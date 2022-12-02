Rd 148,800 persons have crossed Romanian borders on 1 December Rd 148,800 persons, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with more than 44,400 means of transport carried out the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit), on the 1st of December, through the border points countrywide, informs the Romanian Police General Inspectorate on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

