Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova’s healthcare system

Stiri Recomandate

Aventura continuă! Hotărârile CLT privind noua organigramă și AES, nelegale? Sindicatul Liber sesizează prefectura

Aventura continuă! Hotărârile CLT privind noua organigramă și AES, nelegale? Sindicatul Liber sesizează prefectura

Nu s-a împlinit săptămâna de când Consiliul Local Timișoara a aprobat noua organigramă a primăriei și reorganizarea serviciilor publice de educație și sănătate.… [citeste mai departe]

Tricolorii Under 19 luptă pentru calificarea la EURO

Tricolorii Under 19 luptă pentru calificarea la EURO

Naționala de fotbal a României, alcătuită din jucători sub 19 ani, participă în perioada 23-29 martie, în Croația, la Turul de Elită, ultima fază de calificare pentru Campionatul European. Selecționata tricoloră, din care face parte și fundașul Gergely Botond de la FK Miercurea Ciuc, va întâlni,… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ! PNL a aprobat protocolul de fuziune cu ALDE

ALERTĂ! PNL a aprobat protocolul de fuziune cu ALDE

PNL a aprobat marți protocolul de fuziune cu ALDE, partidul înființat de Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, a anunțat marți șeful liberalilor, Florin Cîțu. Anunțul a fost făcut de Cîțu la finalul ședinței Biroului Executiv al PNL. Pe 18 ianuarie, PNL a avut prima discuție cu ALDE pentru fuziune, iar discuțiile… [citeste mai departe]

Citu: PNL to propose in governing coalition allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses

Citu: PNL to propose in governing coalition allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has decided to propose in the governing coalition the allocation of 2.5% of GDP for defense expenses, PNL chairman Florin Citu announced on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

NATO: Belarus ar putea „în curând să se alăture războiului din Ucraina

NATO: Belarus ar putea „în curând să se alăture războiului din Ucraina

SUA și NATO consideră că Belarus s-ar putea alătura „în curând" Rusiei în războiul împotriva Ucrainei, au declarat pentru CNN oficiali americani și NATO. Belarus se pregătește deja, mai spun sursele. [citeste mai departe]

PNL face fuziune cu ALDE! Ce ”mișcări” sunt în zona Turzii?!

PNL face fuziune cu ALDE! Ce ”mișcări” sunt în zona Turzii?!

PNL și ALDE vor fuziona, anunțul fiind făcut în această după-amiază, după ședința Biroului Executiv al PNL, în care s-a decis acest lucru. Conform unui protocol agreat între cele două părți, cei din... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș. Peste 150 de șoferi amendați pentru nerespectarea regulilor de circulație

Argeș. Peste 150 de șoferi amendați pentru nerespectarea regulilor de circulație

În ultimele 24 de ore, poliţiştii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Argeş şi cei ai structurilor rutiere municipale şi orăşeneşti au continuat acţiunile pentru prevenirea evenimentelor rutiere, precum şi pentru conştientizarea de către… [citeste mai departe]

Surse BEX PNL - Florin Roman acuză PSD că epurează liberalii din CA-urile industriei de apărare

Surse BEX PNL - Florin Roman acuză PSD că epurează liberalii din CA-urile industriei de apărare

Vicepreședintele PNL Florin Roman a acuzat, marți, în ședința conducerii centrale a partidului, că social-democrații schimbă Consiliile de Administrație din zona de apărare pentru a-i elimina pe reprezentanții… [citeste mai departe]

Primul efect al sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei: Cel mai mare producător auto, deținut de Renault, opreşte parţial producţia, în lipsa componentelor electronice

Primul efect al sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei: Cel mai mare producător auto, deținut de Renault, opreşte parţial producţia, în lipsa componentelor electronice

Principalul producător rus de automobile Avtovaz a declarat luni că opreşte… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova’s healthcare system

Publicat:
Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova’s healthcare system

The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova is putting huge pressure on its health care system and it has appealed for help from the and U.N. agencies, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. More than 331,000 refugees have entered Republic of Moldova since […] The post Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova’s healthcare system appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

11:40, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful…

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

11:15, 08.03.2022 - Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters.  The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish „humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians…

UK expands visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism

17:40, 01.03.2022 - Britain could welcome more than 200,000 refugees fleeing the Ukrainian war after easing its visa requirements amid anger over its response to date, according to Politico. Home Secretary Priti Patel told the House of Commons on Tuesday that people already settled in Britain will be able to bring a wider…

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges EU: Do prove that you are with us

15:01, 01.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters.  “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…

Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia

13:51, 01.03.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News.  “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…

Romania’s daily COVID-19 infections double after holiday

15:10, 04.01.2022 - The number of daily COVID-19 infections more than doubled in Romania on Tuesday following an easing of restrictions during the winter holidays, and officials estimate the fifth wave of the pandemic could see twice as many cases as the previous one, according to Reuters.  Romania is the European Union’s…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 martie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 16°C
Iasi -1°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 18°C
Timisoara 2°C | 19°C
Constanta 2°C | 9°C
Brasov -2°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 508.123,20 14.005.560,88
II (5/6) 36 4.704,84 -
III (4/6) 1.261 134,31 -
IV (3/6) 17.111 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.857.639,68

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 martie 2022
USD 4.496
EUR 4.9452
CHF 4.8056
GBP 5.9355
CAD 3.5722
XAU 278.791
JPY 3.7179
CNY 0.7065
AED 1.2241
AUD 3.3397
MDL 0.2431
BGN 2.5284

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec