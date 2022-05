Romanias retail turnover up 5.5 pct in Q1

Romania's retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up in Q1 both in unadjusted and adjusted terms from the year-ago period by 5.5 percent and 8 percent respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Wednesday.