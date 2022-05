PM Ciuca: Neptun Deep perimeter gas to be extracted no later than 2026

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, on the occasion of the signing of the assets takeover documents by Romgaz from Exxon for 50% of the Neptun Deep perimeter, that the gas will be extracted no later than 2026. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]