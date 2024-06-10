PSD's Ciolacu says PSD-PNL alliance did win Bucharest district 1, district 2 mayoralties

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EP ELECTION 2024: Exit-poll CURS-AvangardeThe list of candidates of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition in the European Parliament elections received 54% of the votes, while the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) candidates obtained 14% of the

- Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) Alliance candidate Nicolae Robu said on Sunday, upon leaving the polling station, that he voted for Timisoara to become a prosperous and safe city again.

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said Thursday that he is "firmly" convinced that on June 9 the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the joint PSD and National Liberal Party (PNL) candidates will win the elections.

- At this moment, the candidate of the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) alliance for the Capital City Hall is the physician Catalin Cirstoiu, and a meeting of the coalition on this topic will take place on Monday, said on Saturday the PSD chairman, Marcel Ciolacu.

- The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that the electoral alliance concluded with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the European Parliament elections has the role of creating political stability in Romania and blocking…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), PM Marcel Ciolacu, promised, on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that in 2024, 147.8 kilometers of the A7 motorway, which will connect Bucharest with Moldavia and the North of the country, will be open to traffic.

- Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP George Simion claimed on Monday that Florin Barbu has no qualifications to be minister of Agriculture, adding that, during the protests, he "lied" to farmers that he would fight for them. According to the AUR leader, minister Florin Barbu, who "should"…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, currently Romania's prime minister, said on Friday in Bihor County that the current governing coalition ensures the political stability of the country, adding that PSD and the National Liberal Party (PNL) are "doomed" to continue together…