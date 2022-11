Banking sectors operating profit at 22.596 bln RON in 2021

The banking sector's operating profit in 2021 was 22.596 billion RON, up from 19.462 billion RON reported the year before, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]