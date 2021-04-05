Road freight transport up by 3.9 pct in 2020

Stiri Recomandate

DÎNCU analizează protestele: Nu se pot compara!

DÎNCU analizează protestele: Nu se pot compara!

Preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al PSD, Vasile Dîncu, afirmă că protestele de stradă din ultimele zile sunt consecinţa unei crize politice şi susţine că manifestaţiile de acum nu se pot compara cu cele generate de Ordonanţa 13 din 2017 sau cu 10 august 2018.     „Oamenii ies şi strigă, fiecare are revendicarea… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Pfizer, în România. Câte doze ajung la Cluj

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Pfizer, în România. Câte doze ajung la Cluj

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Pfizer BioNTech va ajunge luni în România, acestea urmând să fie livrate pe cale aeriană, pe aeroporturile din Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca şi Timişoara, a informat Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea (CNCAV)… [citeste mai departe]

Proprietarii de stâni din judeţul Mehedinţi au temeri

Proprietarii de stâni din judeţul Mehedinţi au temeri

Proprietarii de stâni din judeţul Mehedinţi au temeri Foto: aradon.ro. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI : Cum nu mai este foarte mult timp până la Paştele ortodox, proprietarii de stâni din judeţul Mehedinţi au deja temeri că nu vor putea să îşi vândă mieii, având… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinul AstraZeneca își schimbă părul, dar năravul ba

Vaccinul AstraZeneca își schimbă părul, dar năravul ba

În ciuda asigurărilor date de Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului (EMA), conform cărora toate vaccinurile anti-COVID sunt sigure, problemele vaccinului AstraZeneca sunt departe de a se fi terminat. Unele țări... [citeste mai departe]

Fabio Quartararo a câştigat Grand Prix-ul de la Doha la MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo a câştigat Grand Prix-ul de la Doha la MotoGP

Pilotul francez Fabio Quartararo (Ducati) a câştigat, duminică seară, Marele Premiu de la Doha la MotoGP, potrivit news.ro. Citește și: EXCLUSIV Fostul ministru Pintea IA CU ASALT specialiștii din DNA El a fost urmat de compatriotul său Johann Zarco şi de spaniolul Jorge… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini uimitoare surprinze cu drona. Se vede ca un ciclon, dar este cu totul altceva

Imagini uimitoare surprinze cu drona. Se vede ca un ciclon, dar este cu totul altceva

Specialiștii au surprins câteva imagini surprinzătoare cu ajutorul unei drone. Mai exact, aceștia au putut vedea un eveniment deosebit ce semăna ca un ciclon. Cu toate astea, era cu totul altceva. Ce s-a putut vedea din cer a uimit… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri au amenintat mai multi minori cu spray-ul lacrimogen pentru a le lua banii

Doi tineri au amenintat mai multi minori cu spray-ul lacrimogen pentru a le lua banii

Poliţiştii din cadrul Biroului de Investigaţii Criminale Iaşi au identificat doi tineri bănuiţi de tâlhărie calificată şi tentativă la tâlhărie calificată. Din investigaţiile efectuate până în prezent, s-a constatat faptul că la data… [citeste mai departe]

Francezii, sătui de restricții. Franța se afla în a treia carantină

Francezii, sătui de restricții. Franța se afla în a treia carantină

Franța a înregistrat 4,7 milioane de infectări cu noul coronavirus și peste 96 de mii de decese cauzate de acesta. Aflați la a treia carantină, francezii nu văd nicio îmbunătățire a situației. În Franța, măsurile restrictive luate de autorități i-au adus pe… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 500.000 de doze ale vaccinului Pfizer ajung în România: unde vor fi distribuite

Peste 500.000 de doze ale vaccinului Pfizer ajung în România: unde vor fi distribuite

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Pfizer BioNTech va ajunge luni în România, acestea urmând să fie livrate pe cale aeriană, pe aeroporturile din Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca şi Timişoara, a informat Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în fotbalul românesc. Un fost fotbalist al Craiovei a murit de Covid

DOLIU în fotbalul românesc. Un fost fotbalist al Craiovei a murit de Covid

Didu, care a evoluat pe poziția de fundaș central, era internat de câteva săptămâni la spitalul din Craiova, dar a pierdut lupta cu virusul în cele din urmă după ce a facut stop cardiorespirator, anunță stirideolt.ro .Domiciliat în Craiova, Cătălin… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Road freight transport up by 3.9 pct in 2020

Publicat:
Road freight transport up by 3.9 pct in 2020

Road freight transport registered an increase of 3.9% last year in terms of the volume of goods transported, compared to 2019, out of a total of 266.523 million tons of goods transported 81.5% being registered in national transport according to data centralized by the of Statistics (INS).

The price of goods decreased by 9.9% compared to 2019, even if there was an increase of 3.6% in domestic transport, reports INS.

Last year, in domestic road transport, 64.2% of the volume of goods was transported over distances between 1-49 km, 19.8% over distances between

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Volume of construction works decreases by over 3% in January

10:16, 16.03.2021 - The volume of construction works decreased, in January this year, by 3.6%, as gross series, respectively by 3.7% as adjusted series, compared to the same period of 2020, show the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES. According to the…

Industrial production prices, up 0.1% in January 2021

11:06, 02.03.2021 - Total industrial production prices (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 0.1% in January 2021, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the INS,…

INS: Construction works climb up to 15.9pct in volume, in 2020

10:30, 15.02.2021 - The volume of construction works increased last year by 15.9 pct compared to 2019, as gross series, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the INS, the total volume of construction works increased by 21.5pct…

Official statistics: New manufacturing orders down 4.5 pct in 2020

11:45, 12.02.2021 - New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry were 4.5 percent down in 2020 from the previous year, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES. There were significant decreases in the FMCG industry (-11.4 pct), the capital goods industry…

Industrial production prices increase 0.3% in December 2020 (provisional data)

10:40, 02.02.2021 - Industrial production prices increased a total of 0.3% in December 2020, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to provisional data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. In this context, year on year, per the large…

Gross Domestic Product in 2019 increase of 4.1 percent, in real terms, compared to 2018

10:30, 28.01.2021 - The estimated gross domestic product for 2019, semi-final data, was 1,058.190 billion lei current prices, on the increase in real terms by 4.1% compared to 2018, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared to the provisional version, in the semi-final variant, the nominal…

Official statistics: Jan - Nov 2020 new manufacturing orders down 5.5 pct YoY

11:30, 14.01.2021 - New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry over January - November 2020 were 5.5 percent down from the same period of 2019, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The FMCG industry fell 11.7 percent, the capital goods industry suffered a 5.8-percent…

Industrial production prices down by 0.7 pct in November

10:45, 05.01.2021 - The prices of industrial production overall (internal and external market) decreased by 0.7 pct in November 2020, compared to November 2019, according to a statement issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Also, in November 2020, the prices of industrial…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 05 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 1°C | 11°C
Iasi 2°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 11°C
Timisoara 3°C | 12°C
Constanta 5°C | 11°C
Brasov -2°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 04.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 459.480,00 6.829.666,56
II (5/6) 5 30.632,00 -
III (4/6) 515 297,39 -
IV (3/6) 10.323 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.445.676,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1836
EUR 4.9117
CHF 4.4216
GBP 5.7615
CAD 3.3256
XAU 230.586
JPY 3.7771
CNY 0.6363
AED 1.139
AUD 3.1656
MDL 0.2317
BGN 2.5113

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec