Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

- Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters. The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

- Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, President Andrzej Duda said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following…

- President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

- The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir…

- Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters. Urging its international partners to impose…

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…