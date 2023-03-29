Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-endPublicat:
Republic of Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters. Reforming the “extremely corrupt” justice system was a top priority, Popescu said, since half the […] The post Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
