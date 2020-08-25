Stiri Recomandate

Restaurants might re-open with 1 September, PM Orban says

Publicat:
Restaurants might re-open with 1 September, PM Orban says

Restaurants might re-open with 1 September most likely, a decision in this sense being to be made this week, Prime minister told the private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Monday night.

"I've asked for the viewpoint of the specialists with the Technical and and other experts to see what formulas, what propositions, what recommendations (they've got, ed. n). My intention is to make a decision this week. All the more that the summer season will come to an end and it will be harder and harder for the hotels, for example, to serve meals on the open-air terrace,"…

