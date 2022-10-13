Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

Stiri Recomandate

Un adolescent de 15 ani care a furat o mașină, a alimentat fără să plătească și a provocat un accident, a fost oprit cu focuri de armă

Un adolescent de 15 ani care a furat o mașină, a alimentat fără să plătească și a provocat un accident, a fost oprit cu focuri de armă

Poliţiştii constănțeni au fost sesizaţi, miercuri seară, că pe DN 2A s-a produs un accident rutier în care o persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Volei Alba Blaj, o victorie și o înfrângere în Serbia la ultimele repetiții amicale

Volei Alba Blaj, o victorie și o înfrângere în Serbia la ultimele repetiții amicale

Volei Alba Blaj, o victorie și o înfrângere în Serbia la ultimele repetiții amicale Volei Alba Blaj a pierdut, scor 0-5, al doilea joc de verificare disputat în Serbia, reepectiv testul cu Jedinstvo Stara Pazova (semifinalistă… [citeste mai departe]

Piteșteanul Petru Varabiescu, medaliat cu aur la Balcaniada de sah pentru juniori din Muntenegru!

Piteșteanul Petru Varabiescu, medaliat cu aur la Balcaniada de sah pentru juniori din Muntenegru!

În perioada 1-6 octombrie s-a desfășurat în Muntenegru Campionatul Balcanic de șah pentru juniori la care au luat startul șahiști din 11 țări. La categoria U 8 s-a impus piteșteanul nostru, care a avut o… [citeste mai departe]

USR sesizează CCR privind modificarea legii avocaturii care permite persoanelor condamnate pentru infracţiuni grave să devină avocaţi

USR sesizează CCR privind modificarea legii avocaturii care permite persoanelor condamnate pentru infracţiuni grave să devină avocaţi

USR a sesizat Curtea Constituţională cu privire la modificările aduse legii avocaturii, care permit persoanelor condamnate pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Opt rețineri în arest după ce două grupuri de romi s-au încăierat pe tema comerțului cu ...

Opt rețineri în arest după ce două grupuri de romi s-au încăierat pe tema comerțului cu ...

Un scandal de proporții care a avut loc miercuri în Piața Agroalimentară din Rădăuți s-a lăsat cu opt rețineri în arest, pentru săvârșirea infracțiunilor de încăierare și tulburarea ordinii și liniștii publice.Din… [citeste mai departe]

Câmpia Turzii: Un minor de 16 ani a fost lovit pe trecerea de pietoni de o maşină condusă de un bărbat din Mureş

Câmpia Turzii: Un minor de 16 ani a fost lovit pe trecerea de pietoni de o maşină condusă de un bărbat din Mureş

Tânărul a fost transportat la o unitate medicală Sursa articolului: Câmpia Turzii: Un minor de 16 ani a fost lovit pe trecerea de pietoni de o maşină condusă de un… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Şapte decese la pacienţi cu COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Şapte decese la pacienţi cu COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 958 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în unităţile sanitare de profil, cu 42 mai puţine faţă de ziua anterioară, a informat, joi, Ministerul Sănătăţii, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Amenințare cu bombă: Un important terminal de gaze norvegian a fost evacuat

Amenințare cu bombă: Un important terminal de gaze norvegian a fost evacuat

Un apel telefonic de ameninţare a dus joi în estul Norvegiei la evacuarea temporară a unui important terminal de export de gaze, esenţial pentru aprovizionarea cu gaz a Regatului Unit, au anunţat autorităţile norvegiene, informează AFP, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Bulgaria: Ambasadoarea Rusiei, invitată la noua sesiune parlamentară. Ea a numit guvernul „oala de noapte a Washingtonului

Scandal în Bulgaria: Ambasadoarea Rusiei, invitată la noua sesiune parlamentară. Ea a numit guvernul „oala de noapte a Washingtonului

Invitarea ambasadoarei Rusiei la Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, la ceremonia de începere a noii sesiuni parlamentare, la 19 octombrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Paul Stănescu: Merităm în Schengen/ Nu e în interesul UE să fim ținuți pe dinafară doar că un anumit stat forțează un blocaj politic

Paul Stănescu: Merităm în Schengen/ Nu e în interesul UE să fim ținuți pe dinafară doar că un anumit stat forțează un blocaj politic

„Merităm în Schengen” – susține din capul locului secretarul general al formațiunii social-democrate, într-un mesaj… [citeste mai departe]


Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy leverage over Europe while redirecting […] The post Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Court tells Netherlands to bring asylum centres up to EU standard

13:50, 06.10.2022 - A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centres up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there, according to Reuters.  Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government centre in the…

European Political Community holds inaugural meeting amid Ukraine war

11:26, 06.10.2022 - Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia’s aggression, Reuters reports.  The gathering in Prague – a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron –…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

11:30, 26.08.2022 - Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland’s Foreign Minister…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

10:26, 22.08.2022 - Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…


