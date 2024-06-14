Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian border

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prize money worth 100,000 euros, after defeating American player Elvina Kalieva 6-4, 6-2.

- Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Anca Todoni qualified on Tuesday, for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prizes of 100,000 euros.Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no.

- Contractul pentru intreținerea curenta pe timp de iarna a unor tronsoane de drumuri importante din vestul Romaniei a fost scos la licitație de catre Compania Naționala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR). Acest contract, care acopera o perioada de patru ani, este destinat sa asigure…

- Approximately 35 tonnes of second-hand products, as declared in the documents, brought from Belgium, Germany and Italy, were found to be waste, following checks made by the Romanian authorities at the western border.

- Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…

- Comunicat PTF. Politistii de frontiera din cadrul Punctelor de Trecere a Frontierei Borș II și Nadlac II impreuna cu lucratori ai Comisariatului Județean Bihor și ... The post Peste 34 tone deșeuri oprite la vama Nadlac II și Borș II appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad .

- A minibus driven by a young man who was hiding 11 migrants was stopped by the authorities from leaving the country through the Nadlac border crossing point and the Romanian driver is under criminal investigation.

- Senatul Franței a votat joi cu o majoritate covarșitoare impotriva unui acord de liber schimb intre UE și Canada., O alianța neobișnuita in camera superioara a avut loc intre oponenții de stanga și dreapta ai președintelui francez Emmanuel Macron. Acordul economic și comercial cuprinzator (CETA) este…