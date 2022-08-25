Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

Stiri Recomandate

Deficitul bugetului a urcat la 1, 94 % din PIB după primele 7 luni; comparativ cu aceeaşi perioadă din 2021 e în scădere

Deficitul bugetului general consolidat a crescut la 1,94% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB) după primele şapte luni ale acestui an, de la 1,71% din PIB în… [citeste mai departe]

Atacul din gară: Rușii au altă variantă

Rusia a transmis joi că a ucis cu o zi înainte „peste 200 de militari ucraineni” într-o lovitură asupra unei gări din centrul Ucrainei, Kievul informând la rândul său despre cel puţin 25 de persoane ucise, relatează AFP şi Reuters. O rachetă Iskander „a lovit direct un tren militar în gara Ceaplîne, în regiunea Dnepropetrovsk,… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii și ucrainenii se acuză reciproc după incidentul care putea genera o catastrofă - Alimentarea cu energie, întreruptă la centrala nucleară Zaporojie

Centrala nucleară Zaporojie, cea mai mare din Europa, aflată sub controlul armatei… [citeste mai departe]

Corina Caragea nu ține dietă. Cum își menține silueta prezentatoarea, la aproape 40 de ani: „Mănânc cam ce vreau eu, dar în porții mici” – EXCLUSIV

Corina Caragea, care va împlini în decembrie 40 de ani, este prezentatoarea… [citeste mai departe]

În zilele de 26 și 27 august 2022, la Abrud are loc o campanie gratuită de sterilizare a câinilor și pisicilor

În zilele de 26 și 27 august 2022 se organizează o campanie gratuită de sterilizari pentru câini ți pisici. Locatia este pe strada 1 Mai (în incinta fostei unități militare,… [citeste mai departe]

Fiți pe fază. CitiZenit a ales muralul cu numărul 2 din Arad!

Lucrare murală pe fațada blocului de pe strada Praporgescu nr. 13-15. Acesta este cea mai recentă propunere a tinerilor din asociația arădeană în cadrul proiectului „CitiZenit Colour Your City!” [citeste mai departe]

Baza 71 Aeriană: Modul de pregătire a personalului navigant

Personalul navigant din cadrul Bazei 71 Aeriană a parcurs timp de câteva săptămâni la sediul bazei, două cursuri de pregătire teoretică și practică în vederea îmbunătățirii deprinderilor necesare. Cursurile „Crew Resource Management” şi „Curs de obţinere a certificatului general/restrâns… [citeste mai departe]

Final de proces în cazul crimelor de la Onești. Rudele celor doi muncitori uciși de Gheorge Moroșan cer daune de 12 milioane de euro

Joi, la Tribunalul Bacău, a fost ultimul termen al procesului în care Gheorghe Moroșan și soția acestuia, Aurelia Moroșan, sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu viitorul Kia EV9. Modelul cu zero emisii se află în faza finală de testare

Kia a prezentat conceptul EV9 anul trecut în cadrul Salonului Auto de la Los Angeles. Versiunea de serie, un vârf de gamă cu zero emisii, va fi prezentată în primul trimestru din 2023. Până atunci, însă, constructorul asiatic… [citeste mai departe]

Peşte mort găsit în plasele pescarilor din Deltă neverificate la timp

Administraţia Rezervaţiei Biosferei Delta Dunării (ARBDD) a înregistrat mai multe situaţii în care peştele a murit în plasele nescuturate ale pescarilor, a declarat pentru AGERPRES guvernatorul Rezervaţiei, Gabriel Marinov. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]


Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials and the Kyiv government […] The post Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

