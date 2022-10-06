Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

Stiri Recomandate

UNTOLD 2023, between August 3-6, puts first 10,000 subscriptions on sale

UNTOLD 2023, between August 3-6, puts first 10,000 subscriptions on sale

The organizers of the UNTOLD festival announced on Thursday that the 2023 edition will take place between August 3 and 6 and that the first 10,000 subscriptions are on sale, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Maserati GranCabrio, varianta decapotabilă a noului GranTurismo, revine în 2023. ...

Maserati GranCabrio, varianta decapotabilă a noului GranTurismo, revine în 2023. ...

În urmă cu câteva zile, Maserati a lansat noua generație GranTurismo. Versiunea pur electrică Folgore face ca noul model să fie primul cu zero emisii al constructorului italian. Bineînțeles, GranTurismo este oferit și în versiunile… [citeste mai departe]

Se aprobă strategia de dezvoltare a Câmpulungului

Se aprobă strategia de dezvoltare a Câmpulungului

Perioada 2021-2027 este avută în vedere ca fiind determinantă pentru îndeplinirea unor obiective în dezvoltarea strategică a municipiului muscelean, aceasta fiind legată de cea aferentă cadrului financiar multianual al Uniunii Europene. Tocmai de aceea, Câmpulungul are în pregătire Strategia de Dezvoltare… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu îl taxează pe Virgil Popescu: are 13 miliarde de euro la dispoziție. Nu a cheltuit niciun leu/ Video

Marcel Ciolacu îl taxează pe Virgil Popescu: are 13 miliarde de euro la dispoziție. Nu a cheltuit niciun leu/ Video

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susține că există acel Fond de Modernizare din bani europeni, iar cei care trebuie să atragă banii sunt cei de la Ministerul Energiei.… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Stan: Miniștrii PSD și-au făcut treaba și au atins toate țintele din PNRR pentru ca ...

Ioan Stan: Miniștrii PSD și-au făcut treaba și au atins toate țintele din PNRR pentru ca ...

Liderul PSD Suceava, senatorul Ioan Stan, a declarat că miniștrii social-democrați au demonstrat, ca de obicei, că și-au făcut treaba îndeplinind toate jaloanele prevăzute pentru trimestrul III al acestui an… [citeste mai departe]

PNL Sector 1 deblochează proiecte majore amânate de Clotilde Armand

PNL Sector 1 deblochează proiecte majore amânate de Clotilde Armand

Consilierii PNL Sector 1 vor vota, în şedinţa de joi, o serie de proiecte care ţin de absorbţia banilor europeni prin PNRR pentru Sectorul 1. Mai concret, proiectele vizează renovarea şi eficientizarea energetică a unor clădiri de locuinţe sau clădiri publice din… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția cere ca Primăria pro-rusului Ivan Ceban să nu mai favorizeze protestele fugarului Șor din centrul Chișinăului

Poliția cere ca Primăria pro-rusului Ivan Ceban să nu mai favorizeze protestele fugarului Șor din centrul Chișinăului

Inspectoratul General al Poliției (IGP) informează că a remis Primăriei municipiului Chișinău, șase sesizări cu informații cumulative despre pretinsele încălcări… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer de 61 de ani, prins cum „zbura” cu 149km/h la Cantemir

Un șofer de 61 de ani, prins cum „zbura” cu 149km/h la Cantemir

Un bărbat de 61 de ani a fost prins cum conducea cu 149 km/h astăzi dimineață, în raionul Cantemir, cu apăratul radar TruCAM, care poate înregistra viteza de deplasare a unui vehicul de la o distanţă de peste un kilometru. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Munte” de gunoaie în Alba Iulia, chiar lângă pictura murală cu vopsea purificatoare de aer

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Munte” de gunoaie în Alba Iulia, chiar lângă pictura murală cu vopsea purificatoare de aer

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Munte” de gunoaie în Alba Iulia, chiar lângă pictura murală cu vopsea purificatoare de aer FOTO ȘTIREA TA| „Munte” de gunoaie în Alba Iulia, chiar lângă… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO FABULOS de acum 76 de ani de la târnosirea Catedralei Mitropolitane a Banatului din Timișoara

VIDEO FABULOS de acum 76 de ani de la târnosirea Catedralei Mitropolitane a Banatului din Timișoara

  76 de ani de la târnosirea catedralei mitropolitane din Timișoara La 6 octombrie 1946, monumentala catedrală a Timișoarei, simbol al ortodoxiei românești-bănățene, monument istoric, de artă și de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

Publicat:
Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

Britain’s has pulled out of the due to a wrist injury, organizers of the WTA 250 event said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Raducanu’s season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems. Last month, the 19-year-old was forced […] The post Raducanu out of due to wrist injury appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian education minister resigns after plagiarism accusations

10:41, 30.09.2022 - Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught,  according to Reuters.  He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

EU leaders to meet over ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream gas pipelines

14:26, 29.09.2022 - EU leaders will discuss next week what the bloc has denounced as sabotage on the subsea Nord Stream gas pipelines, an EU official said on Thursday, adding that the incident had changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine fundamentally, according to Reuters.  As gas continued to spew into the Baltic…

EU says members will need joint position on Russians arriving at borders

15:36, 22.09.2022 - The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

18:45, 15.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China‘s leader for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict, according to Reuters. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi…

Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain

00:20, 09.09.2022 - Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96, according to Reuters. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest…

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday

11:46, 06.09.2022 - Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

Russia’s Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says

11:40, 16.08.2022 - Britain said on Tuesday that Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast, according to Reuters. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives…

Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

11:45, 04.08.2022 - Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 11°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 18°C
Timisoara 7°C | 20°C
Constanta 11°C | 21°C
Brasov 4°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 octombrie 2022
USD 4.992
EUR 4.9366
CHF 5.078
GBP 5.6319
CAD 3.6544
XAU 275.318
JPY 3.4502
CNY 0.7015
AED 1.3592
AUD 3.2315
MDL 0.2555
BGN 2.524

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec