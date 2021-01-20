Restart Energy intends to double number of household customers, increase income by 80%Publicat:
Restart Energy, one of the biggest independent suppliers of energy and natural gas on the local market, intends this year to double the number of household customers, to 65,000 and to increase its income by approximately 80%, up to 220 million RON.
According to a press release sent by the company on Wednesday, to AGERPRES, the growth is determined by the market liberalization and the adding of new business lines with higher added value, such as that of equipment sale.
Thus, the management of Restart Energy wishes to reach 65,000 clients by this year's end, with 35,000 more than…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Increase by almost 38 pct of number of transactions with storage spaces in Romania, in 2020
13:20, 11.01.2021 - Last year, the Romanian real estate agencies traded over 650,000 square meters of storage space, at national level, up by almost 38% compared to the 2019 data, reveals a specialist analysis, conducted by a real estate broker. According to the Dunwell study, published on Monday, in 2019 the…
GCS: 130 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24 hours
15:15, 23.12.2020 - A number of 130 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 14,636, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. According to the GCS, between December 22 (10.00 am) and December 23 (10.00 am), 130 deaths (81 men…
Almost half of active companies in Romania have market services as main activity, in 2019
10:30, 18.12.2020 - Almost half of total active companies in Romania (48.7%) had in 2019 market services as main activity, sector which recorded the highest number of employees, the equivalent of 36.6% of the total, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Friday, as reported…
ANCPI: 23,492 fewer houses sold in Romania in November over October this year
13:20, 14.12.2020 - November saw the selling, at the national level, of 60,183 houses, by 23,492 fewer than in October of this year, informs the National Agency for Cadaster and Land Registration (ANCPI). According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the number of houses, lands and apartments that were the object…
GCS: 161 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hours
14:45, 09.12.2020 - A number of 161 people (90 men and 71 women) infected with the new coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours since the previous reporting, the total number of deaths reaching 12,821, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. According to the GCS,…
ParliamentaryElection2020/AEP: 18,191,396 electors registered with Electoral Register on December 2
21:35, 02.12.2020 - The number of citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register on December 2 is 18,191,396, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs. AEP informs that the Electoral Register has been updated following the data received from the Directorate for the Registration of Persons…
PM Orban: The goal is to increase number of intensive care beds by more than 200 in one week
16:35, 17.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated on Tuesday, after a meeting with the management of the Ministry of Health, that the government's goal is to increase the number of intensive care beds by more than 200 within a week. "We discussed an increase in the care capacity in the intensive care units;…
SARS-CoV-2 new infections: 8,651 cases; total number hits 267,088, death toll reaches 7,419
15:00, 04.11.2020 - As many as 8,651 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the previous report, following 35,964 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases that have not previously had…