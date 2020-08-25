Restaurants might re-open with 1 September, PM Orban says

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has filed the censure motion only to "get its hands on power" to control the electoral process, and to leave the country without a government at the moment it is an act of political irresponsibility, the PNL (National Liberal Party) leader and Prime minister Ludovic…

- The government approved on its Monday afternoon sitting, through a Decision, to grant the footballer Malico Paulino Mario Jorge the Romanian citizenship.Of Portuguese nationality, the professional athlete born in Samora Correia on 21 September 1986, is currently under contract with the CFR…

- The government will ask Parliament to expedite the debate of the bill that allows the hiring of teachers, non-teaching staff, physicians and school nurses in the educational units where this is necessary, Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday. "We have drafted a bill, we cannot issue emergency…

- The draft law on the imposition of measures in the public health field in such contexts of epidemiologic and biologic risk includes provisions that refer to "many aspects," and the decision regarding the hospitalization of the asymptomatic patients infected with the novel coronavirus can be taken…

- The state aid scheme for companies in the field of trade and services could be supplemented, among the beneficiaries being those who operate in shopping malls, Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. "At the Ministry of Economy, which has a state aid scheme for companies in the field…

- Prime minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said in eastern Braila that opening restaurants in closed spaces is a premature measure, which can lead, according to the epidemiological risk assessment he has made, to an increase in the number of infections with the new type of coronavirus.The prime…

- The Government's objective is to increase pensions "realistically, on the basis of economic realities", said on Monday night Prime minister Ludovic Orban at the private TV broadcaster Digi24, adding that raising them by 40pct would be "a hot potato, which was prepared in advance by the PSD"."We…

- Prime minister Ludovic Orban stressed on Thursday, with regard to the resumption of educational activities during the summer period - courses, summer schools, school camps, etc. - that the decision would better be taken after a prior agreement of the health specialists is obtained.The head…