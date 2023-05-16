Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said during a meeting with Romanian counterpart Lucian Bode on Wednesday that he cannot offer an exact date for when his country will lift its veto on Romania joining the Schengen Area, Euractiv reports. In December, Austria blocked Romania and Bulgaria from…

- A technical agreement on a justice reform package – which could unblock at least E13 billion of Hungary’s catch-up aid – has been reached by the Hungarian government and the European Commission, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga announced on Monday, according to Euractiv. The “horizontal condition”…

- Romania has a surplus of honey but struggles to sell it due to unfair competition from cheaper imported honey, especially from Ukraine, China, and Moldova, Romania’s beekeeper association, which also pointed to the country’s strong production just a few years ago, has said, according to Euractiv. While…

- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

- Farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine, including grain-producing Romania, need help to compete with the proliferation of cheap grain from the war-torn state, according to Euractiv. Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, received EU aid after the outbreak of Russia’s war and created…

- Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have agreed that no further talks are needed on an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan countries and expressed their readiness to continue with its implementation, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to RFE/RL Speaking…

- A delegation of the Romanian parliament came to Vienna on Monday to discuss overcoming the Austrian blockade of the country’s Schengen accession, criticising Austria’s hesitation in resuming a dialogue, according to Euractiv. Romanian delegates arrived in Vienna on Monday to discuss the country’s Schengen…