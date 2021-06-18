PSD's Rafila: Establishment of Agency for Development of Health Infrastructure - creation of new "bureaucratic structure"

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- MP Alexandru Rafila of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) said on Friday that the targets set by the government for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be missed, adding that Prime Minister Florin Citu is a lucky man, because without being able to reach these targets, he found that the…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Monday accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of a "disinformation campaign" over the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), stressing that the document was not rejected by the European Commission, but "it is being publicly analyzed…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Friday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) submitted by Romania in Brussels was not rejected and that the entire amount of 29.2 billion euros will be drawn, noting that, at the current stage, the European Commission has made a number of comments…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS), said on Friday in Sibiu that the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s attack on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is "irresponsible", explaining that the consultations underway…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that reforms are needed in the pension system, as they are already presented in the fiscal-budgetary strategy and will be transferred to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and the Government "repairs what Social Democratic Party (PSD) has…

- Bistrita-Nasaud Social Democrat deputy Daniel Suciu told a press conference on Friday that the ratification of the loan treaty for kickstarting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) requires the votes of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs, which is why it is "common sense and reasonable"…

- Germany's Finance Minister expressed his support for Romania being invited to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Romanian Finance Minister Alexadru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Friday. "On Thursday evening I had my second discussion this year with German…

- The Coalition for Romania's Development is asking for an individualized and detailed outline of the reform of the National Tax Administration Authority (ANAF) in the version of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that will be submitted to the European Commission for the start of negotiations,…