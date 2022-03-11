Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Cel puțin 6 avioane de lux ale unor oligarhi ruși se află pe aeroportul din Basel

La EuroAirport Basel, Elveția, sunt parcate cel puțin șase avioane ale oligarhilor ruși, după cum a raportat postul tv SRF în programul „10 din „10”, preluat de Blick . Între aceste aeronave, un Boeing 767-300, aparat deținut de Roman… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Noi sancțiuni după creșterea prețurilor la benzină și motorină: Fiscul a aplicat amenzi de 140.000 lei / Amenzile ANPC au ajuns la 950.000 lei

Guvernul a anunțat vineri noi sancțiuni aplicate benzinăriilor în urma creșterilor nejustificate… [citeste mai departe]

COVID 11 martie 2022, în România, pe județe: 2.974 cazuri noi de coronavirus și 47 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore

COVID 11 martie 2022, în România, pe județe: 2.974 cazuri noi de coronavirus și 47 decese, în ultimele 24 de ore COVID 11 martie 2022, în România, pe județe: 2.974 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Borrel: UE vrea să dubleze sprijinul pentru armata Ucrainei și să-i aloce 1 miliard de euro

Comisia Europeană vrea să dubleze valoarea ajutorului militar al Uniunii Europene pentru Ucraina şi propune alocarea a încă 500 de milioane de euro în acest scop, a spus vineri şeful diplomaţiei europene Josep Borrell.… [citeste mai departe]

A doua Mona Lisa poate fi văzută la Palatul Montecitorio

A doua Mona Lisa, zisă și Gioconda Torlonia, (după proprietatea unde a fost descoperită) și găsită la Roma, după cum am arătat într-un articol anterior, va fi expusă, în cadrul unei expoziții de pictură, publicului larg, începând din această lună, martie. Toți restauratorii și cunoscătorii… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie CRUCIALĂ luată de liderii UE, la Summitul de la Versailles: Ce se întâmplă cu ADERAREA Ucrainei la blocul comunitar

Într-o declarație publicată după mai multe ore de dezbateri în cadrul summit-ului Consiliului European de la Versailles, liderii europeni „au recunoscut… [citeste mai departe]

Oligarh rus, apropiat al lui Putin: „Naționalizarea ne va da cu 100 de ani în urmă”, în vremurile Revoluției bolșevice

Confiscarea activelor companiilor care s-au retras de pe piața rusă după invadarea Ucrainei ar distruge încrederea investitorilor pentru următorii… [citeste mai departe]

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie: „Teama de COVID e una cu care trebuie să învățăm să trăim”

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie. Miliardarul român a avut parte de propria experiență cu coronavirusul. Omul de afaceri în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Mașina de criptat Enigma, scoasă la licitație

Celebra mașină de criptat Enigma, folosită de Germania în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial, este scoasă la licitație în cadrul unui eveniment dedicat istoriei tehnicii, care va avea loc joia viitoare, 17 martie, la Casa de Licitații A10 by Artmark. [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul platformei IT pregătite de stat împotriva fake-news: Guvernul spune că inițiativa aparține societății civile. Explicațiile ONG-ului care ar fi propus mecanismul

Guvernul a aruncat vina pe societatea civilă… [citeste mai departe]


Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight Ukraine

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the to fight against Ukraine, according to Reuters. At a meeting of Russia’s , said there were 16,000 volunteers in the who were ready to come to fight with […] The post Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from to fight Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

