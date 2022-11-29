Republic of Moldova braces for blackouts

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | Polițiști, procurori și mascați, în curtea femeii din Pușcași care și-a batjocorit vecina cu un cârnaț

VIDEO | Polițiști, procurori și mascați, în curtea femeii din Pușcași care și-a batjocorit vecina cu un cârnaț

ANCHETĂ… După publicarea materialului în care a fost descrisă umilința la care a fost supusă o femeie din Pușcași de către o vecină și nora ei, polițiștii au descins… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o investiție în infrastructura municipiului Deva

Încă o investiție în infrastructura municipiului Deva

În ședința ordinară a Consiliului Local al Municipiului Deva, de astăzi, 29 noiembrie 2022, a fost aprobat studiul de fezabilitate pentru investiția „Amenajare drum de legătură strada Valea Cernei – Cimitir Sântuhalm”. Prin realizarea acestui drum se vor asigura condiții normale de circulație,… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Copilul tău este bine la școală? De astăzi poți schimba modul în care se face educație în școlile din România

(P) Copilul tău este bine la școală? De astăzi poți schimba modul în care se face educație în școlile din România

În România, astăzi, sunt peste 3 milioane de copii și tineri care învață în peste 7.000 de grădinițe și școli. 100.000 dintre ei învață în școli ale încrederii.… [citeste mai departe]

Programul manifestărilor la Târgoviște, de 1 Decembrie – Ziua Națională a României

Programul manifestărilor la Târgoviște, de 1 Decembrie – Ziua Națională a României

Ziua Naționala a României va fi marcată și în acest an în orașul Târgoviște. Cu prilejul împlinirii a 104 ani de la Marea Unire înfăptuită la Alba Iulia, la data de 1 decembrie, în Piața Tricolorului, din centrul municipiului,… [citeste mai departe]

Vin bun – câteva idei pentru un eveniment de excepție

Vin bun – câteva idei pentru un eveniment de excepție

Cum alegi un vin bun și ce este bine de știut? CLICK pentru mai multe informații de interes pentru tine! Cum alegi un vin bun și ce este bine de știut? Iată mai multe informații! Fiecare eveniment din viața ta are o importanță aparte, iar tocmai de aceea fiecare element care formează evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect privind măsuri fiscal-bugetare: Salarii mai mari cu 10% pentru bugetari, creșterea punctului de pensie la 1.785 lei, de la 1 ianuarie 2023

Proiect privind măsuri fiscal-bugetare: Salarii mai mari cu 10% pentru bugetari, creșterea punctului de pensie la 1.785 lei, de la 1 ianuarie 2023

Drepturile salariale ale personalului din sectorul bugetar se majorează cu 10%, de la 1 ianuarie 2023, faţă… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT. „Ordonanța trenuleț”. Salarii mai mari pentru bugetari, de la 1 ianuarie. Ce se întâmplă cu pensiile militare

DOCUMENT. „Ordonanța trenuleț”. Salarii mai mari pentru bugetari, de la 1 ianuarie. Ce se întâmplă cu pensiile militare

Salariile bugetarilor vor crește cu 10% de anul viitor, faţă de nivelul acordat pentru luna decembrie 2022. În plus, valoarea punctului de pensie… [citeste mai departe]

Instruire cu medicii veterinari de liberă practică la sediul DSVSA Argeș

Instruire cu medicii veterinari de liberă practică la sediul DSVSA Argeș

În data de 28.11.2022 a avut loc la sediul DSVSA Argeș o instruire cu medicii veterinari de liberă practică împuterniciți cu privire la realizarea acțiunilor sanitare veterinare prevăzute în Programul Strategic pentru anul 2023. Menționăm faptul că au… [citeste mai departe]

Adevărul despre relația dintre Matilda Pascal Cojocărița și Nicolae Ceaușescu

Adevărul despre relația dintre Matilda Pascal Cojocărița și Nicolae Ceaușescu

De-a lungul timpului, au tot apărut zvonuri legate de relația dintre Matilda Pascal Cojocărița și Nicolae Ceaușescu. S-a speculat că aceștia ar fi avut o idilă, după ce dictatorul a făcut un gest ieșit din comun și i-a sărutat mâna în… [citeste mai departe]

Tocăniță de vițel în sos cremos de ceapă. Masa de prânz cu doar 3 ingrediente?

Tocăniță de vițel în sos cremos de ceapă. Masa de prânz cu doar 3 ingrediente?

  Această tocăniță este o combinație perfectă de carne și sos cremos de ceapă. Preparată din numai trei ingrediente, această tocăniță, alături de o garnitură de piure de cartofi sau de orez fiert și cu o salată de murături poate fi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Republic of Moldova braces for blackouts

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova braces for blackouts

of Moldova have been warned of rolling power blackouts, as the nation prepares for the impact of Russian missile strikes in neighbouring Ukraine, according to BBC News. Because of the way power infrastructure was built in Soviet times, Republic of Moldova is uniquely exposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Not only has it […] The post Republic of Moldova braces for blackouts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gazprom lifts threat of cut to Republic of Moldova’s gas supply

15:25, 28.11.2022 - Russian state gas producer Gazprom withdrew a threat to reduce gas supplies to Republic of Moldova from Monday but said it reserved the right to lower or halt flows in future if the country failed to make agreed payments, according to Reuters. Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of withholding gas supplies…

EU Commission pledges E250mln to Republic of Moldova to tackle energy crisis

14:25, 10.11.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid an official visit to Republic of Moldova on Thursday, where she announced a E250mln support package to help the nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Von der Leyen said that the Republic…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions

13:40, 17.10.2022 - NATO on Monday began its long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory, according to AP News.  Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member countries were due to take part in…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

13:10, 13.09.2022 - Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains, according to AP News. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 8°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 7°C
Timisoara 1°C | 8°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov -3°C | 6°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7383
EUR 4.9184
CHF 4.989
GBP 5.6933
CAD 3.5228
XAU 267.396
JPY 3.4339
CNY 0.6612
AED 1.2901
AUD 3.1941
MDL 0.2427
BGN 2.5147

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec