Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injuryPublicat:
Britain’s Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury, organizers of the WTA 250 event said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Raducanu’s season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems. Last month, the 19-year-old was forced […] The post Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injury appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
