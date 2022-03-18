Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Friday in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags. Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for the rally and concert marking the […] The post Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

