Refugee crisis strains Republic of Moldova's healthcare system The arrival of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Republic of Moldova is putting huge pressure on its health care system and it has appealed for help from the European Union and U.N. agencies, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. More than 331,000 refugees have entered Republic of Moldova since

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

