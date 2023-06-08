Registrations for Baccalaureate and 8th grade National Assessment are extended until June 13

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Health employees, march to Revolution Square to picket Health and Labour Ministries. Health employees, who protested for an hour in the Victoriei Square, unhappy with the wages in the system, left on Tuesday for the Revolution Square to picket the Health Ministry and the Labour Ministry, union leaders…

- EduMin Deca, after meeting with unions: In order to remain on track, we must meet in the middle. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, voiced her conviction, on Tuesday, after the meeting with trade unionists in education, representatives of students and parents, that they understood "very well"…

- EduMin Deca: If conflict extends, there is the possibility of extending courses, rescheduling calendar of national exams. No student will be left with an unfinished school situation and no student in the 8th or 12th grade will be left without the possibility of taking the exams, either the National…

- The representatives of the National Council of Students (CNE) requested, on Monday, in an open letter addressed to the prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, the implementation of all the proposals coming from the teachers in Romania as urgently as possible and the establishment…

- Gov't rotation/Ciolacu: Fair decision not to enter political discussions until teachers' strike is solved. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Friday that until a solution is found to the teachers' strike, the coalition should not carry out political discussions…

- PM Ciuca: I will not tender my resignation until teachers' strike is solved. CITESTE SI USR's Drula: I ask Ciolacu and Iohannis to stop haggling for positions 09:36 11 Spokesman Carbunaru presents rights provided in new Education laws and launches call on teachers 09:32 7 Gov't rotation/Gov't…

- Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be a subject in the Baccalaureate exam, these are the preliminary conclusions sent on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, at the end of marathon debates at the Education Committee of the Chamber Deputies, attended by representatives…

- Maxima absoluta a lunii martie in Romania a fost de 32,8 grade Celsius și s-a consemnat in 1952, la Odobesti, a informat Administrația Naționala de Meteorologie, duminica, 12 martie.Potrivit descrierii climatice a lunii martie, publicata de ANM, prima luna calendaristica a primaverii este cunoscuta…