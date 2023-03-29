Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

Stiri Recomandate

Simulare bac: 3.004 elevi au fost prezenți la proba obligatorie, în Neamț

Simulare bac: 3.004 elevi au fost prezenți la proba obligatorie, în Neamț

Ultima probă scrisă din simularea bacalaureatului a avut loc astăzi, 29 martie,. La proba obligatorie au fost prezenți 3.004 liceeni, ca și la prima probă, iar absenții provin în majoritate tot de la seral – 446 (din 474 înscriși) – și frecvență redusă… [citeste mai departe]

Nicuşor Dan se plânge ca a primit „bețe-n roate"

Nicuşor Dan se plânge ca a primit „bețe-n roate”

Primarul Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, a declarat, miercuri, că nu are nicio aşteptare de la subprefectul Diana Artene, în cazul în care aceasta va prelua funcţia de prefect, având în vedere că, până în prezent, conducerea acestei instituţii „a pus beţe-n roate” Municipalităţii. „Nicio aşteptare… [citeste mai departe]

Doc de la Survivor, interviu în premieră după eliminare! Ce spune despre experiența din Dominicană: „Sunt dilău și așa îmi place"

Doc de la Survivor, interviu în premieră după eliminare! Ce spune despre experiența din Dominicană: „Sunt dilău și așa îmi place”

Doc sau Munteanu Vlad Costin (42 de ani) este ultimul Faimos întors din reality-show-ul de la PRO TV, din Republica… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 150.000 de euro falși, descoperiți în urma unor percheziții făcute în mai multe județe

Peste 150.000 de euro falși, descoperiți în urma unor percheziții făcute în mai multe județe

Polițiștii au descoperit miercuri, în urma a 23 de percheziții făcute în mai multe județe din țară, peste 150.000 de euro susceptibili de a fi falsificați, care urmau să intre în circuitul financiar. [citeste mai departe]

Ce au în rucsac concurenții de la Survivor România 2023. Crina Abrudan a arătat: „Sunt unii care își închipuie că acolo ai foarte multe lucruri"

Ce au în rucsac concurenții de la Survivor România 2023. Crina Abrudan a arătat: „Sunt unii care își închipuie că acolo ai foarte multe lucruri”

Crina Abrudan, fostă concurentă în echipa Faimoșilor la Survivor România 2023, a fost invitată… [citeste mai departe]

Bianca Drăgușanu, apariție surpriză la „Bravo, ai stil!": „Am venit să le urez succes concurentelor"

Bianca Drăgușanu, apariție surpriză la „Bravo, ai stil!”: „Am venit să le urez succes concurentelor”

Bianca Drăgușanu a venit în platoul de la „Bravo, ai stil!” pentru a le ura succes noilor concurente. Iubita lui Gabi Bădălău a semnat un contract cu Kanal D2, unde va avea propria… [citeste mai departe]

Moldova, aproape de criza energetică, se roagă de România: „E nevoie de urgentarea procedurilor"

Moldova, aproape de criza energetică, se roagă de România: „E nevoie de urgentarea procedurilor”

Ministrul de externe de la Chişinău, Nicul Popescu, cere urgentarea procedurilor europene care ar asigura finanţarea interconectării directe a reţelelor electrice din Moldova şi România, subliniind… [citeste mai departe]

Decese cu semne de întrebare. Doi bărbați, depistați decedați în stradă, în localitățile unde trăiau

Decese cu semne de întrebare. Doi bărbați, depistați decedați în stradă, în localitățile unde trăiau

Doi bărbați au fost depistați decedați în stradă, în localitățile unde trăiau, transmite Echipa.md . Unul dintre cazuri a avut loc în localitatea Sireți din raionul Strășeni. Acolo… [citeste mai departe]

Luis Figo, favorite surpriză pentru câștigarea Ligii Campionilor

Luis Figo, favorite surpriză pentru câștigarea Ligii Campionilor

Luis Figo, fostul mare jucător portughez al echipelor Real Madrid şi FC Barcelona, a declarat, miercuri, că echipele sale "favorite" pentru a câştiga Liga Campionilor la fotbal în acest sezon sunt Manchester City şi Bayern Munchen, dar a recunoscut că şi Real Madrid… [citeste mai departe]

Bisericile din Bistrița-Năsăud, amendate de către ISU

Bisericile din Bistrița-Năsăud, amendate de către ISU

Controalele efectuate de Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Bistriţa-Năsăud, de la începutul acestei luni, la unităţile de cult s-au soldat cu aproximativ 90 de sancţiuni pentru nerespectarea normelor de securitate la incendiu, potrivit datelor prezentate miercuri, în şedinţa Colegiului… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

Republic of Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, told Reuters. Reforming the “extremely corrupt” justice system was a top priority, Popescu said, since half the […] The post Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

