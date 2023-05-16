Stiri Recomandate

Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession

of Moldova will likely call on Romanian experts on its path to joining the , the to said on Monday, noting that his country aims to start access negotiations this year, according to Euractiv. Experts for accession are to be dispatched either through the TAIEX mechanism or […] The post Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

