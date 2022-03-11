Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight UkrainePublicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine, according to Reuters. At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with […] The post Putin says Russia to welcome volunteers from Middle East to fight Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
