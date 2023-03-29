Republic of Moldova seeks sign on EU accession talks by year-end

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Republic of Moldova is no longer receiving Russian gas or enduring the “blackmail” imposed by gas giant Gazprom over its difficulties in paying for supplies, the country’s energy minister said, according to Reuters. Victor Parlicov, speaking to TV8 television on Wednesday evening, said Gazprom had…

- The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

- Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…

- France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

- President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

- Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

- Britain is training Ukrainian soldiers to fight in a more “Western way” and use less ammunition than the traditional Soviet way of fighting, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Britain along with other Western allies has been training Ukrainian soldiers and…

- Republic of Moldova’s President outlined on Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government, put the nation “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union, according to AP News. President Maia Sandu’s…