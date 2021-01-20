Restart Energy intends to double number of household customers, increase income by 80%

Stiri Recomandate

Christina Sulebakk, actualul director general HBO Europe, preia conducerea operaţiunilor HBO Max pentru Europa, Orientul Mijlociu şi Africa

Christina Sulebakk, actualul director general HBO Europe, preia conducerea operaţiunilor HBO Max pentru Europa, Orientul Mijlociu şi Africa

Din 2021, Sulebakk va gestiona acţiunile de upgrade a serviciilor de streaming HBO din pieţele existente (HBO Nordic,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi copii și-au luat singuri remunerația pentru munca în gospodăria unui consătean

Doi copii și-au luat singuri remunerația pentru munca în gospodăria unui consătean

Polițiștii din cadrul Secţiei de poliţie rurală Cislău, județul Buzău, au identificat doi copii cu vârste de 12, respectiv 13 ani, ca fiind autorii unui furt de bani reclamat zilele trecute de un localnic. Minorii ar fi sustras… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO Foştii preşedinţi Bill Clinton, George W. Bush şi Barack Obama sunt alături de Joe Biden la învestitură

LIVE VIDEO Foştii preşedinţi Bill Clinton, George W. Bush şi Barack Obama sunt alături de Joe Biden la învestitură

Foştii preşedinţi americani Bill Clinton, George W. Bush şi Barack Obama sunt prezenţi miercuri la Capitol Hill pentru ceremonia de învestire a lui Joe Biden,… [citeste mai departe]

ATEN a lansat VE8952 – Noul Extender HDMI 4K over IP cu suport PoE

ATEN a lansat VE8952 – Noul Extender HDMI 4K over IP cu suport PoE

ATEN International, lider mondial în soluții de conectivitate AV/IT și sisteme complete de administrare, a lansat un nou membru al familiei VE89 – VE8952. Acesta este un dispozitiv de extindere a semnalelor HDMI 4K prin intermediul rețelelor IP, cu alimentare dublă:… [citeste mai departe]

Undinese a remizat cu Atalanta, scor 1-1, în Serie A

Undinese a remizat cu Atalanta, scor 1-1, în Serie A

Atalanta a terminat la egalitate, scor 1-1 (1-1), meciul disputat, miercuri, în deplasare, cu Udinese, o restanţă din etapa a X-a a campionatului italian de fotbal Serie A. Au marcat: Pereyra '1 / Muriel '44, potrivit news.ro. Citește și: Ilie Năstase a răbufnit după ce s-a scris că e în pragul… [citeste mai departe]

Eplozie puternică în centrul Madridului. Cel puţin 2 morţi şi 8 răniţi în urma prăbuşirii parţiale a unei clădiri VIDEO

Eplozie puternică în centrul Madridului. Cel puţin 2 morţi şi 8 răniţi în urma prăbuşirii parţiale a unei clădiri VIDEO

O puternică explozie a provocat miercuri prăbuşirea parţială a unei clădiri de şase etaje din centrul capitalei Spaniei, Madrid, bilanţul… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Sectorului 4 anunță că va desființa ghișeele unde se plătesc taxe și impozite locale

Primăria Sectorului 4 anunță că va desființa ghișeele unde se plătesc taxe și impozite locale

Ghișeele din Sectorul 4 unde se plătesc taxele și impozitele vor fi desființate, iar dările vor fi plătite on-line. 2021 este ultimul an în care mai pot fi plătite taxe și impozite în sistem clasic.… [citeste mai departe]

Fructul interzis românilor care suferă de această boală. Atenție, renunță la el imediat

Fructul interzis românilor care suferă de această boală. Atenție, renunță la el imediat

Care este fructul interzis românilor care suferă de diabet. Specialștii indică spre banană, de altfel, un fruct bogat în fibre, potasiu și magneziu. Iată ce spun specialiștii. Fructul interzis românilor care suferă… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Pro Infrastructură: Mulți români ajung pe contrasens perfect conștient, nu din neatentie!

Asociația Pro Infrastructură: Mulți români ajung pe contrasens perfect conștient, nu din neatentie!

Comunicat – Asociația PRO Infrastructură.     Circulația pe contrasens pe autostradă nu este un fenomen specific românesc: mulți șoferi ajung din greșeală în această situație chiar și în Germania… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ceremonie de învestitură în SUA: Biden şi Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu; mai mulţi lideri republicani prezenţi

VIDEO Ceremonie de învestitură în SUA: Biden şi Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu; mai mulţi lideri republicani prezenţi

Preşedintele ales al SUA Joe Biden şi viitoarea vicepreşedintă Kamala Harris au ajuns miercuri la Capitoliu pentru a depune jurământul, în prezenţa foştilor preşedinţi… [citeste mai departe]


Restart Energy intends to double number of household customers, increase income by 80%

Publicat:
Restart Energy intends to double number of household customers, increase income by 80%

, one of the biggest independent suppliers of energy and natural gas on the local market, intends this year to double the number of household customers, to 65,000 and to increase its income by approximately 80%, up to 220 million RON.

According to a press release sent by the company on Wednesday, to AGERPRES, the growth is determined by the market liberalization and the adding of new business lines with higher added value, such as that of equipment sale.

Thus, the management of wishes to reach 65,000 clients by this year's end, with 35,000 more than…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


