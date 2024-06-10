PSD's Ciolacu says PSD-PNL alliance did win Bucharest district 1, district 2 mayoralties

Stiri Recomandate

Biroul Electoral Județean Timiș își suspendă activitatea până marți dimineață

Biroul Electoral Județean Timiș își suspendă activitatea până marți dimineață

Biroului Electoral Județean nr. 37 Timiș își suspendă activitatea începând de luni, ora 19:00, până marți, la ora 09:00. Operațiunile de verificare și centralizare ale proceselor verbale de consemnare a rezultatelor votării sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Gazprom a înregistrat cel mai scăzut nivel din istorie la producția de gaze naturale

Gazprom a înregistrat cel mai scăzut nivel din istorie la producția de gaze naturale

Producția de gaze naturale a grupului Gazprom a scăzut cu 13% anul trecut, atingând un nivel minim record de 359 miliarde de metri cubi (bcm), față de 412,94 bcm în 2022, se arată în raportul anual al companiei ruse de stat, publicat… [citeste mai departe]

UDMRs Hunor: We got 6.5pct%, we have two MEPs, 200 mayors, four presidents of county councils

UDMRs Hunor: We got 6.5pct%, we have two MEPs, 200 mayors, four presidents of county councils

The president of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, on Monday told a press conference in Cluj-Napoca, that his party obtained the best results in elections in the last 20 years. [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri UE 2024. Ce „politicieni” ne vor mai influneța viitorul. Un youtuber de 24 de ani, trimis de Cipru în Parlamentul UE

Alegeri UE 2024. Ce „politicieni” ne vor mai influneța viitorul. Un youtuber de 24 de ani, trimis de Cipru în Parlamentul UE

Cu 2,6 milioane de abonaţi pe YouTube, el a devenit cunoscut datorită filmuleţelor sale în care uneori se întâlneşte cu celebrităţi precum miliardarul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va arăta viitorul Consiliu Local Timişoara. ATU obţine 13 mandate, PSD-PNB 11, AUR 3. Lista noilor aleşi locali

Cum va arăta viitorul Consiliu Local Timişoara. ATU obţine 13 mandate, PSD-PNB 11, AUR 3. Lista noilor aleşi locali

Alianţa Timişoara Unită (ATU) pierde la un singur consilier majoritatea absolută în Consiliul Local, urmând să aibă 13 consilieri. Alianţa PSD-PNL va avea 11 mandate,… [citeste mai departe]

Efect de bumerang după alegeri: Klaus Iohannis se îndepărtează tot mai mult de o funcție vehiculată pentru el la vârful UE

Efect de bumerang după alegeri: Klaus Iohannis se îndepărtează tot mai mult de o funcție vehiculată pentru el la vârful UE

Efect de bumerang după alegeri: Klaus Iohannis se îndepărtează tot mai mult de o funcție vehiculată pentru el la vârful UESecretarul general al… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri locale - Primăria Capitalei - Nicuşor Dan - 46,9%, Gabriela Firea 22,4% - rezultate parţiale

Alegeri locale - Primăria Capitalei - Nicuşor Dan - 46,9%, Gabriela Firea 22,4% - rezultate parţiale

Nicuşor Dan a obţinut, în urma alegerilor de duminică pentru Primăria Capitalei, 46,9% din voturi, iar Gabriela Firea (PSD) 22,4%, conform rezultatelor parîiale după numărarea a 72,5% din voturi. [citeste mai departe]

Galerie foto. Geamurile cabinei de pilotaj și botul unui avion Austrian Airlines, distrus de o furtună puternică cu grindină. Pasagerii au avut un şoc la coborâre

Galerie foto. Geamurile cabinei de pilotaj și botul unui avion Austrian Airlines, distrus de o furtună puternică cu grindină. Pasagerii au avut un şoc la coborâre

Un zbor al companiei Austrian Airlines a suferit avarii semnificative… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare amendă din istoria ANRE, suspendată în instanță. Cine este martorul-cheie al companiilor sancționate

Cea mai mare amendă din istoria ANRE, suspendată în instanță. Cine este martorul-cheie al companiilor sancționate

La patru luni după ce Autoritatea Națională de Reglementare în Energie (ANRE) a dat cea mai mare amendă din istoria sa, una dintre companii obține în instanță suspendarea… [citeste mai departe]

Condiții grele la depunerea documentelor de la votul de ieri. „Căldură, mirosuri îngrozitoare, stat pe jos. Ni se închid ușile în față, ni se vorbește urât!”

Condiții grele la depunerea documentelor de la votul de ieri. „Căldură, mirosuri îngrozitoare, stat pe jos. Ni se închid ușile în față, ni se vorbește urât!”

Un reprezentant al unei secții de vot din județul Bacău… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PSD's Ciolacu says PSD-PNL alliance did win Bucharest district 1, district 2 mayoralties

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu says PSD-PNL alliance did win Bucharest district 1, district 2 mayoralties

National leader of the (PSD) said on Monday that the PSD - (PNL) alliance did win the Bucharest district 1 and district 2 mayoralties [where the score was very close - editor's note], adding that a coalition meeting is going to decide on the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EP ELECTION 2024: Exit-poll CURS-Avangarde: PSD-PNL -54%, AUR -14%, ADU -11%

23:06, 09.06.2024 - EP ELECTION 2024: Exit-poll CURS-AvangardeThe list of candidates of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition in the European Parliament elections received 54% of the votes, while the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) candidates obtained 14% of the

PSD-PNL Alliance's Robu: I voted for Timisoara to be again what it used to be

12:55, 09.06.2024 - Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) Alliance candidate Nicolae Robu said on Sunday, upon leaving the polling station, that he voted for Timisoara to become a prosperous and safe city again.

PM Ciolacu voices conviction that PSD and PSD - PNL candidates will win elections on June 9

18:40, 06.06.2024 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said Thursday that he is "firmly" convinced that on June 9 the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the joint PSD and National Liberal Party (PNL) candidates will win the elections.

At the moment, PSD-PNL alliance's Bucharest mayor candidate is Catalin Cirstoiu, PSD's head Ciolacu says

18:45, 20.04.2024 - At this moment, the candidate of the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) alliance for the Capital City Hall is the physician Catalin Cirstoiu, and a meeting of the coalition on this topic will take place on Monday, said on Saturday the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu.

Ciolacu: Electoral alliance with PNL was made for political stability

21:00, 12.04.2024 - The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that the electoral alliance concluded with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the European Parliament elections has the role of creating political stability in Romania and blocking…

147.8 kilometers of Moldavia motorway to be opened this year, PM Ciolacu promises

20:50, 12.04.2024 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), PM Marcel Ciolacu, promised, on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that in 2024, 147.8 kilometers of the A7 motorway, which will connect Bucharest with Moldavia and the North of the country, will be open to traffic.

Simple motion against minister of Agriculture, pros and cons

18:40, 25.03.2024 - Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP George Simion claimed on Monday that Florin Barbu has no qualifications to be minister of Agriculture, adding that, during the protests, he "lied" to farmers that he would fight for them. According to the AUR leader, minister Florin Barbu, who "should"…

PSD's Ciolacu on coalition with PNL: We are doomed to continue together this project for Romania

19:10, 22.03.2024 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, currently Romania's prime minister, said on Friday in Bihor County that the current governing coalition ensures the political stability of the country, adding that PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) are "doomed" to continue together…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: