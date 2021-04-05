Road freight transport up by 3.9 pct in 2020 Road freight transport registered an increase of 3.9% last year in terms of the volume of goods transported, compared to 2019, out of a total of 266.523 million tons of goods transported 81.5% being registered in national transport according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The price of goods decreased by 9.9% compared to 2019, even if there was an increase of 3.6% in domestic transport, reports INS. Last year, in domestic road transport, 64.2% of the volume of goods was transported over distances between 1-49 km, 19.8% over distances between… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The volume of construction works decreased, in January this year, by 3.6%, as gross series, respectively by 3.7% as adjusted series, compared to the same period of 2020, show the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES. According to the…

- Total industrial production prices (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 0.1% in January 2021, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the INS,…

- The volume of construction works increased last year by 15.9 pct compared to 2019, as gross series, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the INS, the total volume of construction works increased by 21.5pct…

- New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry were 4.5 percent down in 2020 from the previous year, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES. There were significant decreases in the FMCG industry (-11.4 pct), the capital goods industry…

- Industrial production prices increased a total of 0.3% in December 2020, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to provisional data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. In this context, year on year, per the large…

- The estimated gross domestic product for 2019, semi-final data, was 1,058.190 billion lei current prices, on the increase in real terms by 4.1% compared to 2018, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared to the provisional version, in the semi-final variant, the nominal…

- New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry over January - November 2020 were 5.5 percent down from the same period of 2019, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The FMCG industry fell 11.7 percent, the capital goods industry suffered a 5.8-percent…

- The prices of industrial production overall (internal and external market) decreased by 0.7 pct in November 2020, compared to November 2019, according to a statement issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Also, in November 2020, the prices of industrial…