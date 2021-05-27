Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the Romanian Police in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment…

- The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

- Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara, authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest…

- France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

- Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters. Arafat explained that the movement of…

- Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…