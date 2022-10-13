Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centres up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there, according to Reuters. Judges ruled that every asylum seeker who reported to a government centre in the…

- Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the “European Political Community” aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia’s aggression, Reuters reports. The gathering in Prague – a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron –…

- Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

- President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

- Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland’s Foreign Minister…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

- Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters. Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…

- German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…