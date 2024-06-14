Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian border

Rd. 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland turned away at Romanian borderPublicat:
Authorities at the Nadlac II and Bors II Border Crossing Points denied entry to Romania for three trucks loaded with more than 58 tons of waste from Italy and Poland, after determining that the drivers didn't have the required documents.
