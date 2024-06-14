Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian border

Stiri Recomandate

Pentru România, prioritatea 0 e alimentarea cu energie a Moldovei

Pentru România, prioritatea 0 e alimentarea cu energie a Moldovei

  Ministerul Energiei a lansat spre consultare Strategia Energetică a României 2025 – 205, cu prespectiva 2050, care ar trebui să conducă politica în energie a României pe decenii. Dincolo de termenii obișnuiți, “creștere”, “dezvoltare”, “sustenabilitate”, aflăm ceva… [citeste mai departe]

Administratia Bazinala de Apa Dobrogea Litoral cumpara de la Pagreima SRL barca rapida si peridoc! (DOCUMENT)

Administratia Bazinala de Apa Dobrogea Litoral cumpara de la Pagreima SRL barca rapida si peridoc! (DOCUMENT)

Administratia Bazinala de Apa Dobrogea Litoral achizitioneaza, prin cumparare directa, de la SC Pagreima SRL, din Braila, barca rapida din fibra cu motor outboard si peridoc. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Pivariu, mesaj de încurajare și de succes pentru elevi: „Ați demonstrat că sunteți capabili să depășiți obstacolele, să învățați și să evoluați în fiecare zi.”

Bogdan Pivariu, mesaj de încurajare și de succes pentru elevi: „Ați demonstrat că sunteți capabili să depășiți obstacolele, să învățați și să evoluați în fiecare zi.”

Astăzi elevii care se află… [citeste mai departe]

Coldea, așteptat din nou la Poliție. Generaul negru este disperat: pe cine trimite la Monaco să-i salveze afacerile

Coldea, așteptat din nou la Poliție. Generaul negru este disperat: pe cine trimite la Monaco să-i salveze afacerile

Florian Coldea trebuie să se prezinte, vineri, la sediul Poliției din Voluntari pentru semnarea controlului judiciar, măsură impusă de procurorii anticorupție pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Balenele gri din Pacific, „santinele” ale ecosistemului, se micșorează odată cu încălzirea oceanelor

Balenele gri din Pacific, „santinele” ale ecosistemului, se micșorează odată cu încălzirea oceanelor

​Balenele gri din Oceanul Pacific şi-au micşorat dimensiunile cu 13% de-a lungul a două decenii, potrivit unui studiu care oferă noi indicii asupra efectelor pe care schimbările climatice… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa de la Bucureşti a deschis incert şedinţa de vineri

Bursa de la Bucureşti a deschis incert şedinţa de vineri

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a deschis incert şedinţa de vineri, iar rulajul se cifra la 11,269 milioane de lei (2,26 milioane de euro) după o oră de la debutul tranzacţiilor, conform Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

La cât a ajuns pensia medie lunară în primul trimestru al acestui an. Date de ultimă oră de la INS

La cât a ajuns pensia medie lunară în primul trimestru al acestui an. Date de ultimă oră de la INS

Numărul mediu de pensionari a fost de 4,977 milioane persoane, în scădere cu 4.000 de persoane faţă de trimestrul precedent. Numărul mediu de pensionari de asigurări sociale de stat a fost de 4,602… [citeste mai departe]

Țara europeană care se impune tarifelor UE împotriva mașinilor electrice importate din China

Țara europeană care se impune tarifelor UE împotriva mașinilor electrice importate din China

B1.ro O țară europeană se impune intrării în vigoare a noilor tarife vamale suplimentare anunțate recent de Comisia Europeană la importurile de mașini electrice chineze. Este vorba despre Germania, care încearcă… [citeste mai departe]

Incidentul cu artistul Babasha de la Coldplay a împărțit România în două. Un astfel de eveniment a avut loc și în 1847 la Iași

Incidentul cu artistul Babasha de la Coldplay a împărțit România în două. Un astfel de eveniment a avut loc și în 1847 la Iași

Ce s-a întâmplat la Iași în urmă cu 200 de aniÎn anul 1847, la Iași, a ajuns celebrul compozitor Franz Liszt. Atunci boierul Alecu… [citeste mai departe]

Încep stropirile contra dăunătorilor plantelor, la Pitești!

Încep stropirile contra dăunătorilor plantelor, la Pitești!

Conform recomandărilor primite din partea Unității Fitosanitare Argeș, Primăria Municipiului Pitești, prin S.C. Salpitflor Green S.A., anunță că, în perioada 17 – 27 iunie 2024, se vor executa tratamente fitosanitare, prin stropiri cu mijloace terestre contra dăunătorilor plantelor,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian border

Publicat:
Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian border

Authorities at the Nadlac II and Bors II denied entry to Romania for three trucks loaded with more than 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland, after determining that the drivers didn't have the required documents.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Anca Todoni qualifies for Bari WTA 125 tournament quarterfinals

10:00, 06.06.2024 - Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prize money worth 100,000 euros, after defeating American player Elvina Kalieva 6-4, 6-2.

Jaqueline Cristian, Anca Todoni qualify for 2nd round of WTA 125 tournament in Bari

23:55, 04.06.2024 - Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Anca Todoni qualified on Tuesday, for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Bari (Italy), with total prizes of 100,000 euros.Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no.

Contractul pentru intreținerea drumurilor pe timp de iarna, scos la licitație

20:35, 14.05.2024 - Contractul pentru intreținerea curenta pe timp de iarna a unor tronsoane de drumuri importante din vestul Romaniei a fost scos la licitație de catre Compania Naționala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR). Acest contract, care acopera o perioada de patru ani, este destinat sa asigure…

Second-hand goods from Belgium, Germany and Italy found to be waste at western border

14:15, 09.05.2024 - Approximately 35 tonnes of second-hand products, as declared in the documents, brought from Belgium, Germany and Italy, were found to be waste, following checks made by the Romanian authorities at the western border.

Authorities and organisations in Romania and Ukraine working to ensure equal rights for national minorities

15:35, 15.04.2024 - Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…

Peste 34 tone deșeuri oprite la vama Nadlac II și Borș II

12:45, 12.04.2024 - Comunicat PTF. Politistii de frontiera din cadrul Punctelor de Trecere a Frontierei Borș II și Nadlac II impreuna cu lucratori ai Comisariatului Județean Bihor și ... The post Peste 34 tone deșeuri oprite la vama Nadlac II și Borș II appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad .

Minibus with migrants, stopped by authorities before exiting Romania

15:40, 10.04.2024 - A minibus driven by a young man who was hiding 11 migrants was stopped by the authorities from leaving the country through the Nadlac border crossing point and the Romanian driver is under criminal investigation.

Senatul francez respinge acordul de liber schimb UE-Canada

08:35, 22.03.2024 - Senatul Franței a votat joi cu o majoritate covarșitoare impotriva unui acord de liber schimb intre UE și Canada., O alianța neobișnuita in camera superioara a avut loc intre oponenții de stanga și dreapta ai președintelui francez Emmanuel Macron. Acordul economic și comercial cuprinzator (CETA) este…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: