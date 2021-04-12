PSD's Ciolacu: We've decided today to submit simple motion against Minister of Health

Stiri Recomandate

Italia va extinde intervalul pentru rapel cu Pfizer şi Moderna de la 21 la 42 de zile

Ministrul sănătăţii din Italia, Roberto Speranza, a anunţat luni că va fi extins intervalul de timp între prima vaccinare şi rapel în cazul dozelor cu serurile Pfizer şi Moderna de la 21 de zile câte sunt în prezent la 42 de zile. [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin – Liga Națională. Bilanț bun pentru CSU din Suceava în turneul de la Cluj-Napoca

CSU din Suceava a realizat un bilanț bun la finele turneului desfășurat săptămâna trecută la Cluj-Napoca. Handbaliștii pregătiți de Adrian Chiruț, Iulian Andrei și Bogdan Șoldănescu au câștigat… [citeste mai departe]

Lupta unei mame pentru ca părinții din sănătate care își cresc singuri copiii să primească mai mulți bani pe durata școlii online

Raluca Deliu, medic la Spitalul Județean Sf. Spiridon din Iași și mamă singură, împreună cu alți părinți care-și cresc singuri… [citeste mai departe]

Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă, trimis la Bruxelles. ministrul Proiectelor Europene va avea, începând de luni, întâlniri cu mai mulţi comisari europeni pe această temă

Potrivit ministerului,… [citeste mai departe]

Quercetin -impotriva radicalilor liberi

Radicalii liberi cauzeaza defectiuni, provocand in cele din urma degenerare celulara, imbatranire prematura si necroza celulara. In corpul nostru, enzimele antioxidante sunt prima si cea mai puternica linie de aparare impotriva proceselor de oxidare. Cu toate acestea, sistemul nostru antioxidant nu incearca sa elimine complet… [citeste mai departe]

O familie cu trei copii minori traumatizată după un accident provocat de un șofer beat. Fetița de 8 ani a ajuns la spital

Duminică, 11 aprilie, lucrătorii SPR2 Ipotești au fost sesizați la 112 că pe str. Alexandru cel Bun, din comuna Bosanci a avut loc o tamponare între două… [citeste mai departe]

INS: 50.000 de gospodării din România au participat la Recensământul de probă al populaţiei şi locuinţelor

Aproximativ 50.000 de gospodării din România au participat la recensământul de probă (1 februarie – 31 martie 2021) efectuat de Institutul Naţional de Statistică în etapa de… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un bloc din Iași: locuitorii au fost evacuați

Locatarii unui bloc din Iași au fost evacuați, luni, din cauza unui incendiu care a izbucnit într-un apartament situat la etajul șapte. Nu sunt anunțate victime, arată Mediafax. Potrivit ISU Iași, incendiul a izbucnit într-un apartament de la etajul șapte, al unui bloc de pe strada… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Barna nu se lasă: “Vlad Voiculescu este un manager foarte bun. Îl susținem fără ezitare”

Vicepremierul Dan Barna, copreședinte USR-PLUS, îl apără pe Vlad Voiculescu și spune că acesta își asumă propriile greșeli, fiind un politician vertical.  Vicepremierul Dan Barna a declarat că Alianța… [citeste mai departe]

AstraZeneca trimite peste 57.000 de doze de vaccin în România, marți

Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV) a anunțat, luni, că o nouă tranșă de 57.600 de doze de vaccin AstraZeneca va ajunge marți, 13 aprilie, la Institutul Național de Cercetare Dezvoltare Medico-Militară… [citeste mai departe]


PSD's Ciolacu: We've decided today to submit simple motion against Minister of Health

Publicat:
PSD () will submit a new simple motion of censure against the Minister of Health, , according to a statement made by the head of this party, . "We have discussed today, at the , the outrageous unfolding of events at the [where the patients were taken out of the hospital during the freezing nighttime on Friday night in a chaotic manner to be moved in other hospital, as the became a COVID-19 support hospital]. Today we have decided to submit a new simple motion against the Minister of…

