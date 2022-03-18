Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO | Carambol cu 50 de mașini și camioane în SUA. Cel puțin 6 persoane au murit, iar alte câteva zeci sunt rănite

Imaginile de la fața locului au surprins amploarea accidentului în lanț. Mai multe camioane și mașini au fost cuprinse de flăcări puternice. Un nor de fum gros… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Kievului: 222 de morţi, inclusiv 60 de civili, la Kiev, în trei săptămâni de război

222 de persoane - inclusiv 56 de civili, dintre care patru sunt copii - au fost ucise la Kiev de la începutul invaziei ruse a Ucrainei, la 24 februarie, în urmă cu trei săptămâni, anunţă Primăria Kievului. [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se încălzește în perioada următoare. La Cluj vor fi temperaturi ridicate, până la 16 grade Celsius

Meteorologii anunță că la jumătatea lunii aprilie se va încălzi în toate regiunile țării. Până atunci, temperaturile vor fi apropiate de cele normale pentru începutul primăverii.… [citeste mai departe]

Firea: Peste 1,3 milioane de copii sunt afectați de sărăcie sau excluziune socială în România

Ministrul Familiei Gabriela Firea spune că peste 1,3 milioane de copii sunt afectați de sărăcie sau excluziune socială în România. Firea susține că până acum autoritățile le-au oferit acestora excursii… [citeste mai departe]

Plafonarea preţurilor energiei a fost aprobată de Guvern. Lista preţurilor şi măsurilor anunţate de Virgil Popescu

Guvernul a adoptat vineri ordonanţa pe energie, cea care prevede plafonarea preţurilor la energia electrică şi gazele naturale până la data de 31 martie 2023, a… [citeste mai departe]

Chinezii dau primele informații din convorbirea dintre Joe Biden și Xi Jinping: SUA trebuie să-și asume responsabilități

Apar primele informații despre teme abordate de președintele Chinei Xi Jinping și președintele SUA Joe Biden în apelul lor video de vineri, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu o victimă în Calea Aradului din Timișoara. Mașină proiectată în afara șoselei

Accident de circulație, vineri după-masă, la ieșirea din Timișoara, în Calea Aradului. O persoană a ajuns la spital după ce un șofer nu a păstrat distanța regulamentară în trafic. A lovit mașina din fața sa… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment al Agenției Europene a Securității Aeriene: Războiul cauzează perturbări ale semnalului GPS până la Mediterana

Perturbări ale semnalului GPS, folosit în navigaţia aeriană, s-au intensificat după invadarea Ucrainei de către Rusia şi afectează inclusiv… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 300 de locuri de cazare, avizate pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina în Caraş-Severin

Persoanele refugiate din Ucraina au la dispoziţie 289 de locuri de cazare în opt locaţii avizate de autorităţile din judeţul Caraş-Severin, potrivit datelor comunicate în şedinţa extraordinară a Comitetului Judeţean pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Lotul cu care Horia Tecău vrea să învingă Polonia în barajul pentru turneul final al FedCup

Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Monica Niculescu și Gabriela Ruse sunt jucătoarele convocate pentru întâlnirea cu Polonia de pe 15-16 aprilie, din barajul pentru turneul final al Billie Jean King Cup (fostă FedCup).… [citeste mai departe]


Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow’s on Friday in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags. Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for the rally and concert marking the […] The post Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Slovakia charges two people with espionage for Russia

15:35, 15.03.2022 - Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …

NATO wary as Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to hinder Russia

13:15, 04.03.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said NATO would defend “every inch” of members’ territory but emphasized the alliance was defensive, as foreign ministers resisted Ukrainian calls for a no-fly zone to battle the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for…

Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv

11:51, 02.03.2022 - Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24.  The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…

BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

12:05, 28.02.2022 - BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. “Rosneft accounts for around half…

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

11:45, 10.02.2022 - Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine,  according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…


