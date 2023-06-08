Registrations for Baccalaureate and 8th grade National Assessment are extended until June 13

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat în vârstă de 64 de ani, reţinut după ce ar fi făcut scandal în familie şi ar fi încercat să incendieze un autoturism

Un bărbat în vârstă de 64 de ani din localitatea Malu Spart, judeţul Giurgiu, a fost reţinut pentru violenţă în familie şi tentativă… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrari de asfaltare si reabilitare a tramei stradale in orasul Techirghiol

Proiectul "Mobilitate Urbana IIldquo;, finantat prin Programul National de Investitii "Anghel Salignyldquo;, obtinut de administratia locala din orasului Techirghiol este in plina desfasurare.Valoarea proiectului este de aproximativ 11 milioane de lei… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila: Guvernul a aprobat principiile de funcţionare ale programului operaţional pentru sănătate

Guvernul a aprobat, joi, ordonanţa de urgenţă privind principiile de funcţionare ale programului operaţional pentru sănătate, prin care se alocă resurse de până la 6 miliarde de euro în următorii ani,… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! AUTOCAR implicat într-un accident, la ieșire din Adjud! Șapte persoane rănite, printre care un copil

Un accident rutier în care au fost implicate un autocar și un autoturism, s-a produs în urmă cu puțin timp, pe DN2 E85, în localitatea Domnești. Șapte persoane sunt rănite,… [citeste mai departe]

Health employees, march to Revolution Square to picket Health and Labour Ministries

Health employees, march to Revolution Square to picket Health and Labour Ministries. Health employees, who protested for an hour in the Victoriei Square, unhappy with the wages in the system, left on Tuesday for the Revolution Square… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Iliescu, „fanul” Danei Budeanu? Video-ul care face furori pe internet: „O spioană, un fel de Mata Hari”

În ultimii trei ani, Dana Budeanu a reușit să își construiască o comunitate online impresionantă. Creatoarea de modă, cunoscută pentru comentariile pe seama ținutelor vedetelor… [citeste mai departe]

Dacian Cioloș critică dur Guvernul pentru modul în care gestionează greva profesorilor: Am ajuns la un punct critic, cumva fără întoarcere

Guvernul și coaliția gestionează lamentabil greva profesorilor, susține eurodeputatul Dacian Cioloș. Sentimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Deca îi cumpără pe directori

Ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca , a dat un ordin ce le permite directorilor de școli să încheie situațiile elevilor și îi răsplătește pe șefii unităților de învățământ preuniversitar cu creșteri ale numărului zilelor de concediu și a indemnizațiilor de conducere. Joi, exact în ziua în care ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca, a semnat ordinul… [citeste mai departe]

Luni începe înscrierea elevilor care doresc să devină, începând cu clasa a V-a, elevi ai ...

Conducerea Colegiului Național „Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Rădăuți anunță că, începând de luni, 12 iunie 2023, se poate face înscrierea elevilor care doresc să devină, începând cu clasa a V-a, elevi ai Colegiului… [citeste mai departe]

Concert extraordinar ZMEI3 – “A Very Romanian Affair”, la Washington, pe una dintre cele mai renumite scene internaționale, pentru celebrarea Parteneriatului Strategic România-SUA

 Trupa ZMEI3 va concerta în… [citeste mai departe]


Registrations for Baccalaureate and 8th grade National Assessment are extended until June 13

Registrations for Baccalaureate and 8th grade National Assessment are extended until June 13

Registrations for Baccalaureate and 8th grade are extended until June 13.

Registration for the Baccalaureate and for 8th grade graduates will be extended until June 13, and the competency tests for the Baccalaureate exam will be held between June 14-23, announced the minister of Education, , told Agerpres.

