Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

Stiri Recomandate

Semnal de alarmă de la DSP Suceava – rata de infectare în județ este de 10 ori mai mare ...

Semnal de alarmă de la DSP Suceava – rata de infectare în județ este de 10 ori mai mare ...

Conducerea Direcției de Sănătate Publică Suceava trage un semnal de alarmă referitor la rata foarte mare de infectare cu COVID-19 în județ, oferind o situație la zi, comparată cu lunile anterioare.Astfel, rata… [citeste mai departe]

Bancnota pe care trebuie să o ţii în portofel ca să atragi banii. Aduce mare noroc

Bancnota pe care trebuie să o ţii în portofel ca să atragi banii. Aduce mare noroc

Mulți oameni sunt superstițioși și cred în obiecte care să le adună norocul sau care să-i ocrotească ori să le aducă o dispoziție bună. Ce bancnotă țin câțiva oameni în portofel pentru a atrage norocul pe partea financiară? Îți… [citeste mai departe]

China amenință Cehia și Slovacia înainte de vizita șefului diplomației taiwaneze: Să nu-și facă iluzii că nu ne vom apăra suveranitatea

China amenință Cehia și Slovacia înainte de vizita șefului diplomației taiwaneze: Să nu-și facă iluzii că nu ne vom apăra suveranitatea

China a amenințat Cehia și Slovacia, vineri, în contextul în care cele două țări vor fi vizitate de ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO| „Marșul Disperării” organizat de Asociația de pensionari „Speranța de Alba”: Care sunt doleanțele acestora

LIVE VIDEO| „Marșul Disperării” organizat de Asociația de pensionari „Speranța de Alba”: Care sunt doleanțele acestora

LIVE VIDEO| „Marșul Disperării” organizat de Asociația de pensionari „Speranța de Alba”: Care sunt doleanțele acestora LIVE VIDEO| „Marșul… [citeste mai departe]

6 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 22 octombrie 2021, în orașul Zlatna și comuna Meteș

6 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 22 octombrie 2021, în orașul Zlatna și comuna Meteș

Astăzi, 22 octombrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 301 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 4 au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Patru trenuri care circulau pe relaţia Bucureşti – Mogoşoaia au avut întârzieri, după o defecţiune la sistemul de dirijare

Patru trenuri care circulau pe relaţia Bucureşti – Mogoşoaia au avut întârzieri, după o defecţiune la sistemul de dirijare

Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate CFR SA informează că circulaţia feroviară, între staţiile Pajura – Mogoşoaia s-a desfăşurat, în intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova urmează să instituie starea de urgență din cauza eșecului negocierilor cu Gazprom

Republica Moldova urmează să instituie starea de urgență din cauza eșecului negocierilor cu Gazprom

Republica Moldova urmează să instituie stare de urgență vineri, din cauza eșecului negocierilor cu Gazprom în privința contractului de furnizare a gazelor naturale și a reducerii volumului livrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Constantin: „Guvernul Ciucă va avea viață lungă!”

Daniel Constantin: „Guvernul Ciucă va avea viață lungă!”

Daniel Constantin: „Guvernul Ciucă va avea viață lungă!” Deputatul de Argeș al PNL Daniel Constantin consideră că România are în acest moment șansa de a beneficia de liniștea de care are nevoie întreaga societate. Daniel Constantin este convins și că în câteva zile vom avea… [citeste mai departe]

Protocol între SJU Bacău, CJ Bacău şi UMFST Târgu Mureş

Protocol între SJU Bacău, CJ Bacău şi UMFST Târgu Mureş

Rectorul Universităţii de Medicină, Farmacie, Ştiinţe şi Tehnologie "George Emil Palade" din Târgu Mureş, Leonard Azamfirei, a anunţat că a semnat un protocol de colaborare cu Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă Bacău şi Consiliul Judeţean Bacău pentru formarea profesională a personalului… [citeste mai departe]

Pas important pentru finalizarea străzii Eroilor din Florești. Cum va arăta zona? VIDEO

Pas important pentru finalizarea străzii Eroilor din Florești. Cum va arăta zona? VIDEO

El a prezentat un video care arată cum se va transforma zona, în urma finalizării lucrărilor. După votul Consiliului Local pentru însușirea documentației se va trece la etapa procedurilor de achiziție publică… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves

of Moldova‘s (RM) Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the government is unable to agree on a new energy deal with Russia‘s Gazprom and will ask the parliament on Friday to approve a state of emergency to try to ease gas shortages, according to Reuters. The state of emergency could last until November […] The post Republic of Moldova govt to ask parliament to back emergency energy moves appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Belgium PM says all EU states must help handle migration

11:25, 22.10.2021 - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Friday all European Union countries must act in solidarity to be able to handle the rising migratory pressure and help those in need, according to Reuters.  “Solidarity should go both ways. The message to the southern countries is clear – consolidate…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

European stocks head for best week in seven months

12:30, 15.10.2021 - European stocks were headed for their best weekly performance in seven months on Friday, as a bright start to the earnings season helped ease investor concerns about higher inflation, according to Reuters.  The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, on course to end the week with a more than 2% gain…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions

14:15, 03.09.2021 - The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU will engage with the Taliban, subject to strict conditions but that does not mean the bloc is recognising a new Afghan government, according to Reuters. “In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage…

Republic of Moldova: President Maia Sandu wants ‘pragmatic relationship’ with Russia

17:20, 23.08.2021 - President Maia Sandu said that the Republic of Moldova wants its relations with Russia to be based on pragmatism and will work to prevent a destabilization of the situation with regard to the frozen conflict between Chisinau and its Moscow-backed breakaway region, Transdniester, according to RFE/RL.…

The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

13:25, 30.07.2021 - The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 23°C
Iasi 11°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 20°C
Timisoara 10°C | 17°C
Constanta 12°C | 22°C
Brasov 8°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 7.646.117,84 -
II (5/6) 7 10.126,80 -
III (4/6) 360 196,91 -
IV (3/6) 5.958 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.966.633,04

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2501
EUR 4.9467
CHF 4.6354
GBP 5.8655
CAD 3.4449
XAU 244.942
JPY 3.7324
CNY 0.6652
AED 1.1571
AUD 3.1895
MDL 0.2435
BGN 2.5292

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec