Republic of Moldova outdoor assembly to confirm pro-European orientation

Stiri Recomandate

Dă un gust mai bun cafelei cu un singur ingredient cumpărat din magazin. Care este recomandarea specialiștilor

Dă un gust mai bun cafelei cu un singur ingredient cumpărat din magazin. Care este recomandarea specialiștilor

Dă un gust mai bun cafelei cu un singur ingredient cumpărat din magazin. Care este recomandarea specialiștilorÎn timp ce mulți oameni au acasă un aparat profesional de cafea… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Popșoi: Un stat cum este Republica Moldova nu poate rămâne în bătaia vântului și trebuie să găsim alte soluții de securitate

Mihai Popșoi: Un stat cum este Republica Moldova nu poate rămâne în bătaia vântului și trebuie să găsim alte soluții de securitate

Mihai Popșoi: Un stat cum este Republica Moldova nu poate rămâne în bătaia vântului și trebuie să găsim alte soluții de… [citeste mai departe]

Ar putea fi o soluție reintroducerea exmatriculării în cazul „copiilor-problemă”? Ce spun părinții

Ar putea fi o soluție reintroducerea exmatriculării în cazul „copiilor-problemă”? Ce spun părinții

Părinții vor ca exmatricularea „copiilor-problemă” să fie din nou posibilă, însă profesorii și psihologii sunt rezervați. Deocamdată, ministrul Educației a anunțat că elevii ar putea fi… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a fost destructurată cea mai mare rețea de trafic de droguri din România. Substanțele interzise erau vândute pe Telegram

Cum a fost destructurată cea mai mare rețea de trafic de droguri din România. Substanțele interzise erau vândute pe Telegram

Cea mai mare grupare care alimenta cu droguri piața din România a fost destructurată de polițiști. Rețeaua viza în special traficul de droguri… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul îl contrazice pe ministrul Boloș: „Nu vor fi concedieri masive și reduceri de salarii”

Premierul îl contrazice pe ministrul Boloș: „Nu vor fi concedieri masive și reduceri de salarii”

Deși premierul le-a impus miniștrilor reducerea cheltuielilor bugetare cu 1,4%, Nicolae Ciucă susține că nu vor avea loc reduceri de salarii sau concedieri masive în sectorul bugetar. Întrebat de… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Se pune cruce stării de urgență legată de COVID

BREAKING Se pune cruce stării de urgență legată de COVID

Preşedintele american Joe Biden a ridicat oficial, luni, starea de urgenţă naţională legată de COVID-19, instituită de trei ani în ţara care a plătit oficial cel mai grav tribut pandemiei, cu peste un milion de morţi, transmite AFP. Casa Albă a indicat într-un comunicat că preşedintele… [citeste mai departe]

Românii ortodocși ar putea sărbătorii Paștele în aceeași zi cu restul creștinilor. Ideea este susținută de mitropolitul Clujului

Românii ortodocși ar putea sărbătorii Paștele în aceeași zi cu restul creștinilor. Ideea este susținută de mitropolitul Clujului

Mitropolitul Clujului, IPS Andrei Andreicuț, spune că Biserica Ortodoxă Română (BOR) ar trebui să sărbătorească Paștele în același… [citeste mai departe]

Programul unităților poștale în perioada sărbătorilor pascale 2023. Cât timp vor fi închise pentru public

Programul unităților poștale în perioada sărbătorilor pascale 2023. Cât timp vor fi închise pentru public

Programul unităților poștale în perioada sărbătorilor pascale 2023. Cât timp vor fi închise pentru public Compania Naţională Poşta Română a anunțat că programul de lucru al subunităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Cum devii înțelept: mintea emoțională & mintea rațională

Cum devii înțelept: mintea emoțională & mintea rațională

Omul percepe din realitatea imediată informații pe care le procesează inițial grație minții emoționale (minte funcțională în baza emoțiilor pur fizice), pentru ca imediat să le treacă și prin filtrul minții raționale (spre deosebire de celelalte mamifere) [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 412 | Liderul pro-rus din Donețk afirmă că 75% din orașul Bahmut a fost cucerit

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 412 | Liderul pro-rus din Donețk afirmă că 75% din orașul Bahmut a fost cucerit

Forțele ruse au preluat controlut asupra 75% din orașul Bahmut care este disputat în lupte aprige de circa opt luni, potrivit guvernatorului pro-rus al regiunii Donețk,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Republic of Moldova outdoor assembly to confirm pro-European orientation

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova outdoor assembly to confirm pro-European orientation

The president of the Republic of Moldova called on her compatriots on Monday to gather at a mass outdoor assembly next month to endorse her drive for closer integration with Europe, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries wedged between Ukraine and Romania, has been buffeted by Russia’s war in Ukraine […] The post Republic of Moldova outdoor assembly to confirm pro-European orientation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

13:25, 03.04.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Republic of Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The German leader will…

Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

12:00, 28.02.2023 - Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…

Putin cancels decree underpinning Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in separatist conflict

11:31, 22.02.2023 - President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

14:05, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

14:45, 10.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

09:45, 30.01.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters.  Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop…

Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5233
EUR 4.9367
CHF 5.0012
GBP 5.6278
CAD 3.3504
XAU 292.206
JPY 3.4351
CNY 0.6584
AED 1.2316
AUD 3.0232
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5241

Urmareste stirile pe: