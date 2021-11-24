Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline loomsPublicat:
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz on Monday said it received a notification from Gazprom threatening to […] The post Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Gazprom threatens to cut off gas to Republic of Moldova’s gas in 48 hours over unpaid bill
11:25, 23.11.2021 - Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom told the Republic of Moldova on Monday that it will cut off gas to the country unless an overdue payment for gas under the terms of its new contract is settled within 48 hours, according to Intellinews. Last month, Chisinau declared a state of emergency and started…
Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback
15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…
EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis
13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…
Romania’s ruling Liberals to negotiate new cabinet with former rival Social Democrats
12:25, 09.11.2021 - Romania‘s ruling Liberals late on Monday chose to negotiate a new parliamentary majority with their former rivals, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition, according to Reuters. “The Liberals decided with an absolute majority of votes to begin negotiations…
EU to give Republic of Moldova E60mln to handle energy crisis
22:40, 27.10.2021 - The European Union said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula…
Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves
13:30, 22.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could…
Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine
11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…
Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused $150mln damage to global firms
16:16, 04.10.2021 - Ukrainian police said on Monday they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than $150 million, according to Reuters. “The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely.…