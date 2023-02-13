Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

Stiri Recomandate

Planuri pentru o lovitură de stat în Republica Moldova - Maia Sandu afirmă că informațiile sunt din documente primite de la ucraineni

Planuri pentru o lovitură de stat în Republica Moldova - Maia Sandu afirmă că informațiile sunt din documente primite de la ucraineni

Planurile Federaţiei Ruse de destabilizare a situaţiei din Republica Moldova au fost confirmate de instituţii ale statului şi… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan: Am constatat nenumărate situaţii de autorizaţii care prevăd etaje în plus

Nicuşor Dan: Am constatat nenumărate situaţii de autorizaţii care prevăd etaje în plus

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, a afirmat, luni, că actuala administraţie a respins zeci de cereri de certificat de edificare, în condiţiile în care autorizaţiile prevedeau etaje în plus sau locuri de parcare… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Inedit: Cum mai sunt ajutați supraviețuitorii cutremurelor

(VIDEO) Inedit: Cum mai sunt ajutați supraviețuitorii cutremurelor

O inovație israeliană este folosită în Turcia pentru a purifica apa dulce pentru supraviețuitorii cutremurelor. UIMITOR!, titrează cel care a distribuit imaginile. AMAZING! Israeli water innovation is used in Türkiye to purify fresh water for the earthquake survivors.… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul lui Cristi Cămărășan s-a alăturat echipei PSD Câmpia Turzii

Fiul lui Cristi Cămărășan s-a alăturat echipei PSD Câmpia Turzii

Un tânăr de perspectivă s-a alăturat recent echipei PSD Câmpia Turzii. Este vorba despre Antonio Cămărășan, fiul lui Cristi Cămărășan, patronul Hotelului A3. Anunțul a fost făcut pe pagina de Facebook a PSD Câmpia Turzii. „Tineretul crede în Câmpia Turzii! Tot… [citeste mai departe]

Românii și smartphone-urile - Câte se vând într-un an și la cât timp este schimbat în medie telefonul

Românii și smartphone-urile - Câte se vând într-un an și la cât timp este schimbat în medie telefonul

​După mulți ani de creștere, vânzările de smartphone-uri au scăzut în 2022 pe plan mondial, dar și în Europa, iar în România s-au vândut aproximativ 3,5 milioane de unități din toate… [citeste mai departe]

Vreme frumoasă, cu temperaturi apropiate de normalul perioadei. Zona montană din sudul județului Hunedoara va intra sub incidența codului galben de vânt

Vreme frumoasă, cu temperaturi apropiate de normalul perioadei. Zona montană din sudul județului Hunedoara va intra sub incidența codului galben de vânt

Luni, valorile termice sunt în creștere. Cerul e variabil, ușor cețos, iar în a doua parte… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment istoric in domeniul astronomiei. Ce a fost observat intrand in atmosfera Pamantului

Eveniment istoric in domeniul astronomiei. Ce a fost observat intrand in atmosfera Pamantului

Un eveniment istoric in domeniul astronomiei a avut loc noaptea trecuta. Potriviut AstroInfo, asteroidul 2023CX1, cel care a avut codul temporar Sar2667, a fost observat intrand in atmosfera Pamantului, undeva deasupra… [citeste mai departe]

Oprea: Miniştrii PSD au îndeplinit jaloanele

Oprea: Miniştrii PSD au îndeplinit jaloanele

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PSD, Radu Oprea, a declarat, luni, că miniştrii social-democraţi şi-au îndeplinit jaloanele privind cea de-a doua cerere de plată din Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă. El a precizat că şedinţa de luni a Biroului Permanent Naţional al partidului a fost una tehnică, discutându-se… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul Wagner publică un clip video „de la tribunalul pentru trădare”, în care arată execuția cu barosul a unui recrut care a dezertat

Grupul Wagner publică un clip video „de la tribunalul pentru trădare”, în care arată execuția cu barosul a unui recrut care a dezertat

O înregistrare video apărută luni, 13 februarie, pe reţelele sociale surprinde execuţia unui rus recrutat de grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Orele de linişte la bloc în 2023. Cei care nu le respectă riscă amenzi de mii de lei

Orele de linişte la bloc în 2023. Cei care nu le respectă riscă amenzi de mii de lei

Orele de odihnă, respectiv orele de liniște, sunt prevăzute în Legea nr. 61/1991. În cazul în care legea nu este respectată, veți primi amenzi usturătoare. Iată ce prevede legea şi cine poate fi amendat dacă nu o respectă.Mulţi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government

Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the , according to AP News.  ’s briefing comes a week after […] The post Republic of Moldova’s President outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

14:45, 10.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…

Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

13:05, 17.01.2023 - Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

13:50, 23.12.2022 - A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

EU ministers trying again, for compromise on gas price cap

12:50, 19.12.2022 - European Union ministers were trying again on Monday to finalize a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope can help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges, according to AP News. The ministers have previously failed at overcoming their differences…

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -5°C | 7°C
Iasi 2°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 3°C
Timisoara -2°C | 7°C
Constanta -1°C | 5°C
Brasov -6°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 februarie 2023
USD 4.5915
EUR 4.9037
CHF 4.9741
GBP 5.5284
CAD 3.4362
XAU 274.344
JPY 3.4642
CNY 0.6726
AED 1.2501
AUD 3.1794
MDL 0.2441
BGN 2.5072

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec