut, fata a coborât din tren, a abordat un gaeştean căruia i-a cerut telefonul…

3.611 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2

3.611 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2

3.611 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2  Foto: Arhivă/ Gabriel Sava. 3.611 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, fiind efectuate peste 14.000 de teste, a informat, luni, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Până…

COVID-19 | Portugalia redeschide muzeele, terasele, cafenelele și gimnaziile

COVID-19 | Portugalia redeschide muzeele, terasele, cafenelele și gimnaziile

Muzeele, gimnaziile şi terasele cafenelelor se redeschid de luni în Portugalia, la peste două luni de la închidere, în cadrul celei de-a doua etape a unui plan treptat de relaxare a lockdown-ului, pentru a evita o revenire a epidemiei de COVID-19,…

PM Citu: Construction of new hospitals, only solution to get rid of nosocomial infections

PM Citu: Construction of new hospitals, only solution to get rid of nosocomial infections

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the "only solution" to get rid of nosocomial infections in hospitals is the construction of new health units, stating that 2.5 billion euro are allocated on such projects in the…

Cel mai modern remorcher a intrat în dotarea AFDJ Galaţi. Poate fi folosit şi pentru stingerea incendiilor

Cel mai modern remorcher a intrat în dotarea AFDJ Galaţi. Poate fi folosit şi pentru stingerea incendiilor

Navigarea pe Dunăre este mai sigură începând de luni, 5 aprilie, a anunţat Irinel Ionel Scriosteanu, secretar de stat la Ministerul Transporturilor. Un remorcher multifuncţional a intrat …

Recidivă: Uber trebuie să plătească peste un milion de dolari pentru discriminare

Recidivă: Uber trebuie să plătească peste un milion de dolari pentru discriminare

Uber a pierdut un proces în San Francisco (SUA) în care o femeie nevăzătoare a acuzat compania de discriminare și pierderea mai multor evenimente importante, din cauza faptului că șoferii companiei i-au refuzat comenzile.  Femeia,…

Ultimul sezon al serialului „The Walking Dead" va apărea în luna august

Ultimul sezon al serialului „The Walking Dead” va apărea în luna august

Ultimul sezon al serialului „The Walking Dead", produs de postul de televiziune prin cablu AMC, va avea premiera pe micile ecrane în data de 22 august, informează revista Variety, citată de Agerpres.

Jocuri de cazino recomandate începătorilor

Jocuri de cazino recomandate începătorilor

Prima vizită la cazino poate fi copleșitoare. Luminile intermitente strălucitoare și sunetele puternice de la aparatele de joc, crează o atmosferă unică. Jucătorii se înghesuie în jurul unei mesei de jocuri pentru a se bucura de acțiune. Care sunt jocurile recomandate începătorilor astfel încât aceștia să se bucure…

Fost concurent de la Puterea Dragostei, condamnat la închisoare. Ce pedeapsă a primit, cu executare

Fost concurent de la Puterea Dragostei, condamnat la închisoare. Ce pedeapsă a primit, cu executare

Unul din foștii concurenți de la Puterea Dragostei trece prin momente de cumpănă. Autoritățile au decis ca bărbatul să fie condamnat la închisoare. Ce pedeapsă a primit acesta și ce acuzații i se aduc?…

ITM Alba: Patru persoane prinse la muncă fără forme legale de angajare. Amenzi de 88.500 lei după controale la firme din județ

ITM Alba: Patru persoane prinse la muncă fără forme legale de angajare. Amenzi de 88.500 lei după controale la firme din județ

Inspectorii de muncă din Alba au dat, săptămâna trecută, amenzi de 88.500 de lei și au găsit patru persoane aflate la muncă fără forme legale…


Romania and Jordan sign extradition treaty, Aurescu hails 'excellent' ties

Publicat:
Romania and Jordan sign extradition treaty, Aurescu hails ‘excellent’ ties

Romania's Minister of Foreign affairs, , met with his Jordanian counterpart in Amman on Sunday during an official visit to Jordan. The two discussed Romanian-Jordanian bilateral relations and assessed the possibilities for deepening international cooperation, including from the perspective of the EU-Jordan and NATO-Jordan relationship, according to Romania-Insider.

Romanian FM hails ‘excellent’ ties with ‘reliable partner’ Jordan

13:45, 05.04.2021 - Romania’s Minister of Foreign affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Sunday during an official visit to Jordan. The two discussed Romanian-Jordanian bilateral relations and assessed the possibilities for deepening international cooperation, including from…

Consultari Aurescu - Sfadi: A fost semnat Tratatul intre Romania si Iordania privind extradarea

17:00, 04.04.2021 - Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, a avut duminica, la Amman, consultari cu omologul iordanian Ayman Safadi, in cadrul vizitei oficiale pe care o efectueaza in Regatul Hasemit al Iordaniei, temele centrale ale convorbirilor fiind stadiul si perspectivele de dezvoltare a relatiilor bilaterale,…

US and Canada, taken off Romania’s quarantine list

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Romania’s government has amended its travel quarantine list on Sunday and has taken off the US and Canada after a drop in Covid-19 cases within the two countries, according to universul.net. Most countries remain on the list which is updated every week. The list includes Moldova, Israel, Bulgaria and…

Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of year

16:40, 12.03.2021 - The International Airport in Brasov, central Romania, will be ready to open this year as the construction of the terminal is nearly complete, according to Romania Insider.  The authorities hope that the airport can be operational by the end of this year, although uncertainty remains high amid the pandemic.…

Timișoara close to return to lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

17:40, 04.03.2021 - The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider.  Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

Romania used EU funds to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

Romania’s Grampet Group expands in Slovenia

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider.  “The expansion in Slovenia is…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…


