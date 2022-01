ANM: 11 counties, under Yellow Code for wind until 23:00 hrs

The National Weather Administration has issued on Tuesday evening several nowcasting warnings Code Yellow for wind in effect in 11 counties in Dobrogea, Moldova and Transylvania, in force until 23:00 hrs. According to the weathermen, the counties of Bacau, Botosani, Suceava, Galati,… [citeste mai departe]