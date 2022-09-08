Report on climate change, launched on Thursday in public debate at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu signed, on Thursday, a financing contract for the modernisation of the "Delta Danube" Airport in Tulcea, worth 180 million lei.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Thursday, with trades of 18.532 million lei (3.80 million euros).

Romania's selected team has won the Group B of the EHF European Under-18 Men's Handball Championship in Craiova, on Thursday, after defeating Finland with 38-33 (18-19).

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday 1.393 billion lei from banks in benchmark state bonds and discount certificates, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) pm Thursday.

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Thursday the Law on the protection of public interest whistleblowers to the Parliament for re-examination.

Several counties in the north of Oltenia and Muntenia, as well as areas in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians are under a Code Orange advisory for increased atmospheric instability throughout Thursday, the National Meteorological Administration announced.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid, with energy cooperation strengthening being among their talks topics.

The participants in the European Union Summit understood that we need to move forward more quickly with the integration process for the Western Balkans, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the end of the first part of the meeting.