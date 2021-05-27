Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

Filarmonica celebrează Ziua Copilului timp de trei zile, atât în trei localități din județ, cât și la Arad

Filarmonica Arad sărbătorește Ziua Copilului prin câteva evenimente pe care le dedică micilor melomani, orientând tematica muzicală spre capodoperele universale care le-au… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaje de încurajare și de susținere a persoanelor dragi

Se întâmplă adesea ca oamenii dragi să aibă nevoie de mesaje de încurajare, chiar dacă sunt puternici și se descurcă și singuri. Dar vorba bună, dragostea și încrederea pe care o putem transmite în momentele critice îi ajută să treacă peste toate.   Folosește întotdeauna mesaje de… [citeste mai departe]

Dincolo de accidente, dincolo de amenzi. Prin ce trec șoferii români de TIR pe șoselele din Europa. „În Franța, e la noroc, nu se știe când ești atacat”

„Transportul în Vest e un miraj”, spun șoferii români de TIR care își împart… [citeste mai departe]

Ellen DeGeneres a fost înlocuită de Kelly Clarkson la NBC

Emisiunea cântăreţei Kelly Clarkson va înlocui în grilă show-ul lui Ellen DeGeneres, a anunţat reţeaua americană NBC. DeGeneres a anunţat la începutul acestei luni că show-ul ei se va încheia în 2022, odată cu al 19-lea sezon. Ea a spus că renunţă la emisiune pentru că nu mai prezintă… [citeste mai departe]

50 de cazuri COVID la Turda, 23 la Câmpia Turzii

Trendul descrescător al cazurilor COVID se păstrează în tot județul, dar asta nu înseamnă că pandemia a trecut. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Evenimentele organizate de Biserica Română Unită cu Roma, Greco-Catolică cu ocazia aniversării a doi ani de la vizita istorică a Papei Francisc la Blaj

Aniversarea a doi ani de la vizita istorică a Papei Francisc la Blaj este marcată de mai… [citeste mai departe]

Noi măsuri de relaxare, valabile de la 1 iunie. Guvernul va adopta o hotărâre cu privire la ridicarea unor restricții

Guvernul anunță joi, 27 mai, noul set de măsuri de relaxare care vor intra în vigoare de la 1 iunie. Premierul Florin Cîțu preciza în urmă cu două zile că se… [citeste mai departe]

CORUPȚIE PESTE TOT – Comisari de la Protecția Consumatorului prinși când luau mită

Procurorii din cadrul Direcției Naționale Anticorupție – Serviciul teritorial Pitești au dispus punerea în mișcare a acțiunii penale a doi comisari de la Protecția Consumatorilor Argeș pentru comiterea infracțiunilor de luare… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Republicii moldova refuză 90 de milioane de dolari oferiți gratuit de SUA

Miniștrii din Guvernul Republicii Moldova nu au reușit nici astăzi să aprobe cele două granturi acordate de Statele Unite ale Americii, notează știri.md „Miniștrii au discutat pe marginea subiectelor, dar nu au ajuns la un consens”,… [citeste mai departe]


Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

Publicat:
Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

(BVB) stated first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded under the ticker […] The post first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Europol: E45 mln worth of heroin concealed in marble shipment in Romania

11:10, 27.05.2021 - European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the Romanian Police in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment…

Bucharest’s first drive-through vaccination centre opens Thursday

13:55, 28.04.2021 - The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

11:40, 26.04.2021 - Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara,  authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest…

France, first EU nation to launch green digital health travel pass

13:50, 22.04.2021 - France has become the first EU nation to launch its own Covid-19 ‘pass’ for travel and has started testing the green digital health pass this week as the concept is aimed at restarting international travel, according to euroweeklynews.com. The pass will only be available for use by French citizens and…

Romanian authorities extends night time curfew to curb COVID-19 cases

13:56, 26.03.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening an extension of the night-time curfew to stem a rise in new COVID-19 infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, according to Reuters.   Arafat explained that the movement of…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

New Amazon investment further boost for Romania’s IT sector, creating more that 500 jobs

18:06, 09.03.2021 - Online retailer Amazon announced on Tuesday a major expansion of its operations as it plans to open three new offices in Romania over the next three years and aims to create more than 500 jobs bringing the number of staff employed in the country to over 3,000, according to seenews.com. The first office…


