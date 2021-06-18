PSD's Rafila: Establishment of Agency for Development of Health Infrastructure - creation of new "bureaucratic structure"

Stiri Recomandate

Evaluare Națională Cluj 2021 - Totul despre exemane: Când încep, cât durează. Când se dau REZULTATELE

Evaluare Națională Cluj 2021 - 4.028 de absolvenți ai clasei a VIII-a din județul Cluj vor susține Evaluarea Națională, sesiunea iunie - iulie 2021.La examenul de Evaluare Națională din… [citeste mai departe]

PAS promite că va repara 3 mii de kilometri de drumuri locale și alte 2 800 naţionale

Partidul Acţiune şi Solidaritate spune că va repara 3 mii de kilometri de drumuri locale și alte 2 800 naţionale. Formaţiunea a prezentat 22 de proiecte pe care urmează să le implementeze în următorii ani. [citeste mai departe]

Dopaj: Sud-africanul Luvo Manyonga, vicecampion olimpic, suspendat patru ani de AIU

Sud-africanul Luvo Manyonga, vicecampion olimpic la săritura în lungime în 2016 la Rio, a fost suspendat pentru 4 ani pentru încălcarea obligaţiilor sale de localizare privind controlul antidoping, a anunţat vineri Unitatea de Integritate… [citeste mai departe]

Transelectrica anunță că piața energiei electrice din România a fost integrată în cea pan-europeană

Pieţele pentru ziua următoare din România, Ungaria, Cehia şi Slovacia sunt acum integrate în cea pan-europeană de energie electrică, potrivit unui comunicat al Transelectrica,arată Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj: Aproape 40% dintre români susţin că gradul de respectare a regulilor de convieţuire a crescut în pandemie

Aproape 40% dintre români susţin că gradul de respectare a regulilor de convieţuire a crescut în perioada pandemiei COVID-19 în comparaţie cu anii anteriori, opinia… [citeste mai departe]

Romgaz poate prelua proiectul de exploatare a gazelor naturale din Marea Neagră

Compania Romgaz a încheiat un acord de exclusivitate pentru preluarea de la ExxonMobil a proiectului Neptun Deep privind exploatarea gazelor naturale din Marea Neagră. ExxonMobil deține o participație de 50% din... [citeste mai departe]

Grupurile vocale ruseşti Turesky Choir şi Soprano vin în turneu în România și concertează la Cluj-Napoca

Grupurile vocale ruseşti Turesky Choir şi Soprano vor concerta la Cluj-Napoca pe 26 iunie, în cadrul unui turneu care reuneşte 21 de ţări şi cinci generaţii, informează Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Străzi inundate în Bacău, după ploaia de vineri. Cod portocaliu de ploi până sâmbătă!

Apa a inundat mai multe străzi din municipiul Bacău, unde canalizarea n-a făcut față sau unde asfaltarea s-a făcut greșit. Pe Facebook, au apărut mai multe filmări, după ploaia care a căzut vineri după-amiază.… [citeste mai departe]

R3HAB a lansat “Downtown”, impreuna cu Kelvin Jones

R3HAB si Kelvin Jones au track-ul perfect pentru o plimbare prin oras in timpul noptii. Piesa este diferita de ceea ce ne-a obisnuit R3HAB, fiind foarte minimalista, completandu-se perfect cu vocea lui Kevin Jones. Dupa ce DJ-ul cu origini marocane a colaborat cu Luis Fonsi si Sean Paul pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în Olt. Patru persoane rănite, după ce patru mașini s-au lovit

Patru persoane au fost rănite, vineri, într-un accident care a avut loc pe DN 65 Slatina-Pitești, în care au fost implicate patru mașini. Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic al Poliției Române, accidentul s-a produs pe DN 65 Slatina-Pitești, în zona… [citeste mai departe]


PSD's Rafila: Establishment of Agency for Development of Health Infrastructure - creation of new "bureaucratic structure"

Publicat:
PSD's Rafila: Establishment of Agency for Development of Health Infrastructure - creation of new

PSD () MP said on Friday that the establishment of the Agency for the Development of , an institution introduced in the and , would lead to the creation of a new "bureaucratic structure" that spends public money.

"First of all, it creates a new bureaucratic structure that spends public money, given that the Ministry of Health already has 6 state secretaries. A president of such an agency who would have legal personality and would be a credit officer means a new one. I do not understand why the…

PSD's Rafila: Without meeting the vaccination targets, the PM finds the pandemic no longer evolving

18:55, 18.06.2021 - MP Alexandru Rafila of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) said on Friday that the targets set by the government for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be missed, adding that Prime Minister Florin Citu is a lucky man, because without being able to reach these targets, he found that the…

Orban calls out disinformation campaign led by PSD: PNRR not rejected by EC, being adapted

13:15, 14.06.2021 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Monday accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of a "disinformation campaign" over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), stressing that the document was not rejected by the European Commission, but "it is being publicly analyzed…

Citu: PNRR was not rejected; officials who superficially deal with this project go home

19:40, 11.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Friday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) submitted by Romania in Brussels was not rejected and that the entire amount of 29.2 billion euros will be drawn, noting that, at the current stage, the European Commission has made a number of comments…

Dan Barna: PSD was and remains party of poverty; PNRR, not rejected, consultations are natural

15:05, 11.06.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS), said on Friday in Sibiu that the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s attack on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is "irresponsible", explaining that the consultations underway…

Prime Minister Florin Citu: We need pension system reform

13:01, 25.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that reforms are needed in the pension system, as they are already presented in the fiscal-budgetary strategy and will be transferred to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and the Government "repairs what Social Democratic Party (PSD) has…

PSD's Suciu: PNRR must be put up for debate in Parliament, loan ratification requires our votes

17:21, 14.05.2021 - Bistrita-Nasaud Social Democrat deputy Daniel Suciu told a press conference on Friday that the ratification of the loan treaty for kickstarting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) requires the votes of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs, which is why it is "common sense and reasonable"…

FinMin Nazare: Germany to support Romania's bid for OECD membership

23:05, 16.04.2021 - Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German…

Coalition for Romania's Development asks for PNRR detailed outline of tax authority's reform

13:06, 25.03.2021 - The Coalition for Romania's Development is asking for an individualized and detailed outline of the reform of the National Tax Administration Authority (ANAF) in the version of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that will be submitted to the European Commission for the start of negotiations,…


