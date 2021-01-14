Record-setting December performance for Romanian online shopping as sales jump 99 pct YoY

Stiri Recomandate

Cum arată acum fiica lui Paul Walker. Meadow are un succes uriaș ca model

Cum arată acum fiica lui Paul Walker. Meadow are un succes uriaș ca model

Meadow, fiica regretatului Paul Walker, e din ce în ce mai frumoasă. Tânăra în vârstă de 22 de ani se bucură de o carieră de succes în modelling. Recent, ea a devenit imaginea celei mai noi colecții a brandului Proenza Schouler. „Sunt incredibil de recunoscătoare… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment omagial dedicat poetului Mihai Eminescu la Muzeul Județean Argeș

Eveniment omagial dedicat poetului Mihai Eminescu la Muzeul Județean Argeș

  De Ziua Culturii Naționale și în ziua când se împlinesc 171 de ani de la nașterea poetului național Mihai Eminescu, 15 ianuarie 2021, la Muzeul Județean Argeș va avea loc un eveniment omagial dedicat poetului, o expoziție temporară cu lucrări de… [citeste mai departe]

Appetito Romania se alătură campaniei TOTUL PENTRU VICTORIA!

Appetito Romania se alătură campaniei TOTUL PENTRU VICTORIA!

Dorim să aducem în atenția voastră cazul Victoriei, o fetiță în varstă de 1 an și jumătate, care se confruntă cu o formă rară de cancer. Învingerea acestei boli necesită un tratament costisitor în... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

DNA a descoperit o fraudă cu fonduri europene de peste 8 milioane de lei intr-o localitate condusa de primar PNL

DNA a descoperit o fraudă cu fonduri europene de peste 8 milioane de lei intr-o localitate condusa de primar PNL

O firmă din Panciu şi reprezentantul acestuia au fost trimişi în judecată de cătr procurorii DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene, prejudiciul fiind estimat la peste 8 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Firmă din Vrancea, trimisă în judecată de DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene; patronul „a creat un circuit financiar cu ramificații în Bulgaria, China, Turcia, Cipru și Slovenia”

ULTIMA ORĂ! Firmă din Vrancea, trimisă în judecată de DNA pentru fraudă cu fonduri europene; patronul „a creat un circuit financiar cu ramificații în Bulgaria, China, Turcia, Cipru și Slovenia”

Procurorii… [citeste mai departe]

Delia, nemulțumită de destinația turistică preferată a milionarilor lumii

Delia, nemulțumită de destinația turistică preferată a milionarilor lumii

Delia și soțul ei, Răzvan Munteanu, au ales la început anului 2021 să viziteze Tulum, cea mai în vogă destinație turistică a momentului și devenită stațiunea favorită a milionarilor. Contrar așteptărilor, artista s-a declarat complet dezamăgită… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea, citat la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei la Donald Trump

Liviu Dragnea, citat la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei la Donald Trump

Fostul lider PSD Liviu Dragnea a fost citat azi la DNA pentru a fi pus sub acuzare pentru trafic de influență în dosarul vizitei din SUA la inaugurarea președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Dacia lansează Bigster, un SUV de 4,6 metri lungime

Dacia lansează Bigster, un SUV de 4,6 metri lungime

Noul SUV lansat de Dacia, sub numele Bigster, este soluția pentru un vehicul de segment C, accesibil la preț. Modelul are 4,6 metri lungime și poate fi echipat cu motorizări alternative şi hibride. Dacia a... [citeste mai departe]

Se deschide și pârtia de la Șuior

Se deschide și pârtia de la Șuior

Pârtia de la Șuior se deschide vineri, după ce în acest sezon a fost totul închis.”VINERI DESCHIDEM P RTIILE ȘUIOR! Dragi prieteni, avem o veste super pentru pasionații sporturilor de iarnă. Începând de vineri, 15 ianuarie, deschidem pârtiile Șuior. Program zilnic: 10:00 - 20:00. Iar pentru cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Cazanciuc, critici pentru Iohannis: Dacă ar fi ţinut cont de votul românilor am fi evitat acele conflicte care aduc oamenii în stradă

Robert Cazanciuc, critici pentru Iohannis: Dacă ar fi ţinut cont de votul românilor am fi evitat acele conflicte care aduc oamenii în stradă

Senatorul PSD de Giurgiu Robert Cazanciuc a declarat miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că începutul de an… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Record-setting December performance for Romanian online shopping as sales jump 99 pct YoY

Publicat:
Record-setting December performance for Romanian online shopping as sales jump 99 pct YoY

December 2020 set new records in terms of the number and value of orders placed with the online stores managed by the local e-commerce shopping platform MerchantPro, with YoY increases of 83 percent and 99 respectively, shows data released on Thursday by the company.

The average value of the order placed with the more than 1,500 stores operating on the SaaS-type platform remained constant in 2020 at 225 lei. December's largest order was over 40,000 euros, for specialized equipment; the most diversified order was for 301 food products.

Both the volume and value of online sales

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Decision regarding state of alert extension by another 30 days, published in the Official Journal

21:15, 11.12.2020 - The decision regarding the prolongation of the state of alert on Romanian territory starting with December 14, as well as establishing the measures that are to be applied on its duration to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was published on Friday evening in the Official Journal.…

CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival - online edition, in December 15-19 period

17:56, 11.12.2020 - The CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival, reaching its 24th edition this year, will open its virtual gates on Tuesday, the films in the competition and the retrospectives being available from any corner of the world. "In this difficult context generated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,…

Cazanciuc: Freedom of expression is foundation of human rights; Romania has won this right with difficulty

19:31, 10.12.2020 - Freedom of expression is the foundation of human rights, and Romania's hard-earned right weighs heavily for the Romanian people, according to the message of the interim President of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, on the occasion of Human Rights Day. "Freedom of expression is the foundation…

Pedro Almodovar movies presented on TIFF Unlimited platform free of charge

11:35, 10.12.2020 - The emblematic creations of filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be available for free, between December 17 and 20, on the TIFF Unlimited platform, informs a press release of the Spanish Embassy in Romania sent to AGERPRES. "In the current social sanitary context, we wanted to facilitate access…

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 39,000 Romanians in diaspora to vote by mail; Thursday - envelope receipt deadline

11:05, 02.12.2020 - Thursday is the deadline by which the envelopes with the vote of Romanians abroad must reach the vote-by-mail Electoral Bureau, the diplomatic mission or the consular office, and those to arrive after this date will be considered void, according to AGERPRES. A number of 39,244 Romanians settled…

FinMin Citu: Numbers confirm Romanian economy recovery scenario in third quarter

21:50, 12.11.2020 - Finance Minister Florin Citu, speaking at the government meeting on Thursday, said that the figures made available this week confirm the scenario of the economic recovery in the third quarter of this year.Florin Citu said that the average net income was 7.8 percent higher this September compared…

CEZ Group Okays sale of Romanian assets, transaction subject to CSAT, European Antitrust Authority approval

09:15, 23.10.2020 - CEZ Group approved the sale of its assets in Romania to the funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), the company announced in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.According to the source, the assets consist of seven companies, including the electricity distribution…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 ianuarie 2021
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | -0°C
Timisoara -3°C | 3°C
Constanta -2°C | 4°C
Brasov -5°C | -0°C
Baia Mare -5°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 451.864,80 5.253.743,28
II (5/6) 2 75.310,80 -
III (4/6) 331 455,05 -
IV (3/6) 6.993 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.764.776,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 ianuarie 2021
USD 4.0025
EUR 4.8738
CHF 4.5059
GBP 5.4734
CAD 3.1425
XAU 238.75
JPY 3.8507
CNY 0.6186
AED 1.0897
AUD 3.1005
MDL 0.2327
BGN 2.4919

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec