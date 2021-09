Romanias 2020 FDI net inflows at 3-plus bln euros

Romania's foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows amounted to 3.005 billion euros in 2020, and the FDI balance as of December 31, 2020 stood at 90.773 billion euros, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Thursday. "FDI net inflows stood at 3,005 million euros in 2020, of which: 3,999…