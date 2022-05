1,091,596 Ukrainians have entered Romania since pre-conflict period, February 10, 2022

1,091,596 Ukrainians have entered Romania since pre-conflict period, February 10, 2022, the General Inspectorate of Border Police informs on Sunday, in a release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]