Record-setting December performance for Romanian online shopping as sales jump 99 pct YoY December 2020 set new records in terms of the number and value of orders placed with the online stores managed by the local e-commerce shopping platform MerchantPro, with YoY increases of 83 percent and 99 respectively, shows data released on Thursday by the company. The average value of the order placed with the more than 1,500 stores operating on the SaaS-type platform remained constant in 2020 at 225 lei. December's largest order was over 40,000 euros, for specialized equipment; the most diversified order was for 301 food products. Both the volume and value of online sales… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

