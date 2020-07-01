"Rebuilding Romania" - National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan (summary)

Stiri Recomandate

Accesul rutier în Grecia se va face printr-un punct unic de trecere a frontierei bulgaro-elene

MAE îi informează pe românii care intenționează să călătorească în Grecia că accesul rutier pe teritoriul acestei țări este permis în perioada 1-15 iulie numai prin punctul de trecere al frontierei bulgaro-elene… [citeste mai departe]

Un barbat avea de cativa ani o aventura cu o italianca

Un barbat avea de cativa ani o aventura cu o italianca. Intr-o seara, femeia, i-a marturisit ca e insarcinata. Nedorind sa-si distruga reputatia sau casnicia, acesta i-a propus o suma mare de bani pt a pleca in Italia sa nasca in secret. Daca era de acord sa ramana in Italia si sa creasca copilul… [citeste mai departe]

George Pușcaș, nota 4 după ultimul meci în Anglia! Reading, la retrogradare

George Puşcaş (24 de ani, atacant), nota 4 pentru 30 de minute! Atacantul român a fost criticat pentru evoluţia slabă din Reading - Brentford 0-3: „A avut o ocazie mare în careul mic, dar i-a trecut mingea pe sub picior". N-a mai marcat de patru… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri noi în starea de alertă

Guvernul a modificat hotărârea privind starea de alertă și a introdus noi măsuri în ceea ce privește regulile de distanțare fizică și protecție sanitară. Astfel, printre altele, a fost mărit numărul de persoane care pot practica sportul în aer liber în grupuri de la șase la zece persoane. „A fost propusă și adoptată o hotărâre de guvern… [citeste mai departe]

S-au reluat reluat zborurile spre Italia și Irlanda, de pe Aeroportul Bacău

Începând de astăzi, 1 iulie, au fost reluate o parte din zborurile regulate de pe Aeroportul Internațional „George Enescu” Bacău. Operatorul aerian Blue Air a reintrodus cursele de Italia și Irlanda, state care se află în zona verde stabilită conform… [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan a primit titlul „idiotul săptămânii”, din partea publicației britanice „Media Power Monitor”

Europarlamentarul PNL, Rareș Bogdan a primit titlul „idiotul săptămânii” din partea publicației britanice „Media Power Monitor”. Publicația motivează titlul acordat… [citeste mai departe]

MAE: Condițiile de intrare în Grecia se pot schimba oricând. Care este numărul pentru asistență consulară

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetățenii români care intenționează să călătorească în Republica Elenă că accesul rutier pe teritoriul acestei țări este permis în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Utilizarea telefoanelor mobile în timpul mersului în zone publice, interzisă într-un oraş din Japonia

Interdicţia de a privi ecranul telefonului mobil în timpul mersului a intrat în vigoare miercuri într-o localitate de la marginea oraşului Yokohama, în apropiere de Tokyo, o premieră în Japonia,… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump îşi arogă supranumele de The Lone Warrior pe Twitter, provocând o avalanșă de ironii

Donald Trump, acuzat cu privire la modul în care gestionează pandemia covid-19, de luarea apărării adepţilor supremaţiei albilor şi alimentarea urii rasilae în ţară, dar şi în scandalul primelor… [citeste mai departe]


"Rebuilding Romania" - National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan (summary)

Publicat:

is set to present, on Wednesday, the and Economic Relaunch Plan, in an event that will be attended by , and members of the Cabinet.

We are presenting the summary of the document titled "".

"REBUILDING ROMANIA

and Economic Relaunch Plan

Changing the development paradigm

The health and economic crisis provoked by the COVID-19 global pandemic showed the vulnerabilities of Romania determined by the model of development promoted by the previous…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Orban: National Investment Plan - ambitious, implementation tools will be in place within a month

12:54, 01.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan is an ambitious document and asked ministers to draft normative acts by the end of the week so that the tools for its implementation are available within a month."This plan will change Romania's…

"Rebuilding Romania" - Government to launch National Investment Plan

11:12, 01.07.2020 - The Government is presenting on Wednesday the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, in an event that will be attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet.The document is titled "Rebuilding Romania". "The health and economic…

PM Orban holds consultations with Coalition for Romania's Development, discusses Economic Recovery Plan

22:29, 03.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday held consultations with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) on which occasion they discussed on how to implement the IMM Invest Programme, the Economic Recovery Plan, how to attract internal and external financing sources,…

PM: I was "stunned" by the decision of so-called National Council for Combating Discrimination

22:12, 20.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he was "stunned" when he saw the decision of the National Council for Combating Discrimination regarding President Klaus Iohannis," because the PSD-UDMR (Social Democratic Party - Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) majority" took a decision…

PM Orban: Gov't aims to increase pensions; we're closely watching economy development

18:42, 07.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that the Government wishes to increase pensions, but it "is watching the development of economy," in order to make the best decisions. When asked whether there have been talks within the Gov't for the growth of pensions by less than 40%, from 1…

After May 15, individual travel restrictions to be fully lifted in Romania

16:27, 22.04.2020 - After May 15, when the state of emergency ends, the restrictions on individual travel will not be extended, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday. He made the announcement after a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, which was attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior…

After May 15, everyone in Romania to be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces

16:22, 22.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that after May 15, everyone will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces and public transport. "We have decided today that after May 15 everyone will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces and when we using…

UDMR asks cancellation of MAI-BOR agreement on Easter; relaxing restrictions, extremely dangerous

10:57, 15.04.2020 - The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) asks Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to request the Interior Minister to cancel the agreement between the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), arguing that Marcel Vela "ignores" the state of emergency declared by President Klaus…


