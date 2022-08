Summer Well 2022, from Friday, at Stirbey Domain in Buftea

Renowned bands, such as Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves, Inhaler, Roosevelt, Self Esteem, Hayes & Y will perform during the XI-th edition of the Summer Well Festival, which will start on Friday in the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, 20 km northwest of Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]