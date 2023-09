SEPTEMBER 26 IN HISTORY

SEPTEMBER 26 IN HISTORY1387 - Petru I Musat, Moldova's ruler (1375-1391) recognised in Lviv Polish King Wladyslaw II Jagello (1386-1434) suzerainty, mutual aid obligations being established, Moldova being integrated in the alliance system of the Polish-Lithuanian state. The document that marked for a long time the dominant direction of Moldavia's foreign… [citeste mai departe]