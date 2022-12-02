Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

Stiri Recomandate

Look-uri feminine pentru iarna 2022/2023 – Shopsy știe deja ce haine vor fi la modă!

Look-uri feminine pentru iarna 2022/2023 – Shopsy știe deja ce haine vor fi la modă!

Când se răcește după-amiaza, este timpul să vă îmbrăcați în haine mai călduroase. Dar cum rămâne cu stilul? Modelele de iarnă la cumpăna dintre anii 2022/2023 pot fi spectaculoase, potrivite pentru multe ocazii, dar nu trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment, medicii spun că în aceste zile virozele  respiratorii fac tot mai multe victime cu forme severe 

Avertisment, medicii spun că în aceste zile virozele  respiratorii fac tot mai multe victime cu forme severe 

Avertisment, medicii spun că în aceste zile virozele  respiratorii fac tot mai multe victime cu forme severe,  sunt mai multe şi decât erau înainte de pandemie.  Atât sute de… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr s-a speriat de oamenii legii și a căzut de la etaj. S-a întâmplat după ce amenințase că-și dă foc. Cine a alertat poliția

Un tânăr s-a speriat de oamenii legii și a căzut de la etaj. S-a întâmplat după ce amenințase că-și dă foc. Cine a alertat poliția

Început de zi tensionat pentru o familie din Drobeta Turnu-Severin. O femeie a fost cea care a alertat poliția, temându-se… [citeste mai departe]

O româncă din vestul țării a dispărut din Italia – familia crede că a fost răpită

O româncă din vestul țării a dispărut din Italia – familia crede că a fost răpită

O româncă de 27 de ani a dispărut din provincia italiană Brescia de mai bine de o săptămână, iar mama sa este convinsă că a fost răpită. Nicole Pop a dispărut din 23 noiembrie, iar mama sa crede că a fost răpită de un… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara a mai câștigat 12 milioane de euro fonduri europene, pentru cumpărarea de troleibuze

Primăria Timișoara a mai câștigat 12 milioane de euro fonduri europene, pentru cumpărarea de troleibuze

Primăria Timișoara a anunțat că a obținut bani din fonduri PNRR pentru proiectul „Achiziția de mijloace de transport mai puțin poluante (troleibuze) necesare îmbunătățirii transportului… [citeste mai departe]

Ce noutati ii asteapta pe cei care aleg sa-si petreaca vacanta la Sinaia

Ce noutati ii asteapta pe cei care aleg sa-si petreaca vacanta la Sinaia

Primaria Sinaia a cumparat activele Teleferic Sinaia, astfel ca in statiune va exista, din acest sezon, skipass unic pentru transportul pe cablu.Primarul de la Sinaia, Vlad Oprea, a declarat, vineri, pentru Agerpres, ca instalatiile si cladirile aferente Teleferic… [citeste mai departe]

Florica Baboi, primele declarații după ce a câștigat „Chefi la cuțite”: „Victoria asta e a tuturor din echipa mea”

Florica Baboi, primele declarații după ce a câștigat „Chefi la cuțite”: „Victoria asta e a tuturor din echipa mea”

Florica Baboi a câștigat premiul de 30.000 de euro la „Chefi la cuțite”, sezonul 10. Concurenta, din echipa lui Chef Sorin Bontea, a făcut primele… [citeste mai departe]

Crearea de parteneriate cu universitățile din Malaysia și Singapore, tema discuțiilor purtate de conducerea TUIASI la un dineu informal organizat de Ambasada României la Kuala Lumpur

Crearea de parteneriate cu universitățile din Malaysia și Singapore, tema discuțiilor purtate de conducerea TUIASI la un dineu informal organizat de Ambasada României la Kuala Lumpur

Conducerea Universității Tehnice… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Pîrvulescu, senator PNL de Teleorman: “UDMR să iasă de la guvernare! Ardealul a fost și va fi românesc!”

Eugen Pîrvulescu, senator PNL de Teleorman: “UDMR să iasă de la guvernare! Ardealul a fost și va fi românesc!”

Politic Eugen Pîrvulescu, senator PNL de Teleorman: “UDMR să iasă de la guvernare! Ardealul a fost și va fi românesc!” decembrie 2, 2022 13:24 Senatorul PNL… [citeste mai departe]


Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

Publicat:
Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, said the only way to end […] The post Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

