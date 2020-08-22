PSD's Ciolacu: Objective at local elections is to remain largest party in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Ciolacu, ofertă pentru Teodorovici: Lupul singuratic şi filmele cu Chuck Norris erau la modă în anii 70

Ciolacu, ofertă pentru Teodorovici: Lupul singuratic şi filmele cu Chuck Norris erau la modă în anii 70

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, îi face o invitație contracandidatului său de la Congres, Eugen Teodorovici, să se alăture echipei de conducere și îi transmite că filmele cu Chuck Norris… [citeste mai departe]

Orban: S-au depus candidaturile - cum să amâni alegerile?; numai PSD se poate gândi la aşa ceva

Orban: S-au depus candidaturile - cum să amâni alegerile?; numai PSD se poate gândi la aşa ceva

Premierul Ludovic Orban a exclus, sâmbătă, posibilitatea amânării datei alegerilor locale, stabilită pentru 27 septembrie, în condiţiile în care birourile electorale au înregistrat deja candidaturile. "Am… [citeste mai departe]

Politicieni demisionează pentru că au încălcat restricțiile coronavirus. În Irlanda, nu în România!

Politicieni demisionează pentru că au încălcat restricțiile coronavirus. În Irlanda, nu în România!

Ministrul agriculturii din Irlanda și alți politicieni de top au demisionat după ce au încălcat restricțiile impuse de guvern pentru protecția împotriva contaminării Covid 19.Ei au participat… [citeste mai departe]

Petre Grigoraș, lăsat fără cuvinte de decesul lui Emil Jula: „Vestea m-a lovit ca un trăsnet” + Reacția lui Sergiu Radu, fostul său coechipier

Petre Grigoraș, lăsat fără cuvinte de decesul lui Emil Jula: „Vestea m-a lovit ca un trăsnet” + Reacția lui Sergiu Radu, fostul său coechipier

Fotbalul românesc a fost zguduit de vestea morții lui Emil Jula. Fostul atacant, retras din activitate… [citeste mai departe]

Bovină salvată din albia râului Argeșel

Bovină salvată din albia râului Argeșel

  Atunci când vocația ta este să fii pompier, în gând ai un singur obiectiv, să salvezi! Cu ceva timp în urmă, pompierii de la Detașamentul Mioveni au intervenit pentru extragerea unei bovine prinsă în albia râului Argeșel. Aceasta era căutată de ieri de către stăpâni, însă abia astăzi a fost găsită.     Zgomotele… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătăţii: „Sper ca până în sezonul rece să coborâm pe acea pantă descendentă şi să avem deschise restaurantele”

Ministrul Sănătăţii: „Sper ca până în sezonul rece să coborâm pe acea pantă descendentă şi să avem deschise restaurantele”

Nelu Tătaru, ministrul Sănătăţii, a reamintit că lupta cu pandemia de coronavirus nu se tranşează în spitale şi a precizat… [citeste mai departe]

A murit unul dintre foștii chitariști ai formației Red Hot Chili Peppers

A murit unul dintre foștii chitariști ai formației Red Hot Chili Peppers

Chitaristul Jack Sherman, care a făcut parte trupa Red Hot Chili Peppers la momentul lansării primului album al acestei formații, a murit la vârsta de 64 de ani. Cauza morții sale nu a fost încă făcută publică, informează BBC. [citeste mai departe]

Ștefania, iubita lui Speak, apariție de senzație la mare. Cum a apărut la plajă

Ștefania, iubita lui Speak, apariție de senzație la mare. Cum a apărut la plajă

Iubita lui Speak, Ștefania, a avut o apariție de senzație la mare. Ștefania a purtat cel mai incitant și minuscul costum de baie. Vedeta a atras astfel atenția tuturor celor care s-au aflat la momentul respectiv pe plajă. Iubita lui… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, ales președinte al PSD, îl invită pe Teodorovici să i se alăture

Ciolacu, ales președinte al PSD, îl invită pe Teodorovici să i se alăture

  Marcel Ciolacu a fost ales președinte al PSD, sâmbătă, în cadrul unui Congres extraordinar, organizat prin video-conferință . Din cele 1450 de voturi exprimate, Ciolacu a primit 1.310 voturi, iar Eugen Teodorovici a avut 91 de voturi. Au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Se cauta consilier juridic pentru Universitatea Maritima din Constanta

Se cauta consilier juridic pentru Universitatea Maritima din Constanta

Universitatea Maritima din Constanta organizeaza concurs pentru ocuparea unei functii contractuale vacante de consilier juridic, functie de executie, pe o perioada nedeterminata, cu norma intreaga 8 ore zi , in cadrul Compartimentului juridic.Cerintele sunt urmatoarele:… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PSD's Ciolacu: Objective at local elections is to remain largest party in Romania

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu: Objective at local elections is to remain largest party in Romania

The objective of the social-democrats in the local elections is to remain the largest political party in Romania, said on Saturday, after the congress in which he was elected chairman of the (PSD), and added that in the case of a weak score, he will be the one to foot the bill.

"The main objective in the local elections is to have as many local elected officials - because the local elections come first - just as we have now, in other words, to remain, the largest political party in Romania. In what regards footing the bill, that's on me personally…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Marcel Ciolacu elected chair of the Social Democrat Party

15:25, 22.08.2020 - Marcel Ciolacu was elected chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) following the vote expressed by the 1460 delegations in the 39 regional centers organized as part of the extraordinary congress of the party. Following the secret vote, with bulletings, Marcel Ciolacu was designated chairman of the…

PSD to discuss congress and context for submission of motion of censure at CExN meeting

08:35, 19.08.2020 - The Social Democrats are having a meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) on Wednesday, on which occasion they are set to discuss the organisation of the extraordinary congress on Saturday, and the local elections in September. For now, the acting leader of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, and…

USR makes legislative proposal to have local elections organised in two days

14:06, 24.07.2020 - USR (Save Romania Union) Senator Florina Presada on Friday submitted a legislative proposal saying that the local elections this year should be organised in two days, to give thus the possibility to as many voters as possible to come to the polling stations, in the context of the pandemic. According…

AEP: Electoral period for this year's local elections to start on July 29 at the latest

20:33, 07.07.2020 - The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced today that the electoral period for this year's local elections will begin no later than July 29, and that the Central Electoral Bureau will be set up on August 2, if Parliament sets the date for the local election on September 27.The election…

Senate plenary sitting to consider setting September 27 as date for 2020 local elections

08:51, 07.07.2020 - In an extraordinary plenary sitting today, the Senate will consider two bills regarding the date of the local elections, with September 27 being the proposed date. Featuring on today's agenda are two bills on the matter - one initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and another…

UDMR's Cseke Attila says bill filed by UDMR regarding local elections date on 27 Sept,very urgent

20:03, 29.06.2020 - The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) bill establishing through organic law the date of local election on 27 September 2020 must be debated in an extraordinary session and voted by both Chambers of Parliament, so that the electoral procedure comes to force, this being agreed with the political…

PSD agrees, in principle, with September 27 as date for local elections

17:27, 11.06.2020 - The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Thursday that the Social Democrats, too, agree, in principle, with the date of September 27 for organizing the local elections."We have an extension to the mandates of local elected officials until November 1…

PSD's Ciolacu: Parliament must approve extension of local elected officials' term, election date by June 21

15:36, 03.06.2020 - Interim head of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday said Parliament needs to approve a law on the extension of the local elected officials' term in office and also the election date by June 21, according to a decision ruled by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).He…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 august 2020
Bucuresti 19°C | 35°C
Iasi 15°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 30°C
Timisoara 17°C | 32°C
Constanta 20°C | 32°C
Brasov 14°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.08.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 193.503,60 1.193.503,60
II (5/6) 6 10.750,20 -
III (4/6) 169 381,66 -
IV (3/6) 3.682 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.432.966,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 august 2020
USD 4.0963
EUR 4.84
CHF 4.5
GBP 5.3925
CAD 3.1047
XAU 254.763
JPY 3.878
CNY 0.5926
AED 1.1152
AUD 2.9439
MDL 0.2457
BGN 2.4747

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec